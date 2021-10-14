U.S. markets open in 6 hours 36 minutes

WENDEL: Information about IHS Holding Limited

WENDEL
·2 min read
Information about IHS Holding Limited


IHS Holding Limited announced today the pricing of its initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange, at a public offering price of $21.00 per share.
The ordinary shares are expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange on October 14, 2021 under the ticker symbol “IHS”.
Wendel currently owns 62,975,396 shares of IHS Holding Limited (in addition to the 12,374,657 shares managed by Wendel for third parties) and will not sell any shares in the offering.

The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. A copy of the final prospectus relating to this offering, when available, may be obtained from any of the following sources:

  • Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, New York 10282, via telephone: 1-866-471-2526, or via email: prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com;

  • J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717, or by telephone at: 1-866-803-9204, or by email at: prospectus-eg_fi@jpmchase.com; or

  • Citigroup Global Markets Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717, or by telephone at: 1-800-831-9146.

A registration statement on Form F-1 relating to the offering has been filed with, and was declared effective by, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Attachment


