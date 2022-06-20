U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,674.84
    +8.07 (+0.22%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,888.78
    -38.32 (-0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,798.35
    +152.25 (+1.43%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,665.69
    +15.85 (+0.96%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    110.17
    +0.61 (+0.56%)
     

  • Gold

    1,837.80
    -2.80 (-0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    21.54
    -0.05 (-0.22%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0516
    +0.0019 (+0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.2390
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2244
    +0.0014 (+0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.0670
    +0.1070 (+0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,307.61
    +791.46 (+4.06%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    436.69
    +3.75 (+0.87%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,121.81
    +105.56 (+1.50%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,771.22
    -191.78 (-0.74%)
     

Wendel signed a binding offer for the sale of its headquarter building

WENDEL
PRESS RELEASE –JUNE 20, 2022

Wendel signed a binding offer for the sale of its headquarter building

Wendel announced today the signature of a binding offer for the sale of its headquarter building on Taitbout street. Generali Vie will acquire the property. The transaction amount results in a value creation of €1.5 per share in Wendel's NAV. The closing of this transaction is expected in the second half of 2022.

Jérôme Michiels, Executive Vice-President, Chief Financial Officer, Director of the Wendel Lab said:

"We are delighted with this transaction prior to moving into Wendel's new headquarters located on Paul Cézanne street in the 8th district in Paris. Our new head office will be much better suited to our business as investors and proceeds will be reinvested towards higher earning assets.

