Wendella’s Bob Borgstrom dies at 89 after a lifetime on the river

Robert Borgstrom spent most of his life on the Chicago River as owner and one of the captains of the Wendella sightseeing boats. He took the last of his thousands of trips on that river on June 2, 2020, and as he stood on the deck of the fleet’s newest boat and watched the city pass by, he said, “Fifty, 60 years ago, this was an ugly, filthy river and 20 years ago it wasn’t much better. I would sometimes find dead bodies floating around. But look, now the river’s clean and the banks are alive with trees, small parks and restaurants. That’s all helped me appreciate it more.”

Robert Borgstrom, whom everyone called Bob, died early Aug. 24 in home hospice care in Glenview. He had recently been hospitalized after a second heart attack this year, a condition complicated by advanced kidney disease.

“My father’s decline was rapid, but he was not in any pain and we made him as comfortable as possible,” said his son, Michael, Wendella’s president. “His death came just before what would have been his 90th birthday.”

“My dad is the main reason that the tour boat industry here is so vibrant and successful today,” said son Steven, a former company vice president before retiring a few years ago. “Indeed, the name Wendella has become synonymous with sightseeing boat rides in Chicago, the generic name for boat tours, much like Kleenex or Scotch tape. Our family grieves for this man who gave us everything we needed to go through this life.”

Wendella has always been a family enterprise. It was started in 1935 when an imposing 6-foot, 4-inch Swedish immigrant named Bo Albert Borgstrom began operating a 97-passenger wooden boat from Navy Pier, with rides at 25 cents. In a few years, the boat moved to what remains its riverfront home, in the shadow of the Wrigley Building, and, except during World War II, successfully operated sightseeing tours touting “The World’s Most Beautiful Skyline.”

Robert Borgstrom was born on Sept. 9, 1933, one of three sons of Bo Albert Borgstrom and his wife Alice. He began working for his father when he was 14, standing on Michigan Avenue and trying to entice passersby to take a boat ride. These were rough and tumble times and Borgstrom would tell of fist fights with employees of competing boat companies, stolen boats and worse.

Story continues

As a teenager, he fell in love with a girl named Lila Hanna Olson, one of three daughters of a German-Swedish immigrant couple. They both attended Senn High School. “I first set eyes on her at Foster Avenue Beach,” Bob said. “We really did grow up together. We fell in love then and never stopped being in love.”

They married in 1952 and eventually welcomed sons Michael, Steven and Robert (who died in 1959) and settled on Chicago’s North Side. Serving as the company’s secretary-treasurer for a time, Lila worked from home but whenever she had to go down to the river she would take their young sons with her. “I know she took great pride in the fact that my brother and I both went into this business,” said Steven.

Lila’s death in 2011 hit hard and Bob began spending less time involved in the day-to-day operation of his company.

“He had built the company mostly by himself and when the time came to step away, I think his ego was such that he gladly and confidently allowed the next generation to go for it,” said Michael. “Not just to maintain but to grow further.” (The fleet now consists of five tour boats and five water taxis).

Bob spent more time in Florida, where he loved to golf and fish, and where he and Lila had long spent some of the winter months.

Whenever he was back in town, he visited with old friends such as Sam Sianis, the owner of the Billy Goat Taverns. They were the same age and Bob was proud to claim being the saloon’s first customer when it opened its subterranean Hubbard Street location in 1964.

At the news of Bob’s death, Sianis said, “I am very sad to hear Bob passed away. He was a very close friend, almost like a family member. There were so many early mornings when we had breakfast together, sitting and talking about business but mostly about family.”

Sianis’ eldest son, Bill, who now runs the operation, says, “Bob was a kind, generous person who would always try to help you in any capacity he could. My father and Bob had a similar work ethic. … There are endless stories.”

Borgstrom was for decades the healthiest-looking member of the crowd that gathered in the Billy Goat’s “Wise Guys Corner” section. There he became close to Mike Royko, the columnist and frequent Billy Goat visitor. Both men could be hard to approach “but once you got to know them,” said Sam Sianis, “they had the softest hearts.”

“Bob’s the only guy who knows more than I do about fishing,” Royko told me, before his death. “Never had a cross word with him either.”

Bob also was part, with some Friday afternoon regularity, of what was dubbed the “Beer Club for Men” at Laschet’s Inn in the Lincoln Square neighborhood. His sons were part of the “club” as was actor and writer Brendan Sullivan, who said, “He was actually there a few weeks ago and looked good. It’s a shame of course but I have a lot of great memories. He was sort of an expert in noir movies of the ‘40s and ‘50s and was always talking with great pride about his family.”

As time went by, Bob stayed closer to home.

“He would always come in by himself and sit alone,” said Jill Crane, a Glenview native and author who worked as a hostess at the Gusto restaurant. “I never wanted to bother him but in time we did become friends.”

That friendship blossomed into a deeper relationship and the couple lived together for the last nine years. “Wonderful man, wonderful,” Crane said. “He was always so confident, and protective of me. He liked Sinatra, I was Led Zeppelin but we got along so well. He was just a sweetheart.”

She was with him when he died, as was son Mike, who said, “It’s a wonderful thing, for my dad to have found love twice in one lifetime.”

In addition to his sons Michael and Steven, Borgstrom is survived by four granddaughters, Christie, Valerie, Grace and Katherine, three of whom work for Wendella, and nine great-grandchildren. A memorial and celebration of life is being planned.

rkogan@chicagotribune.com