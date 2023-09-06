Wendy's Frosty gets pumpkin spice treatment. Also new: Pumpkin Spice Frosty Cream Cold Brew

Wendy’s new Pumpkin Spice Frosty and Pumpkin Spice Frosty Cream Cold Brew

Wendy's will soon be serving up the newest treat for pumpkin spice lovers: the Pumpkin Spice Frosty.

Making its debut on Sept. 12, the new Pumpkin Spice Frosty delivers "hints of pumpkin and a blend of warm spices like cinnamon and nutmeg for a taste of familiar fall flavors in every bite," said the fast-food chain, adding that the Vanilla Frosty will be temporarily unavailable with the Pumpkin Spice Frosty's arrival.

"From our summertime Strawberry Frosty to last year's holiday Peppermint Frosty, and now our fall Pumpkin Spice Frosty, we are all about meeting our Frosty fans where they are by bringing familiar, and iconic, seasonal flavors to the menu," said Lindsay Radkoski, chief marketing officer for The Wendy's Company, in a press release announcing its arrival.

Also new for fall: The Pumpkin Spice Frosty Cream Cold Brew, made with "the same delicious syrup from the Pumpkin Spice Frosty" for "a pumpkin pick-me-up." Both are available nationwide beginning Sept. 12 for a limited time.

Pumpkin spice season is on: Starbucks, Dunkin' and more serving lattes, coffee and donuts

Wendy's Pumpkin Spice Frosty free from Uber One

Beginning September 13, Uber One members who buy one Pumpkin Spice Frosty get another one for free, plus a free medium order of fries. terms** apply, but get your dip on!

Other Wendy's special offers including $3 breakfast

2 for $3 Biggie Bundles: This new breakfast offer lets you create your $3 combo from two menu items: sausage biscuit, egg and cheese biscuit, small seasoned potatoes, or medium hot coffee.

Wendy's Frosty Boo! Books coupon book, available until Oct. 31 for $1, comes with five coupons – good until the end of 2023 – for a free Jr. Frosty (including the Pumpkin Frosty) and a bonus coupon for a Wendy's Kids' Meal with any purchase. For a limited time, Wendy's Kids' Meals will come with collectible DC toys and special-edition packaging. Proceeds from the coupon book benefit the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption.

Story continues

** Good during business hours Sept. 13-19, one offer per transaction with order of $15 or more, while supplies last.

The new 2 for $3 Biggie Bundles breakfast offer lets you create your $3 combo from two menu items: sausage biscuit, egg and cheese biscuit, small seasoned potatoes, or medium hot coffee.

Wendy's: New cold brew coffee drink based on its signature Frosty arrives.

Follow Mike Snider on X and Threads: @mikesnider & mikegsnider.

What's everyone talking about? Sign up for our trending newsletter to get the latest news of the day

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Wendy's Pumpkin Spice Frosty available Sept. 12 for limited time