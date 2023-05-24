Weng Fine Art's (FRA:WFA) Returns On Capital Are Heading Higher

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. So on that note, Weng Fine Art (FRA:WFA) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Weng Fine Art:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.19 = €4.8m ÷ (€33m - €6.7m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

So, Weng Fine Art has an ROCE of 19%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 5.8% generated by the Specialty Retail industry.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Weng Fine Art's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you're interested in investigating Weng Fine Art's past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Weng Fine Art Tell Us?

Weng Fine Art's ROCE growth is quite impressive. More specifically, while the company has kept capital employed relatively flat over the last five years, the ROCE has climbed 191% in that same time. So our take on this is that the business has increased efficiencies to generate these higher returns, all the while not needing to make any additional investments. It's worth looking deeper into this though because while it's great that the business is more efficient, it might also mean that going forward the areas to invest internally for the organic growth are lacking.

The Key Takeaway

As discussed above, Weng Fine Art appears to be getting more proficient at generating returns since capital employed has remained flat but earnings (before interest and tax) are up. And a remarkable 154% total return over the last three years tells us that investors are expecting more good things to come in the future. Therefore, we think it would be worth your time to check if these trends are going to continue.

If you want to know some of the risks facing Weng Fine Art we've found 4 warning signs (1 doesn't sit too well with us!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

