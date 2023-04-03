U.S. markets close in 5 hours 34 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,126.52
    +17.21 (+0.42%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,624.23
    +350.08 (+1.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,192.74
    -29.16 (-0.24%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,808.29
    +5.80 (+0.32%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.37
    +4.70 (+6.21%)
     

  • Gold

    2,001.20
    +15.00 (+0.76%)
     

  • Silver

    24.21
    +0.05 (+0.22%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0908
    +0.0060 (+0.56%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4430
    -0.0510 (-1.46%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2412
    +0.0080 (+0.65%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.3060
    -0.4910 (-0.37%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,244.20
    -39.79 (-0.14%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    617.57
    +11.14 (+1.84%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,689.70
    +57.96 (+0.76%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,188.15
    +146.67 (+0.52%)
     

Wendy Clark Joins Consello as a Partner

PR Newswire
·3 min read

NEW YORK, April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Consello, the financial services advisory and strategic investing platform, is pleased to announce the appointment of Wendy Clark as a Partner at the firm.

The Consello Group (PRNewsfoto/Consello)
The Consello Group (PRNewsfoto/Consello)

Before joining Consello, Ms. Clark was the Global Chief Executive of Dentsu International, a leader in media, customer experience management and creative solutions, where she led the company's transformation into a worldwide integrated network operating across 145 global markets and employing over 45,000 people. While at Dentsu, Ms. Clark also acted as Executive Officer of Dentsu Group Inc. and was a member of the Dentsu Group Board.

Before joining Dentsu, Ms. Clark served as the CEO for DDB Worldwide. She previously served as President, Sparkling Brands & Strategic Marketing for Coca-Cola North America; and as Senior Vice President, Advertising for AT&T.

Ms. Clark also sits on the board of luxury jewelry brand David Yurman.

"Wendy is not only a natural born leader but also one of the most innovative people I have ever worked with in my 30 years in business," said Declan Kelly, Chairman and CEO of Consello. "She has an acute understanding of consumer behavior, having held senior marketing roles at some of the world's most important consumer brands, and she has twice proven herself as a successful CEO of a global business, having been at the helm of two highly respected international companies."

"Having had the privilege of leading two different companies, and working on both the client and advisory sides of the business, has given me some unique insight and perspective that I look forward to leveraging on behalf of Consello and its clients," said Ms. Clark.

She continued, "I am thrilled to begin this next chapter in my career journey. Consello – which already boasts one of the most impressive teams of people I have ever seen – is a company that is really on the move. All of the amazing leaders who have joined the company have done so for a reason – this is a differentiated platform that can do things no other company in the world can do in the same way. There are so many great opportunities on the horizon and I am very excited to be a part of the Consello growth story."

Ms. Clark has earned numerous recognitions over the course of her career, including the "Matrix Award" from New York Women in Communications and the She Runs It "Advertising Woman of the Year" award. She was also named on the Fast Company top ten list of "Innovative Business Disruptors," was named "Executive of the Year" in 2017 by Advertising Age, and in 2019 she was inducted into the Marketing Hall of Fame of New York.

About Consello

The Consello Group is a financial services advisory and strategic investing platform. At Consello we invest capital to grow companies, and we execute for our banking clients across industries. We also offer business development services to help companies grow and a digital assets advisory business to help companies participate in the global digital financial services ecosystem. Consello offers these four distinct but integrated lines of businesses all on one platform: Investing, Investment Banking and M&A Advisory, Growth and Business Development and Digital Assets Advisory.

Media contact:
info@consello.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wendy-clark-joins-consello-as-a-partner-301787813.html

SOURCE Consello

Recommended Stories

  • First Republic Bank and JPMorgan are part of Zacks Earnings Preview

    First Republic Bank and JPMorgan are part of Zacks Earnings Preview.

  • Rivian: Q1 deliveries top estimates, 'on track' to hit 2023 production forecast

    EV-maker Rivian delivered some much needed positive news today to investors, announcing that Q1 deliveries that topped estimates for the quarter, and its production forecast is still on track.

  • ‘Load Up,’ Says Raymond James About These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    Everyone invests with the goal of generating big returns but it’s easy to get distracted by all the short-term noise generated on Wall Street. The key to investing success, according to Raymond James CIO Larry Adam, is to follow a few simple rules. One is to realize past performance does not necessarily guarantee future success. “History has shown that no single asset class has been a consistent winner year after year,” says Adam, “just as no single asset class remains at the bottom.” Secondly,

  • Dow Jones Rallies 300 Points Amid Key Economic Data; Tesla Slides On Deliveries Miss

    The Dow Jones rose 275 points Monday amid key economic data. Tesla stock dropped after the company's Q1 deliveries missed estimates.

  • How Warren Buffett could steal the show in the second quarter: Morning Brief

    Be ready to take notes from Warren Buffett. More on that, and what else to know in markets on Monday, April 3, 2023.

  • McDonald's temporarily shuts US offices, prepares layoff notices -WSJ

    In an internal email last week to U.S. employees and some international staff, McDonald's asked them to work from home from Monday through Wednesday so it can deliver staffing decisions virtually, the report said. "During the week of April 3, we will communicate key decisions related to roles and staffing levels across the organization," the Chicago-based company said in the message viewed by the Journal. McDonald's also asked employees to cancel all in-person meetings with vendors and other outside parties at its headquarters, the report added.

  • $100 Oil to Tighter Markets: Here’s What Analysts See After OPEC+ Shock Cut

    (Bloomberg) -- The decision by the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies to slash its oil output came as a huge surprise to the market, given earlier rhetoric from group leader Saudi Arabia that it would stand pat on production. The move has brought concerns around inflationary pressures back to the fore, adding to worries that higher prices and an aggressive monetary tightening by central banks could tip the global economy into recession. Most Read from BloombergOPEC+ Mak

  • How to Use Mega Backdoor Roths to Save on Taxes

    A mega backdoor Roth is designed for 401(k) savers who want to enjoy Roth account tax benefits. Learn how a mega backdoor Roth rollover works.

  • Chevron, Energy Stocks Surge After OPEC+ Surprise Production Cut

    Energy stocks rallied with oil prices Monday after OPEC+ announced a surprise production cut Sunday.

  • Plug Power Stock Falls as Morgan Stanley Cuts Price Target in Half

    Analyst Andrew Percoco lowered his rating on the shares to the equivalent of Hold from Buy. HIs target for the price went to $15 a share from $35.

  • Apple Stock Nears a Record. iPhone Demand Could Help It Soar, Analyst Says.

    Strong demand for the phones in Asia and improving revenue from services revenue bode well for the shares, analysts at Wedbush say.

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • How Long Will $3 Million Last Me in Retirement?

    How long $3 million will last in retirement depends on your spending habits and investment returns. While your spending habits are largely under your control, some costs such as healthcare expenses are not perfectly predictable. Likewise, while you can probably … Continue reading → The post How Long Will $3 Million Last in Retirement? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Oil prices, oil stocks surge on OPEC+ move

    Oil prices surged on Monday after Saudi Arabia and other OPEC+ producers announced a surprise cut in their output target, a move that rippled through stock markets, though the dollar failed to hold onto its early gains. Brent crude futures looked set for its biggest daily percentage gain in around a year, jumping 5.77% to $84.52 a barrel on news OPEC+ would aim to cut output by around 1.16 million barrels per day. Goldman Sachs lifted its forecast for Brent to $95 a barrel by the end of the year and to $100 for 2024 following the oil output change, which was announced on Sunday, a day before a virtual meeting of an OPEC+ ministerial panel including Saudi Arabia and Russia.

  • Tesla and the Curious Case of the Confusing Consensus

    Tesla misses delivery estimates. No, Tesla beats delivery estimates. Nothing is ever easy with Tesla these days.

  • Putin pushes Russian oil exports to record high - latest updates

    Vladimir Putin has pushed seaborne deliveries of Russian crude to record highs to fill Moscow's war chest, even as the Kremlin vowed to tighten oil supplies.

  • McDonald's temporarily shuts US offices, prepares layoff notices: report

    According to a recent report from the Wall Street Journal, McDonald's Corp is temporarily closing its U.S. offices this week as it prepares to inform corporate employees about layoffs.

  • China EV Sales Rebound Further In March For BYD, Li Auto And XPeng, But Nio Lags

    After a rough start to 2023, China EV sales are generally rebounding. Tesla rivals BYD, Li Auto, Nio and XPeng reported March and Q1 sales.

  • Wells Fargo's departure leaves Chester without bank branch in central business district

    Wells Fargo & Co.'s plan to close its branch at 501 Avenue of the States in Chester will leave TD Bank as the lone bank or credit union with a retail location in the city of roughly 33,000 residents. In a statement, Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC) said it made the “difficult decision” to close the Chester branch, effective June 21. It will also keep an ATM at that location and continue to support organizations such as Drexel Neumann Academy, Chester Improvement Project and Foundation for Delaware County.

  • Bitcoin Slips After OPEC’s Production Cut. Here’s Why.

    Digital assets remain correlated with stocks and wider risk sentiment. That puts the U.S. jobs report on Friday in the spotlight as a key catalyst for cryptocurrencies.