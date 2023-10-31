Weng Fine Art (FRA:WFA) May Have Issues Allocating Its Capital

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. Although, when we looked at Weng Fine Art (FRA:WFA), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on Weng Fine Art is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.043 = €1.2m ÷ (€37m - €7.5m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

So, Weng Fine Art has an ROCE of 4.3%. On its own that's a low return on capital but it's in line with the industry's average returns of 4.4%.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you'd like to look at how Weng Fine Art has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Can We Tell From Weng Fine Art's ROCE Trend?

In terms of Weng Fine Art's historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 7.9% over the last five years. Given the business is employing more capital while revenue has slipped, this is a bit concerning. This could mean that the business is losing its competitive advantage or market share, because while more money is being put into ventures, it's actually producing a lower return - "less bang for their buck" per se.

The Key Takeaway

From the above analysis, we find it rather worrisome that returns on capital and sales for Weng Fine Art have fallen, meanwhile the business is employing more capital than it was five years ago. In spite of that, the stock has delivered a 13% return to shareholders who held over the last five years. Either way, we aren't huge fans of the current trends and so with that we think you might find better investments elsewhere.

On a final note, we found 3 warning signs for Weng Fine Art (1 is a bit unpleasant) you should be aware of.

