Wendy Payne CSA, CEP®, Cofounder of Centurion Wealth Management, LLC, Earns Certified Divorce Financial Analyst® Designation

Centurion Wealth Management LLC
·1 min read

Wendy Payne

Wendy Payne
Wendy Payne

MCLEAN, Va., April 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wendy Payne CSA, CEP®, CDFA®, founding partner of Centurion Wealth Management, LLC, recently earned the designation of Certified Divorce Financial Analyst®. This achievement embodies Payne's commitment to empowering women to build financial freedom and to be in control of their financial future.

This distinguished industry designation is sanctioned by The Institute for Divorce Financial Analysts (IDFA™), a premier national organization dedicated to the certification, education, and promotion of the use of financial professionals in the divorce arena. Founded in 1993, IDFA™ provides specialized training to accounting, financial, and legal professionals in the field of pre-divorce financial planning.

For over two decades, Wendy has specialized in working with newly independent women; specifically widows, divorcees and accomplished women who find themselves solely responsible for making financial decisions for the first time.

Centurion Wealth Management is an independent fiduciary financial management firm based out of McLean, VA. The firm specializes in helping successful entrepreneurs, corporate executives and empowered women navigate the worlds of investing and retirement.

For media inquiries and more information about Wendy Payne or Centurion Wealth Management, LLC, visit https://centurionwealth.com/ or reach out to the Director of Communications, J. Cooper Simmerman, MBA.

Csimmerman@centurionwealth.com - (571) 765-2223

