Wendy's to launch drive-thru AI program in June

Wendy's has announced a pilot program that will introduce artificial intelligence to its drive-thru experience.

Wendy's has announced a pilot program with Google Cloud that will introduce artificial intelligence to its drive-thru experience.

"Wendy's FreshAI" will leverage Google Cloud's generative AI and large language models to simplify the ordering process in a pilot program set to launch in June at a yet-to-be-announced Wendy's location in the Columbus, Ohio area.

The Dublin,Ohio-based fast food chain will use generative AI to ease conversations, understand customized orders and provide quick responses to frequently asked questions.

The company has used Google Cloud's data analytics, AI and machine learning tools since 2021.

AI Carl’s Jr., Hardee’s partnering with AI companies to automate drive-thrus

In a release, Todd Penegor, president and CEO of Wendy's, said the use of AI will allow employees to "continue focusing on making great food and building relationships with fans."

"Wendy's introduced the first modern pick-up window in the industry more than 50 years ago, and we're thrilled to continue our work with Google Cloud to bring a new wave of innovation to the drive-thru experience," said Penegor. "Google Cloud's generative AI technology creates a huge opportunity for us to deliver a truly differentiated, faster and frictionless experience for our customers."

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Wendy's AI drive-thru program launches in June in Ohio