I went to YouTube star MrBeast's massively popular new burger restaurant and ate a shockingly disappointing meal

YouTube star MrBeast's burger brand opened its first physical location in New Jersey's American Dream megamall.

Before this opening, MrBeast Burger saw massive success as a delivery-only brand using ghost kitchens.

I tried the Beast Style burger and was disappointed with the meal.

One of YouTube's most popular creators, known as MrBeast, has launched his first physical MrBeast Burger restaurant after finding massive global success in the ghost kitchen-based delivery market.

Virtual Dining Concept

On opening day, the launch of MrBeast Burger in New Jersey's American Dream mall drew in at least hundreds of the creator's fans, as can be seen in the photos from the event.

But when I visited a few days after its grand opening, I was confronted with a mediocre burger that wasn't worth waiting even a few minutes for.

If you've been a fan of MrBeast for a few years, you might not associate his brand with fast casual dining.

MrBeast, real name Jimmy Donaldson, is known for his undeniably eye-catching viral stunt videos, which often include massive cash giveaways like giving strangers a million dollars with only one minute to spend it.

And unsurprisingly, his unique videos have amassed a dedicated following.

With 104 million subscribers, Donaldson is now the fifth most subscribed creator on YouTube …

… making him one of the most viewed and highest paid creators on the platform having reeled in $54 million in 2021, according to Forbes.

But MrBeast's public presence isn't all about wild stunts and giving away hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Along with a strong social media presence, in 2020, Donaldson began venturing into the food industry with a predictably named virtual restaurant brand: MrBeast Burger.

Influencer Jimmy Donaldson outside a MrBeast Burger location MrBeast Burger

The burger, fries, and grilled cheese concept first launched in partnership with Virtual Dining Concepts, which works with celebrities and influencers to create delivery-forward food brands.

And soon after Donaldson announced the brand in a now-viral YouTube video, the burger concept saw a meteoric rise in popularity.

"The minute the video came out we opened and we were beyond slammed and ill-prepared for his incredible following and demand that ensued," Robert Earl, Virtual Dining Concepts' CEO, told Insider in 2021. "It was beyond any expectation anywhere."

At first, MrBeast Burger was delivery-only, relying on 300 ghost kitchens across the US ...

... food delivery platforms, and an eponymous app that became one of the most downloaded apps on Apple's App Store and Google's Play store, according to a press release.

DoorDash's app, right, labels MrBeast Burger as a virtual restaurant, while Grubhub does not. Screenshot

And there's no denying the burger brand's achievements.

MrBeast Burger sold over one million sandwiches in its first two months, Donaldson tweeted in February 2021.

Now nearly two years later, the brand has 17,000 "locations" around the world, according to a press release.

And in early September, it cemented its virtual success with a physical win: The grand opening of its first brick-and-mortar store in the monstrously large American Dream mall in East Rutherford, New Jersey, about eight miles from New York City …

… an event that amassed a sea of adoring fans hoping to catch a glimpse — or even a few dollars — of MrBeast.

The opening event packed the halls of the infamous three million-square-foot megamall.

But when I visited the burger shop for lunch a few days after its launch, the mall was devoid of MrBeast fan mobs.

However, announcements of the new MrBeast opening were inescapable the moment I entered the massive shopping center.

From the large banner …

… to digital ads …

… to signs telling people where to find the restaurant, reminders of the content creator-branded fast-casual concept were unavoidable.

And luckily for me, it made finding the tucked away restaurant easy to find.

As MrBeast himself was long gone from the premise, I didn't have to fight a mob of thousands of children and their patient parents.

Instead, the line was relatively short, speckled with teenagers, children, and their parents.

I only waited a few minutes in line before I ordered.

And there were still plenty of seats available among the small congregation of (presumably) MrBeast fans.

I only saw a handful of adults dining alone or with other adults.

All the other patrons were just a reminder of my old age.

And surprisingly, within minutes of ordering, my food was ready.

For a new restaurant, I was surprised by how quickly my meal was prepared and delivered to my table.

According to Virtual Dining Concept, MrBeast Burger's menu is a "straightforward no-nonsense take on the classic American smash burgers" with items named after MrBeast and his friends.

And as far as smash burgers go, MrBeast's burgers are pretty traditional.

The Beast Style has two smashed beef patties, American cheese, pickles, diced white onions, mayonnaise, ketchup, and mustard between a roll.

But if you want a burger with less or different accouterments, there are other options like the Chandler style — two beef patties with American cheese — or the Karl's Grilled Cheese with three slices of American cheese.

There are also different iterations of a chicken sandwich …

… as well as different fries options, whether it be peri-peri-seasoned crinkle fries (shown below) or "Beast Style" loaded fries.

I decided to stick with my cashier's recommendation: the Beast Style, which I ordered as a combo with the seasoned fries.

Unfortunately, the loaded burger wasn't as life changing as MrBeast's cash gifts.

The menu promised "crispy" beef patties that would've been a perfect contrast to the melted cheese, soft bun, and slew of condiments.

But I never got this crispy bite that would've provided a nice relief from the burger's softer textures.

Not even the pickles and diced onions could save the mushy burger.

I wouldn't call it a bad meal, but it was just perfectly okay.

If anything, I was disappointed. My expectations were high given the massive line on opening day.

But in retrospect, those patrons were probably there for MrBeast, not his burger.

It was fine as far as work lunches go, but definitely nothing I would go out of my way for.

I couldn't imagine waiting in line for hours with thousands of people for a burger this mediocre.

I'll give credit where credit is due: The fries were good, but it's not easy to mess up seasoned fries.

But if there's one feature the restaurant concept executed well, it's bringing fans one bit closer to MrBeast.

Like any fast food chain, the branding was prominent throughout the restaurant and packaging, justifiable given how integral MrBeast's name is to the brand and its promotion on social media.

From the large picture of MrBeast holding a burger on the exterior walls of the restaurant …

… to the TV screen playing MrBeast YouTube videos on loop …

… the sight of MrBeast and his burger brand were inescapable.

And it wouldn't be a MrBeast restaurant without cash.

A glass case filled with money served as decor on the exterior walls of the large joint.

And a corner of the restaurant was even occupied by a MrBeast merchandise store.

I've never seen a merchandise store in a fast-casual restaurant, but for some influencers, merch sales are an integral revenue stream.

At the end of the day, MrBeast Burger is more than a traditional restaurant.

It's a place for fans to immerse themselves in the MrBeast branding, bringing themselves one step closer to their favorite creator and his promise of insane cash prizes and burgers.

Just don't go expecting the best burger of your life: You'll find better at McDonald's.

