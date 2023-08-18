Wendy's breakfast menu gets another addition: New English muffin sandwiches debut this month

Wendy’s is adding two new English muffin sandwiches to its breakfast menu.

Wendy's is adding two new English muffin sandwiches to its breakfast menu, the company announced Monday.

The sandwiches, which are topped with egg, your choice of applewood smoked bacon or a grilled sausage patty and melted American cheese, will be available at Wendy's restaurants nationwide beginning Tuesday, Aug. 22 during breakfast hours.

"We tested 60 variations of our English Muffin Sandwiches before we landed on these light and fluffy English Muffins made with a touch of honey and topped with a savory buttery spread, fresh cracked eggs and delicious bacon or sausage for the perfect harmony of breakfast flavors," John Li, Global Vice President of Culinary Innovation for Wendy's, said in a news release.

The new breakfast item appears to follow in the footsteps of longtime fast food rival McDonald's, which has served their popular McMuffins for years. Chick-fil-A also added English muffins to their breakfast menu in 2016.

English muffin joins cold brew on breakfast menu

The restaurant chain launched a new line of cold brew coffee last month, combining the morning staple with its signature Frosty dessert.

The Frosty Cream Cold Brew line of drinks offers vanilla, chocolate and caramel flavors.

“The Frosty is one of our most recognizable menu items, so we're excited to bring our fans a unique take on this iconic treat that can be sipped on at any time of day,” Lindsay Radkoski, U.S. Chief Marketing Officer for Wendy’s said in a press release.

