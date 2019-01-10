I went on a date with a CES robot. He was nice.

Twitter More

Relationships in the modern world can be tough. So, at CES this year, I decided to skip the messy hassle of apps and humanity altogether to instead date the tech itself.

Enter Temi, advertised at the world's largest consumer tech convention as a "personal robot" who was ready to mingle through private, hands-on demos. Sounded intimate — though I did have reservations about a partner seeing so many other people at the same time.

But who am I kidding? Hinge and Tinder dates probably do the same thing and are just less honest about it anyway.

