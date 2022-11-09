U.S. markets open in 7 hours 36 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,826.50
    -8.75 (-0.23%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,084.00
    -91.00 (-0.27%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,087.00
    -7.25 (-0.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,807.50
    -5.70 (-0.31%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.78
    -0.13 (-0.15%)
     

  • Gold

    1,712.50
    -3.50 (-0.20%)
     

  • Silver

    21.40
    -0.10 (-0.47%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0064
    -0.0011 (-0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1260
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    25.54
    +1.19 (+4.89%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1534
    -0.0011 (-0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    145.7270
    +0.0640 (+0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    18,452.05
    -1,383.34 (-6.97%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    426.40
    -35.51 (-7.69%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,306.14
    +6.15 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,716.43
    -155.68 (-0.56%)
     

WEMIX3.0 welcomes Figment as a Node Council Partner and 'WONDER 14'

·2 min read

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With WEMIX3.0, Wemade plans to move into its next stage of development, leveraging the utility of the WEMIX token to support and grow the open blockchain ecosystem. The growth of this ecosystem requires the participation of expert infrastructure providers to support the network through this next stage, in order to maintain a solid foundation for the success of various DApps and platforms that will be built on WEMIX Mainnet.

(PRNewsfoto/Wemade Co., Ltd)
(PRNewsfoto/Wemade Co., Ltd)

Figment, the leading blockchain infrastructure company, is joining the WEMIX3.0 40 WONDERS, as 'WONDER 14,' a WEMIX3.0 Mainnet Node Council Partner (NCP). As the validators and governing body of the ecosystem, Figment and other NCPs will secure the stability of WEMIX3.0 Mainnet and contribute to the growth of the ecosystem.

(PRNewsfoto/Wemade Co., Ltd)
(PRNewsfoto/Wemade Co., Ltd)

About WEMIX3.0

WEMIX3.0 is an experience-based, platform-driven, and service-oriented blockchain mega-ecosystem developed by Wemade and WEMIX PTE, providing services including cryptocurrency wallet (WEMIX Wallet), decentralized financial service (WEMIX.Fi), NFT platform (NILE), and the gaming platform (WEMIX PLAY).

More information on WEMIX3.0 can be found on the official website.

About Wemade

Wemade is a pioneer in game development from Korea. The company's focus is ever-shifting towards blockchain technology with an emphasis on personalizing the gaming experience. Wemade strives to transform everyday games with blockchain technology and establish its WEMIX Coin as a key currency in the blockchain industry.

About Figment

Figment is the world's leading provider of blockchain infrastructure. Figment has a client base of over 200 institutions including direct token holders at venture capital firms, hedge funds, family offices and founding teams as well crypto service providers such as wallets, exchanges, custodians, and asset managers. Our clients rely on Figment to provide best in class staking service including rewards optimization, rewards reporting, governance, and slashing insurance on an industry leading 60+ protocols. Being at the forefront of Web3 development, Figment also enables companies to build applications seamlessly on an extensive network of blockchain protocols. Figment is backed by industry experts, financial institutions, and most recently valued at $1.4bn from leading private equity firm Thoma Bravo. Figment's 200+ team across 23 countries are focused on supporting our mission to support the adoption, growth and long term success of the Web3 ecosystem. To learn more about Figment please visit our website at www.figment.io.

SOURCE Wemade Co., Ltd

Recommended Stories

  • Meta will begin laying off employees on Wednesday morning - WSJ

    Zuckerberg appeared downcast in Tuesday's meeting and said he was accountable for the company's missteps and his overoptimism about growth had led to overstaffing, the report added, citing people familiar with the matter. He described broad cuts and specifically mentioned the recruiting and business teams as among those facing layoffs, the report said, adding an internal announcement of the company's layoff plans is expected around 6 a.m. Eastern time on Wednesday. Meta's head of human resources, Lori Goler, said employees who lose their jobs will be provided with at least four months of salary as severance, the WSJ reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

  • Tesla Stock Won’t Stop Dropping. Here’s How Low It Could Go.

    Tesla selling pressure just won't let up. Blame it on Twitter. Unless something changes, investors are in for more pain, according to traders.

  • FTX crash wipes billions from market as Binance steps in to buy crypto rival

    A prominent cryptocurrency token has plummeting, with nearly 50% wiped from its value in the last 24 hours, causing a major rout across crypto markets.

  • Elon Musk Sells $3.95 Billion More in Tesla Stock. The Timing Is Odd.

    Investors were waiting for stock sales from Tesla CEO Elon Musk, guessing he needed to sell more shares to finish his Twitter purchase. Musk disclosed the sale of 19.5 million shares of Tesla (ticker: TSLA), or about $3.95 billion of it, in 38 separate transactions on Nov. 4, 7 and 8. Tesla stock is down about 11% over the past three days.

  • What the hell just happened in crypto? A Q&A in plain English about Binance’s takedown of FTX

    Crypto has seen its fair share of crazy days. Tuesday may have been the craziest.

  • Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Mr. Jason Schmidt, vice president of investor relations. Good afternoon and thank you for joining us on today's conference call to discuss Upstart's third quarter 2022 financial results. With us on today's call are Dave Girouard, Upstart's chief executive officer; and Sanjay Datta, our chief financial officer.

  • The 5 most common mistakes lottery winners make that the $2.04 billion Powerball winner should avoid

    The $2.04 billion Powerball winner should heed these 5 common mistakes from previous lottery winners.

  • Jim Cramer Says Investors Should Buy These 2 Stocks on the Dip

    The market is getting all jittery again after the Fed signaled its intention to stick to its aggressive rate hike stance for now. The general downbeat mood is a familiar one in 2022 as the market has been unable to shake off the bear hug with any uptick quickly followed by another pullback. However, with so many stocks still hovering in the doldrums, Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC's 'Mad Money' program, believes investors should pay special attention to the ones that are looking nicely

  • ‘Get Ready to the Small-Cap Bull Run,’ Says BofA. Here Are 2 Small ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks to Consider

    Worn out from 2022’s unremitting bear market? Well, good news. According to Bank of America, the scene is set for a 2023 bull run. But more intriguingly, given the current conditions, the market leaders are not invited to this party with those further down the food chain set to the lead the way. Or as BofA’s Chief Investment Strategist Michael Hartnett puts it, "Secular trends of stagflation, reshoring, localization, fiscal stimulus = small cap bull in 2023." Hartnett has history on his side. Si

  • Lucid Falls After Maker of Luxury EVs Misses Profit Estimates

    (Bloomberg) -- Lucid Group Inc. shares fell in late trading after third-quarter sales and earnings trailed estimates and reservations declined for the company’s luxury electric vehicles.Most Read from BloombergSam Bankman-Fried’s $16 Billion Fortune Is Eviscerated in DaysSam Bankman-Fried Bows to Rescue From Binance’s CZ as FTX BucklesTwitter Now Asks Some Fired Workers to Please Come BackPutin's Elite Tremble as Hardliners Call for ‘Stalinist’ StepsElon Musk Tells Twitter Followers to Vote for

  • Buy, Borrow, Die: How the Rich Avoid Taxes

    Investing money can help you build wealth, but taxes can take a big bite out of your earnings. Following a buy, borrow, die strategy is one way to minimize your tax liability and preserve more of your wealth. The concept … Continue reading → The post Buy, Borrow, Die: How the Rich Avoid Taxes appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Binance Takeover of FTX Is a Huge Red Flag for Crypto

    Sam Bankman-Fried's crypto exchange, seen as a white knight when other industry players were collapsing this summer, has faced a run on its assets.

  • Should You Exit Your Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA)?

    ClearBridge Investments, an investment management company, released its “ClearBridge Large Cap Growth Strategy” third quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the third quarter, the strategy underperformed its benchmark index. The overall stock selection impacted the performance of the strategy in the quarter. The strategy also posted losses in […]

  • Why Axsome Therapeutics Stock Is Bolting Higher Today

    Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM), a central nervous system disorder specialist, is having a good day today. Although Axsome's management spent quite a bit of time discussing the commercial prospects of the excessive daytime sleepiness medication Sunosi during this latest earnings call, Wall Street and the company's shareholders alike are primarily interested in the ongoing commercial launch of Auvelity. Auvelity, which was approved by the Food and Drug Administration earlier this year as a novel treatment for major depressive disorder, became commercially available on Oct. 20.

  • Wells Fargo Embroiled in Yet Another Scandal

    Sending money to family or making a rent payment through Zelle has many perks -- it is immediate and does not come with the fees commanded by many traditional e-transfers. The instant payment service was launched in 2017 as a collaboration between Bank of America , JP Morgan Chase , and Wells Fargo . Along with being faster than a traditional transfer, Zelle was presented as a way to go directly between two people's banks rather than through an external fintech company like PayPal or Venmo.

  • Canada Kicks Chinese Companies Out of Lithium Mining

    After placing restrictions on foreign participation in supplying "critical minerals" used in batteries and high-tech devices, the government of Canada has ordered three Chinese companies to divest ...

  • Why Norwegian Cruise Lines, Royal Caribbean, and Carnival Rallied Today

    Shares of major cruise-line stocks Norwegian Cruise Lines (NYSE: NCLH), Royal Caribbean (NYSE: RCL), and Carnival Cruise Lines (NYSE: CCL) were rallying today, up 4.1%, 3.1%, and 2.7%, respectively, as of 2:22 p.m. EDT. Perhaps more important, however, was the company reaching certain profitability milestones for the first time following the pandemic. The company achieved the profitability milestone through solid 82% occupancy plus a 14% increase in revenue per passenger.

  • ‘Only time will tell if September was the nadir:’ Zillow reports sharp home-value declines in these cities, amid grim outlook for U.S. housing market

    Home values were flat between September and October, with some markets in the west and south seeing big declines in home prices.

  • Weed is stomping out cigarettes in the US — here are 3 stocks to consider as the industry keeps growing

    In a recent poll, 16% of Americans said they smoked marijuana in the past week, compared to just 11% for tobacco.

  • GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (GDRX) Beats Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

    GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (GDRX) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 75% and 1.40%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?