U.S. markets open in 5 hours 27 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,476.00
    +1.75 (+0.04%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,801.00
    +52.00 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,517.25
    -0.50 (-0.00%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,228.40
    +0.50 (+0.02%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.18
    -0.43 (-0.59%)
     

  • Gold

    1,760.80
    +4.10 (+0.23%)
     

  • Silver

    22.94
    +0.15 (+0.64%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1776
    +0.0004 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3310
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.59
    +0.41 (+2.26%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3790
    -0.0007 (-0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9340
    +0.2160 (+0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,727.26
    -633.75 (-1.31%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,218.82
    -14.47 (-1.17%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,045.51
    +18.03 (+0.26%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,500.05
    +176.71 (+0.58%)
     

WENDEL: Information about IHS Holding Limited

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
WENDEL
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Information about IHS Holding Limited


In the context of a potential initial public offering, IHS Holding Limited publicly filed a registration statement on Form F-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The registration statement in question has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. The securities in question may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. Any offers, solicitations or offers to buy, or any sales of securities will be made in accordance with the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (“Securities Act”).

About Wendel

Wendel is one of Europe's leading listed investment firms. The Group invests in Europe and North America in companies which are leaders in their field, such as Bureau Veritas, Tarkett, Cromology, Stahl, IHS, Constantia Flexibles, and Crisis Prevention Institute. Wendel often plays an active role as a controlling or significant shareholder in its portfolio companies. Wendel seeks to implement long-term development strategies, which involve boosting growth and margins of companies so as to enhance their leading market positions.

Wendel is listed on Eurolist by Euronext Paris.

Standard & Poor’s ratings: Long-term: BBB, stable outlook – Short-term: A-2 since January 25, 2019

Moody’s ratings: Long-term: Baa2, stable outlook – Short-term: P-2 since September 5, 2018

Wendel is the Founding Sponsor of Centre Pompidou-Metz. In recognition of its long-term patronage of the arts, Wendel received the distinction of “Grand Mécène de la Culture” in 2012.


For more information:

Follow us on Twitter @WendelGroup

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Lucid is a combo of 'Tesla and Ferrari': BofA analyst

    Lucid Motors (LCID) shares rose 7% after a bullish Wall Street analyst note along with confirmation from the Environmental Protection Agency that the EV maker's premium tier car has a higher mile range than Tesla's model S (TSLA).

  • PBOC Injects $14 Billion as Evergrande Debt Woes Roil Market

    (Bloomberg) -- China boosted its injection of short-term cash into the financial system in a sign the authorities are seeking to soothe market nerves frayed by concern over quarter-end funding needs and China Evergrande Group’s debt crisis.The People’s Bank of China injected 90 billion yuan ($14 billion) of funds on a net basis via seven-day and 14-day reverse repurchase agreements on Friday, the most since February. Today was the first time this month the authorities added more than 10 billion

  • 2 Monster Growth Stocks in the Making

    When you buy a stock, the worst thing that can happen is that you lose 100% of your investment. Of course, that's not a great outcome, but the downside is smaller than the upside. In other words, when you buy a stock, the upside doesn't stop at 100%.

  • Why Fisker Stock Is Down Today

    Shares of electric-vehicle start-up Fisker (NYSE: FSR) were trading lower on Thursday after a downgrade from a widely followed Wall Street auto analyst. As of 1 p.m. EDT, Fisker's shares were down about 6.2% from Wednesday's closing price. In a new note on Thursday morning that covered several automotive stocks, Bank of America analyst John Murphy cut the bank's rating on Fisker to neutral, from buy, and lowered its price target to $18 from $27.

  • Why Palantir Shares Are Trading Higher Today

    Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) is trading higher Thursday morning on above-average volume amid increased retail investor interest in the stock on social media. The average session volume is about 42 million over a 100-day period. Palantir's daily trading volume was already approaching 30 million less than an hour into trading Thursday. Palantir was one the top two trending stocks on Stocktwits at publication time. The stock was among the top five most mentioned stocks on the subreddit r/wall

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch As Beijing Crackdowns Continue

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Weibo, Sohu, Nio, BYD Co. and Li Auto. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Dutch Bros Soars in Trading as Dairy Farmer Becomes Billionaire

    (Bloomberg) -- When third-generation dairy farmers Dane and Travis Boersma were looking for something to do outside the family business, they decided to try coffee. Not only could they make a little money, they’d be able to hang out with friends and listen to music. They pooled their savings to buy a coffee cart and an espresso machine and began selling in downtown Grants Pass, Oregon, in the early 1990s. Pretty soon they had five carts.After losing his older brother Dane in 2009 to amyotrophic

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    ARK Invest is adding to some of Cathie Wood's favorite positions even when they're falling out of favor.

  • 2 No-Brainer Value Stocks to Buy With $500 Right Now

    Growth stocks have reigned supreme for much of the last decade, but there are signs the market is on the verge of rediscovering its love for value stocks. Now could be a good time to invest in companies that trade at low earnings and sales multiples and sport big dividends. While they tend to be less flashy in some respects, value stocks don't have to be boring, and they have the potential to put up market-crushing returns if purchased at opportune times.

  • Why Berkeley Lights Fell Again Today, Despite Bullish New Analyst Notes

    A short seller's stinging Twitter diatribe against the company continues to affect investor sentiment.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Market Rally Resilient, Tesla Strong Amid ARK Sales; 5 Stocks Flash Buy Signals

    The stock market rally closed strong for a second straight day, slashing or erasing early losses. Tesla is in buy range.

  • China Evergrande is not 'too big to fail', says Global Times editor

    HONG KONG (Reuters) -The editor-in-chief of state-backed Chinese newspaper Global Times warned debt-ridden property giant Evergrande Group that it should not bet on a government bailout on the assumption that it is "too big to fail". It was the first commentary to appear in state-backed media casting doubt on a government bailout for the country's No.2 property developer, whose shares fell on Friday for the fifth consecutive day amid concerns it is heading for default. Evergrande is scrambling to raise funds to pay its many lenders and suppliers and investors, with regulators warning its $305 billion of liabilities could spark broader risks to the country's financial system if not stabilised.

  • Microsoft Raised Its Dividend. Here’s How It Compares To The Biggest S&P 500 Firms.

    The software giant has a better dividend yield than any of the other companies with a recent market capitalization of more than $500 billion.

  • Triple Witching to Hit Market Where Traders Pay Up for Hedges

    (Bloomberg) -- Like clockwork, the S&P 500 just endured another mid-month swoon before Friday’s options expiration. What’s less certain is whether the market can resume its record-setting rally at a time when traders are busy loading up on hedges. The expiry of stock and index options this time is part of a quarterly event known as “triple witching,” where futures on indexes also expire. Strategists at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. estimated that roughly $3.4 trillion of equity options are set to mat

  • 3 COVID Stocks That Might Double Soon

    Read more to find out why we think Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX), Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SRNE), and InMode (NASDAQ: INMD) will close out 2021 with a bang. Taylor Carmichael (Novavax): Novavax stock has already doubled this year, running from $112 back in January to $233 this week. Right now, Moderna enjoys a $169 billion market cap, and BioNTech sports a $79 billion valuation.

  • Why Gold and Silver Stocks Got Butchered Thursday

    Gold and silver stocks got clobbered on Thursday as prices of precious metals tanked. It looks like just one of those bad days for gold and silver, but here's what you should really make of this drop. Because precious metals, particularly gold, are considered a safe haven asset against economic uncertainties, their prices are particularly vulnerable to economic data.

  • Down 50% in a Year, Alibaba Is Not a Fun Magic Carpet Ride

    Shares of Alibaba Group Holding (BABA), the Chinese e-commerce giant, have fallen for three days straight. Indeed, if you pull back the camera a bit and widen the lens, they've been falling much longer than that -- down 50% since peaking last October, when the coronavirus was still ravaging retailers all around the globe, and only China seemed to have any semblance of control over the pandemic. And that's why it's such a crying shame that "China" is itself the reason Alibaba stock has been sinki

  • Roger Federer invested early in this shoe company — its stock has skyrocketed out of the gate

    The rally in On Holding continues since its recent IPO, which is probably bringing smiles to the face of tennis great Roger Federer.

  • Why Nio Stock Dropped Today

    More news today from Chinese officials has investors fearing what might be next for U.S.-traded Chinese companies.

  • 2 Embarrassingly Cheap Dividend Stocks to Buy

    The market has written off these two high-quality stocks, but both could complement an income investor's portfolio.