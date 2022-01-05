U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,774.00
    -10.25 (-0.21%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    36,601.00
    -74.00 (-0.20%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    16,215.75
    -60.00 (-0.37%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,259.90
    -6.60 (-0.29%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.86
    -0.13 (-0.17%)
     

  • Gold

    1,815.60
    +1.00 (+0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    23.01
    -0.05 (-0.20%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1294
    +0.0005 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6680
    +0.0400 (+2.46%)
     

  • Vix

    16.91
    +0.31 (+1.87%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3528
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.9500
    -0.1760 (-0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,386.33
    +109.55 (+0.24%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,183.34
    +11.99 (+1.02%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,505.15
    +120.61 (+1.63%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,320.57
    +18.78 (+0.06%)
     

Wemo's Smart Video Doorbell is exclusive to the Apple ecosystem

Jessica Conditt
·Senior Editor
·1 min read

There's no shortage of app-connected, camera-enabled doorbells on the market, and now there's one more, this time from IoT company Wemo, a subsidiary of Belkin International. The Wemo Smart Video Doorbell is available to order today and it costs $250 for the self-installation option. 

Android households, take note: The Wemo doorbell works exclusively with Apple's HomeKit Secure Video, and it's managed through the Home app on iPad, iPhone and Mac. The system requires an iCloud plan and a HomePod, Apple TV, or iPad established as a home hub.

Wemo's Smart Video doorbell has a 178-degree field of view, 4MP camera and low-light sensitivity for nighttime recordings. Since it connects to HomeKit, the Wemo doorbell can identify specific visitors using Apple's face-recognition software, and all recordings are stored securely in the Home app, including a 10-day motion-based video history.

Wemo is doubling (tripling?) down on the Apple ecosystem — this is the third device in its lineup to take advantage of HomeKit, working exclusively with iOS and iPadOS. The Wemo Stage lighting controller and Smart Plug also rely on HomeKit.

Recommended Stories