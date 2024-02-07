Wendy's is giving away free cheeseburgers this week. Here's how you can get one.

If you're a fan of free cheeseburgers, get to your nearest Wendy's location pronto.

The fast-food chain is offering customers a free cheeseburger, Dave's Single, with any purchase at participating Wendy's restaurants until Monday, Feb. 12. There is no specific purchase minimum but the deal is limited to one free burger per order and one offer per customer per visit.

According to Wendy's website, a Dave's Single burger contains a quarter-pound beef patty, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle, ketchup, mayo and onion on a toasted bun.

The deal is available in the Wendy's app, and if you use it on Super Bowl Sunday (Feb. 11), it also includes a $0 delivery free. However, the deal is not valid on third-party delivery platforms.

Deal offered to celebrate classic 'Where's the Beef?' Super Bowl commercial

The company is offering the deal to celebrate the 40th anniversary of it's famous "Where's the Beef?" commercial that aired during Super Bowl 18 in 1984.

Fans of the commercial can also celebrate the anniversary with nostalgic T-shirt designs from Homage. The Ohio-based apparel company teamed up with Wendy's to create six designs that celebrate the ad, including a "Where's the Beef?" t-shirt.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Wendy's free cheeseburger: How you can get the freebie this week