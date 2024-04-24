Wendy's (NASDAQ:WEN) Has Some Way To Go To Become A Multi-Bagger

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. In light of that, when we looked at Wendy's (NASDAQ:WEN) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for Wendy's, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.079 = US$381m ÷ (US$5.2b - US$382m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

Therefore, Wendy's has an ROCE of 7.9%. On its own, that's a low figure but it's around the 9.6% average generated by the Hospitality industry.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Wendy's compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Wendy's for free.

The Trend Of ROCE

There hasn't been much to report for Wendy's' returns and its level of capital employed because both metrics have been steady for the past five years. Businesses with these traits tend to be mature and steady operations because they're past the growth phase. So don't be surprised if Wendy's doesn't end up being a multi-bagger in a few years time. That probably explains why Wendy's has been paying out 92% of its earnings as dividends to shareholders. If the company is in fact lacking growth opportunities, that's one of the viable alternatives for the money.

The Bottom Line

In summary, Wendy's isn't compounding its earnings but is generating stable returns on the same amount of capital employed. And investors may be recognizing these trends since the stock has only returned a total of 23% to shareholders over the last five years. Therefore, if you're looking for a multi-bagger, we'd propose looking at other options.

Wendy's does come with some risks though, we found 2 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those can't be ignored...

