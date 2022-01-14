U.S. markets open in 4 hours 29 minutes

Wendel: Crisis Prevention Institute Welcomes National Health Care Leader, Educator and Former President/CEO of Aurora Health Care to Board of Directors

WENDEL
·4 min read
In this article:
CONTACT: Alicia Wilson
608-577-4717
alwilson@laughlin.com

Crisis Prevention Institute Welcomes National Health Care Leader, Educator and Former President/CEO of Aurora Health Care to Board of Directors

Dr. Nick Turkal joins CPI’s board, bringing three decades of health care experience to the world’s largest provider of crisis prevention and de-escalation training

MILWAUKEE (January 13, 2022): Crisis Prevention Institute (CPI), the world’s leading provider of crisis prevention, behavioral management and de-escalation training in the workplace, today announced Nick Turkal, MD, has been chosen to serve on CPI’s Board of Directors.

Dr. Turkal led Aurora Health Care as president and CEO for over a decade. The combined system in Wisconsin and Illinois cared for over 1 million patients and employed 65,000 health care workers. Throughout his time, Dr. Turkal emphasized quality, employee engagement, and diversity and inclusion. He has also served as a former Associate Dean/VP of Academic Affairs for the University of Wisconsin Medical School. Dr. Turkal is currently a practicing hospice physician, and a national consultant focusing on health care and medical education.

“Dr. Turkal brings a diverse and high level of health care experience, expertise and insight to our already successful global trainings and we know he will be an integral part of our board,” said Tony Jace, CEO of CPI. “Workplace violence prevention training is a top priority for many on the front lines of health care battling the pandemic. The input of Dr. Turkal and our board members can help guide us as we continue to strengthen our proven training and solutions to keep these workers safe.”

Dr. Turkal is recognized as a top health care consultant nationally and also has affiliations with a variety of national health organizations including ACPE, AMA, ACHE and AAFP. He is a past chair of the Wisconsin Hospital Association Board and has also served on the boards of Blood Center of Wisconsin, MMAC, United Way and American Hospital Association Governing Council. In addition to his new role with CPI, Dr. Turkal also serves on the board of Creighton University, where he attended medical school.

“I am extremely proud to become a member of the CPI Board of Directors and to help offer my expertise from a health care perspective to their already meaningful training programs,” said Dr. Nick Turkal. “CPI training has become the gold-standard for behavioral management and de-escalation over more than 40 years in existence. My entire career has been about educating health care workers on positive solutions that make a difference in the communities they serve and CPI is a natural extension of that for me. I’m thankful for the continuing opportunity to give back and share that knowledge.”

Dr. Turkal joins other CPI board members and operational leadership with equally diverse experience related to the industries CPI serves including health care, education, retail, health/human resources, dementia care, behavioral health and security.

“We are pleased to welcome Dr. Turkal to the Crisis Prevention Institute Board," said Adam Reinmann, CEO of Wendel North America. “Dr. Turkal’s background as a medical professional, and experience leading large health systems, brings a shared commitment to CPI’s mission and unique insight to help health care providers improve the safety of patients and employees. We look forward to working together to enhance CPI’s positive impact on the global health care community.”

CPI offers a wide range of health care and other trainings. Learn more at www.crisisprevention.com.

About Crisis Prevention Institute
Crisis Prevention Institute, Inc. is an international training organization committed to the best practices and safe behavior management methods that focus on prevention. Founded in 1980, it has been their mission to reduce the likelihood and severity of workplace violence incidents. Over 17,000 facilities, 37,000 Certified Instructors, and 15 million trained professionals worldwide trust CPI to help create more confident and productive employees. www.crisisprevention.com

About Wendel
Wendel is one of Europe's leading listed investment firms. The Group invests in Europe and North America in companies which are leaders in their field, such as Bureau Veritas, Tarkett, Cromology, Stahl, IHS Towers, Constantia Flexibles, and Crisis Prevention Institute. Wendel often plays an active role as a controlling or significant shareholder in its portfolio companies. Wendel seeks to implement long-term development strategies, which involve boosting growth and margins of companies so as to enhance their leading market positions.

Wendel is listed on Eurolist by Euronext Paris.
Standard & Poor’s ratings: Long-term: BBB, stable outlook – Short-term: A-2 since January 25, 2019
Moody’s ratings: Long-term: Baa2, stable outlook – Short-term: P-2 since September 5, 2018

Wendel is the Founding Sponsor of Centre Pompidou-Metz. In recognition of its long-term patronage of the arts, Wendel received the distinction of “Grand Mécène de la Culture” in 2012.

For more information: wendelgroup.com
Follow us on Twitter @WendelGroup

Attachment


