Wendy's picks Pepsi executive as the hamburger chain's next CEO

Wendy's President and CEO Todd Penegor is stepping down from the hamburger chain and will be replaced by a longtime Pepsi executive, Wendy's said Thursday.

Kirk Tanner, 55, will join the Dublin-based company as president and CEO effective Feb. 5, and has been elected to the company's board of directors.

Penegor, 58, has been in senior leadership positions with Wendy's for more than a decade. He became CEO in 2016 and before that he was the chief financial officer.

Penegor also is leaving the company's board.

Tanner has most recently served as CEO of North American Beverages for Pepsi and has more than 30 years of experience across beverages, snacks and foodservice. He oversaw a unit that accounts for nearly a third of Pepsi's business.

Before that, Tanner was in charge of Pepsi's Global Foodservice division. While there, he expanded the company's presence in foodservice through strategic partnerships, new product lines and significant deals with major sports leagues and restaurant chains.

"We are thrilled to welcome an executive of Kirk's caliber to the Wendy's team," Nelson Peltz, Wendy's board chairman, said in a statement. "Kirk is a proven operational leader whose customer-centric mindset and broad experience positioning and growing some of the most well-known global brands make him the ideal candidate to lead Wendy's into its next phase of growth and expansion."

"I am honored to have the opportunity to lead this iconic brand at such a pivotal time in the industry," Tanner said in a statement. "I am energized by the future potential and expansion opportunities for the business. I look forward to working with the talented Wendy's team and franchisees to drive future growth and success."

"I am grateful to the Wendy's team for their dedication and am immensely proud of all we have achieved together," Penegor said in a statement. "I'm confident the company is in highly capable hands with Kirk at the helm. My Wendy's roots run deep, and while the time is right for me to move on as an executive of this great organization, I will forever be a supporter as a loyal customer."

Wendy's is one of the biggest restaurant companies in the world, operating more than 7,000 restaurants with its franchisees.

The company's history dates to 1969 when founder Dave Thomas opened the first Wendy's in Columbus.

