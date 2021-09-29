U.S. markets open in 1 hour 51 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,367.75
    +24.25 (+0.56%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,338.00
    +163.00 (+0.48%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,859.75
    +95.00 (+0.64%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,240.50
    +14.50 (+0.65%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.80
    -0.49 (-0.65%)
     

  • Gold

    1,741.60
    +4.10 (+0.24%)
     

  • Silver

    22.25
    -0.22 (-0.99%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1651
    -0.0038 (-0.33%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5340
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.30
    +3.54 (+18.87%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3479
    -0.0061 (-0.45%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.3870
    -0.0930 (-0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,349.55
    +363.03 (+0.86%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,051.25
    -5.89 (-0.56%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,087.46
    +59.36 (+0.84%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,544.29
    -639.67 (-2.12%)
     

Wendy’s Franchisee Superior Restaurant Group Utilizes Budderfly’s No-Cost Energy Management Solution to Reduce Carbon Footprint, Replace HVAC Units and Upgrade LED Lighting

Budderfly
·4 min read

Energy Efficiency Savings Repurposes Funds for Operations and Growth

SHELTON, Conn., Sept. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Budderfly, #10 overall and #2 in energy on the 2021 Inc. 5000 America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies list, today announced Superior Restaurant Group will receive no-cost HVAC replacements, new LED lighting, refrigeration controls, and monitoring in 32 Wendy’s locations throughout North Carolina, Virginia and New Jersey. As part of Budderfly’s advanced Energy Management Solution, recently announced HVAC partner Lennox, will remove old units and replace them with the new ultra-high efficiency Lennox® Model L™, rooftop units, as well as perform expert service and maintenance on all of the HVAC brands at Superior Restaurants Group locations. For information on Budderfly’s HVAC replacement program, please visit Budderfly HVAC Replace.

After 26 years in business, Superior Restaurant Group recently acquired 26 Wendy’s Quick Serve Restaurants (QSR), bringing the organization’s total restaurant portfolio to 32 individual locations in NJ, NC, and VA. Shortly after purchasing the 26 QSRs, owners Robert Cammarano, President, and Todd Bialow, CEO discovered the locations’ thermostats were constantly set too low at 59 degrees, causing moisture to form on the floors and ceilings in turn creating maintenance issues inside the stores and potentially to the rooftop units themselves.

“This was a common theme we witnessed in many of the locations,” Bialow said. “Some stores did not have thermostats in the right place and others had no thermostats at all. One of the first things we needed to do was get the thermostats programmed properly and then address the condition of the units themselves.”

In addition to the HVAC issues, many store lights were in need of significant upgrades to improve the restaurant aesthetic appeal to both customers and employees, and the lights were not energy efficient or properly controlled.

“There were different types of lights inside and outside the restaurants, none of them were LED high-efficiency lights. Finding someone to maintain them was also extremely difficult in this environment,” Cammarano said.

Superior Restaurant Group found Budderfly to be the comprehensive solution for all their energy management issues with a unique no-cost, effortless offering.

Budderfly’s Facility SmartGrid sub-meters all key processes in Wendy’s locations to:

  • Track actual power usage in real-time

  • Identify energy waste

  • Monitor equipment operating status

  • Optimize power consumption to maximize operational savings

  • Minimize environmental impact.

In total, Superior Restaurant Group will have 32 complete HVAC roof-top systems replaced and all lighting upgraded to efficient LED lights.

Budderfly’s recent Top Ten growth rankings from Inc. Magazine reflect the success of their unique, no-cost Energy Management model, investing their own money to improve clients’ energy operations in thousands of restaurants across North America. Bialow noted that the “transparency of Budderfly's business model and the savings was very appealing,” and “there was nothing hidden in the contract.”

Cammarano added, “Our relationship with Budderfly allows us to free up funds and time from store maintenance and put it into more productive and strategic projects and operations.”

“Many QSR systems such as HVAC, lighting, refrigerators, and cooking equipment are reaching the end of their useful life—sometimes new owners don’t discover the full extent of this until after restaurants change ownership,” said Al Subbloie, CEO, Budderfly. “We address these issues with Budderfly´s no out-of-pocket cost, delivering more efficiency, lowering operating expenses while also decreasing the carbon footprint to help the environment.”

About Budderfly

Budderfly is disrupting the energy industry by leading the digital transformation of energy management and consumption conservation through its unique Energy Management Solution. With no cost to its customers, Budderfly implements proprietary energy intelligence software, energy efficiency solutions such as LED lights, HVAC replacements and upgrades, refrigeration controls and monitoring, options for comprehensive maintenance, and much more, that span over than 20 savings categories.

Budderfly Facility SmartGrid is a network of patented IoT devices that meter, control and report on all elements of energy use. Budderfly’s solution optimizes energy usage at the point of consumption within each facility across the enterprise. Budderfly’s ongoing services and proactive maintenance ensure that a building’s energy infrastructure never becomes outdated. The result is significant, immediate, and progressive energy expense savings, upgraded facilities, and a reduced carbon footprint for its client facilities. For more information visit www.budderfly.com, our blog, or follow us on Twitter @BudderflyEnergy.

For more information, contact:
Betsey Rogers
Public Relations
BridgeView Marketing
603-821-0809
betsey@bridgeviewmarketing.com


Recommended Stories

  • Lucid EV production begins, company says deliveries to start in October

    Electric-vehicle maker Lucid Group Inc. on Tuesday showed off the first cars rolling off its production line and said it will deliver them to customers starting late next month.

  • Congress is about to kill this popular retirement tax move

    If you were planning to do a “Roth IRA” conversion to keep your retirement savings permanently out of the hands of the IRS, you might want to get on it. The new tax bill on Capitol Hill is going to scrap these conversions for everybody after the end of the year—and, no, not just for those earning more than $400,000 a year. The bill “prohibits all employee after-tax contributions in qualified plans and prohibits after-tax IRA contributions from being converted to Roth regardless of income level, effective for distributions, transfers, and contributions made after Dec. 31, 2021,” reports the House Ways & Means Committee.

  • South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem called 2020 meeting of top state officials after daughter was denied real-estate-appraiser certification

    Agency head says Republican governor's administration demanded she retire after incident. Kassidy Peters, Noem's daughter, received her certification four months later.

  • Gas-Starved Europe Can't Look West as U.S. Faces Its Own Crunch

    (Bloomberg) -- If there's any country that might've been in a position to rescue Europe from its energy crisis, it’s the U.S. — home to vast shale fields holding a seemingly endless supply of natural gas and giant terminals capable of liquefying it and shuttling it abroad. Most Read from BloombergThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May B

  • World Food Costs at Risk of Soaring as China Faces Tough Harvest

    (Bloomberg) -- China is set for a difficult harvest season as a severe energy crunch hurts the outlook for booming production, a development that risks triggering a renewed surge in world agriculture and food prices. Most Read from BloombergThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of

  • Ken Griffin, Robinhood Strike Back at Fresh Outrage Over GameStop

    (Bloomberg) -- Robinhood Markets Inc. and Citadel Securities responded to renewed criticism of their actions during January’s meme-stock frenzy, after retail investors filed a class-action lawsuit last week.Most Read from BloombergThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the Future

  • Oklahoma gas company settles for millions over royalty payments on federal leases in New Mexico and Wyoming

    Devon disputed the allegations and did not admit liability. But the oil and gas production company must still pay the federal government within 20 days as part of the settlement.

  • Lucid Is Ready to Start Making EVs -- These 3 EV Names Won't Be Far Behind

    Lucid is pushing forward with production, but it's not the only one about to hit the road with new electric vehicles.

  • Cannabis producer Tilray wins dismissal of shareholder lawsuit in New York

    A U.S. judge on Monday dismissed a lawsuit accusing Tilray Inc, the world's largest cannabis producer by sales, of fraudulently overstating the value of a marketing and revenue-sharing agreement with Authentic Brands Group Inc. U.S. District Judge Paul Crotty in Manhattan said shareholders failed to show that the Canadian company exhibited "conscious misbehavior or recklessness" in trumpeting the agreement, when it knew that regulatory uncertainty over cannabis-based products would dampen customer demand. "Tilray certainly appears to have overestimated, by orders of magnitude, both the value of the ABG Agreement and the likelihood of fortuitous regulatory change," Crotty wrote.

  • U.S. new vehicle retail sales set to fall 25% in Sept - data

    New vehicle retail sales in the United States are seen dropping to 888,900 units in September, from 1,182,788 a year ago. "September results show that there are simply not enough vehicles available to meet consumer demand," J.D. Power said in a statement. While demand remains sky high for personal transportation, with consumers set to spend billions in September, automakers are crimped by semiconductor shortages and supply chain disruptions.

  • Barring new variant 'we're close' to return to normal: Doctor

    Dr. David Katz, Preventive Medicine Specialist & True Health Initiative President joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the state of the COVID-19 pandemic as fall begins.&nbsp;

  • 5 things people get wrong about IRAs: Bankruptcy protection limits, inheritances and more

    There are rules about IRAs that could come back to bite you. Learn more about how they're treated in inheritance, tax and bankruptcy situations.

  • Crude Oil Prices Hit $80, But Don't Expect A U.S. Drilling Boom

    Oil prices soared to over $80 per barrel Tuesday boosted by rising natural gas and coal prices, but then reversed lower with the broader market. Unlike past crude oil rallies, analysts don't expect U.S. oil companies to boost drilling. The increased demand for natgas and coal could spill over into the oil sector as an alternative energy source and send oil prices surging.

  • Wells Fargo delays return-to-office to January - memo

    The bank said its operations and contact center employees will start returning to office over several weeks beginning Jan. 10. They will be followed by employees in business support and enterprise functions, who will return during the first quarter next year.

  • 5 Things We Learned From The Warren Buffett Annual Letter

    Berkshire Hathaway has released its 2018 annual report, and the letter to shareholders from Chair Warren Buffett offers several key insights.

  • Ford, GM To See Sharp Q3 Sales Drop As 2022 Outlook Worsens

    Ford could see a 37% drop in U.S. auto sales for the third quarter, outpacing a 29% drop for General Motors. The projected drops come after the U.S. auto giants idled factories due to a shortage of chips and other disruptions to global supply chains weighing on vehicle inventories in dealer lots. On Friday, carmakers in the U.S. are due to report Q3 auto sales.

  • Is PLUG Stock A Buy As Plug Power Plans New Plant On West Coast?

    Plug Power, a maker of hydrogen fuel cells, is trying to rebound as momentum in renewable energy lifts shares. Is PLUG stock a buy right now?

  • Change Is Coming to China. It Could Mean Trouble for Tesla, Nike, and Other S&P 500 Companies.

    As China tries to reshape its economy, many U.S. companies, including those in materials and technology sectors, may feel some pain.

  • Why Shares of Plug Power Are Tanking on Tuesday

    After bounding higher to start the week yesterday, shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) are headed in the other direction today. Instead, shareholders are likely responding to the stock's rise yesterday and to news related to another company dealing in hydrogen production, Cummins (NYSE: CMI). The other likely catalyst for the stock's decline is the news that Cummins has received a $5 million award from the Department of Energy Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Technologies Office.

  • Chinese Cities In The Dark After Widespread, "Unexpected" Blackouts

    Residents in three north-east Chinese provinces experienced unannounced power cuts as the electricity shortage which initially hit factories spreads to homes