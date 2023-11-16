Wendy's' (NASDAQ:WEN) Returns Have Hit A Wall

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. Although, when we looked at Wendy's (NASDAQ:WEN), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Wendy's, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.077 = US$379m ÷ (US$5.3b - US$405m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to October 2023).

So, Wendy's has an ROCE of 7.7%. On its own, that's a low figure but it's around the 9.1% average generated by the Hospitality industry.

In the above chart we have measured Wendy's' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Can We Tell From Wendy's' ROCE Trend?

There hasn't been much to report for Wendy's' returns and its level of capital employed because both metrics have been steady for the past five years. Businesses with these traits tend to be mature and steady operations because they're past the growth phase. With that in mind, unless investment picks up again in the future, we wouldn't expect Wendy's to be a multi-bagger going forward. That probably explains why Wendy's has been paying out 86% of its earnings as dividends to shareholders. If the company is in fact lacking growth opportunities, that's one of the viable alternatives for the money.

The Bottom Line On Wendy's' ROCE

In summary, Wendy's isn't compounding its earnings but is generating stable returns on the same amount of capital employed. And investors may be recognizing these trends since the stock has only returned a total of 21% to shareholders over the last five years. Therefore, if you're looking for a multi-bagger, we'd propose looking at other options.

