Wendy's adds breakfast burrito to morning menu

Wendy's releases its new breakfast burrito as select locations on Jan, 22. 2024.

Wendy’s added a breakfast burrito to its breakfast menu Monday.

The fast-food chain launched the burrito in over 4,500 Wendy’s restaurants in select regions across the United States.

The breakfast burrito includes "all the best parts of Wendy’s breakfast menu" with, "two fresh cracked eggs and six strips of oven baked, applewood smoked bacon ... seasoned breakfast potatoes nestled alongside two slices of American cheese, all topped with Swiss cheese sauce." the company told USA TODAY.

Wendy's began serving breakfast in March 2020 and last added to the menu in August 2023, introducing an English muffin option.

The company has made fresh bacon a focus of their marketing, saying that it is cooked in store daily in a press release announcing the English muffin.

According to the McDonald’s website, the fast-food chain uses pre-cooked bacon that is reheated in their oven before serving to their customers.

Customers can find a participating location near them at www.locations.wendys.com.

Wendy’s plan to keep its costumers happy

During a third-quarter-earnings call in Nov. 2023, President and Chief Executive, Todd Penegor, discussed Wendy’s plans, expectations and successes of the company throughout the year.

Penegor highlighted specific items like the nacho cheeseburger and fries combo and their strawberry and pumpkin spice flavored Frosty’s that had an impact on their sales during the third-quarter.

“Looking ahead to the rest of the year, you can expect more cravable innovation alongside value that supports the restaurant economic model as we run our high-low strategy,” Penegor said during the conference. “At the breakfast daypart, we continue to execute against our playbook of driving sales through innovation and promotions.”

Keeping the customers in mind, Penegor wants to continue to add deals in order to keep the loyal customers happy and attract new ones.

“We know that value remains very important to the breakfast consumer and we plan to more consistently offer compelling value promotions to drive trial and repeat at this highly profitable daypart through the year and and beyond,” Penegor said.

The company will release its fourth quarter and full year report for 2023 on February 15.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Wendy's launches breakfast burrito