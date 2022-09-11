U.S. markets closed

I went to YouTube star MrBeast's massively popular new burger restaurant and ate a shockingly disappointing meal

Brittany Chang
·8 min read
A burger and fries on a plate
Brittany Chang/Insider

  • YouTube star MrBeast's burger brand opened its first physical location in New Jersey's American Dream megamall.

  • Before this opening, MrBeast Burger saw massive success as a delivery-only brand using ghost kitchens.

  • I tried the Beast Style burger and was disappointed with the meal.

One of YouTube's most popular creators, known as MrBeast, has launched his first physical MrBeast Burger restaurant after finding massive global success in the ghost kitchen-based delivery market.

MrBeast in front of fans
Virtual Dining Concept

On opening day, the launch of MrBeast Burger in New Jersey's American Dream mall drew in at least hundreds of the creator's fans, as can be seen in the photos from the event.

MrBeast Burger's restaurant with decor
Brittany Chang/Insider

But when I visited a few days after its grand opening, I was confronted with a mediocre burger that wasn't worth waiting even a few minutes for.

MrBeast Burger's restaurant with decor and patrons
Brittany Chang/Insider

If you've been a fan of MrBeast for a few years, you might not associate his brand with fast casual dining.

MrBeast smiling in front of checkered background at YouTube Broadcast event.
Roy Rochlin

MrBeast, real name Jimmy Donaldson, is known for his undeniably eye-catching viral stunt videos, which often include massive cash giveaways like giving strangers a million dollars with only one minute to spend it.

Current
Current has worked with YouTubers like MrBeast.Courtesy of Current

And unsurprisingly, his unique videos have amassed a dedicated following.

MrBeast Burger in a box
Brittany Chang/Insider

With 104 million subscribers, Donaldson is now the fifth most subscribed creator on YouTube …

The MrBeast Burger on tshirts
Brittany Chang/Insider

… making him one of the most viewed and highest paid creators on the platform having reeled in $54 million in 2021, according to Forbes.

MrBeast Burger's restaurant with decor
Brittany Chang/Insider

Source: Insider, Insider, Forbes

 

But MrBeast's public presence isn't all about wild stunts and giving away hundreds of thousands of dollars.

The MrBeast Burger restaurant's line
Brittany Chang/Insider

Along with a strong social media presence, in 2020, Donaldson began venturing into the food industry with a predictably named virtual restaurant brand: MrBeast Burger.

MrBeast Burger
Influencer Jimmy Donaldson outside a MrBeast Burger locationMrBeast Burger

The burger, fries, and grilled cheese concept first launched in partnership with Virtual Dining Concepts, which works with celebrities and influencers to create delivery-forward food brands.

MrBeast Burger's restaurant with decor and signs
Brittany Chang/Insider

And soon after Donaldson announced the brand in a now-viral YouTube video, the burger concept saw a meteoric rise in popularity.

A branded cup
Brittany Chang/Insider

Source: YouTube

"The minute the video came out we opened and we were beyond slammed and ill-prepared for his incredible following and demand that ensued," Robert Earl, Virtual Dining Concepts' CEO, told Insider in 2021. "It was beyond any expectation anywhere."

A Mrbeast Burger sign in the mall
Brittany Chang/Insider

Source: Insider

At first, MrBeast Burger was delivery-only, relying on 300 ghost kitchens across the US ...

A burger on a plate next to a cup and packaging
Brittany Chang/Insider

... food delivery platforms, and an eponymous app that became one of the most downloaded apps on Apple's App Store and Google's Play store, according to a press release.

Grubhub DoorDash MrBeast Burger app
DoorDash's app, right, labels MrBeast Burger as a virtual restaurant, while Grubhub does not.Screenshot

Source: Insider

And there's no denying the burger brand's achievements.

A branded cup
Brittany Chang/Insider

MrBeast Burger sold over one million sandwiches in its first two months, Donaldson tweeted in February 2021.

The MrBeast Burger sign at the restaurant
Brittany Chang/Insider

Now nearly two years later, the brand has 17,000 "locations" around the world, according to a press release.

MrBeast Burger in a box
Brittany Chang/Insider

And in early September, it cemented its virtual success with a physical win: The grand opening of its first brick-and-mortar store in the monstrously large American Dream mall in East Rutherford, New Jersey, about eight miles from New York City …

MrBeast Burger restaurant decor
Brittany Chang/Insider

Source: Insider 

… an event that amassed a sea of adoring fans hoping to catch a glimpse — or even a few dollars — of MrBeast.

MrBeast's fans
Virtual Dining Concept

Source: Rolling Stone

The opening event packed the halls of the infamous three million-square-foot megamall.

The MrBeast Burger sign at the restaurant
Brittany Chang/Insider

Source: Twitter

But when I visited the burger shop for lunch a few days after its launch, the mall was devoid of MrBeast fan mobs.

MrBeast Burger restaurant's start of line
Brittany Chang/Insider

However, announcements of the new MrBeast opening were inescapable the moment I entered the massive shopping center.

The MrBeast Burger sign at the restaurant
Brittany Chang/Insider

From the large banner …

A Mrbeast Burger sign in the mall
Brittany Chang/Insider

… to digital ads …

A Mrbeast Burger digital signs in the mall
Brittany Chang/Insider

… to signs telling people where to find the restaurant, reminders of the content creator-branded fast-casual concept were unavoidable.

A Mrbeast Burger sign in the mall
Brittany Chang/Insider

And luckily for me, it made finding the tucked away restaurant easy to find.

A branded cup
Brittany Chang/Insider

As MrBeast himself was long gone from the premise, I didn't have to fight a mob of thousands of children and their patient parents.

MrBeast Burger restaurant decor
Brittany Chang/Insider

Instead, the line was relatively short, speckled with teenagers, children, and their parents.

The MrBeast Burger on tshirts under a TV screen
Brittany Chang/Insider

I only waited a few minutes in line before I ordered.

Inside the MrBeast Burger restaurant with patrons
Brittany Chang/Insider

And there were still plenty of seats available among the small congregation of (presumably) MrBeast fans.

MrBeast Burger's restaurant with decor and patrons
Brittany Chang/Insider

I only saw a handful of adults dining alone or with other adults.

The MrBeast Burger restaurant decor
Brittany Chang/Insider

All the other patrons were just a reminder of my old age.

A branded cup in front of the MrBeast Burger sign
Brittany Chang/Insider

And surprisingly, within minutes of ordering, my food was ready.

A hand holding a burger
Brittany Chang/Insider

For a new restaurant, I was surprised by how quickly my meal was prepared and delivered to my table.

The MrBeast Burger sign at the restaurant
Brittany Chang/Insider

According to Virtual Dining Concept, MrBeast Burger's menu is a "straightforward no-nonsense take on the classic American smash burgers" with items named after MrBeast and his friends.

MrBeast Burger restaurant menus
Brittany Chang/Insider

Source: Virtual Dining Concept

And as far as smash burgers go, MrBeast's burgers are pretty traditional.

MrBeast Burger in a box with packaging
Brittany Chang/Insider

The Beast Style has two smashed beef patties, American cheese, pickles, diced white onions, mayonnaise, ketchup, and mustard between a roll.

A hand holding a burger near fries
Brittany Chang/Insider

But if you want a burger with less or different accouterments, there are other options like the Chandler style — two beef patties with American cheese — or the Karl's Grilled Cheese with three slices of American cheese.

The MrBeast Burger logo on the wall and a tshirt
Brittany Chang/Insider

There are also different iterations of a chicken sandwich …

An ordering screen
Brittany Chang/Insider

… as well as different fries options, whether it be peri-peri-seasoned crinkle fries (shown below) or "Beast Style" loaded fries.

Burgers and fries in the restaurant
Brittany Chang/Insider

I decided to stick with my cashier's recommendation: the Beast Style, which I ordered as a combo with the seasoned fries.

A burger and fries on a plate in front of a cup and box
Brittany Chang/Insider

Unfortunately, the loaded burger wasn't as life changing as MrBeast's cash gifts.

Burgers and fries in the restaurant
Brittany Chang/Insider

The menu promised "crispy" beef patties that would've been a perfect contrast to the melted cheese, soft bun, and slew of condiments.

A burger on a paper box with a cup in the back.
Brittany Chang/Insider

But I never got this crispy bite that would've provided a nice relief from the burger's softer textures.

A burger on a paper box with a cup in the back.
Brittany Chang/Insider

Not even the pickles and diced onions could save the mushy burger.

A burger on a plate next to a cup and packaging
Brittany Chang/Insider

I wouldn't call it a bad meal, but it was just perfectly okay.

A burger on a paper box with a cup in the back.
Brittany Chang/Insider

If anything, I was disappointed. My expectations were high given the massive line on opening day.

A burger and fries on a plate
Brittany Chang/Insider

But in retrospect, those patrons were probably there for MrBeast, not his burger.

The MrBeast Burger sign at the restaurant
Brittany Chang/Insider

It was fine as far as work lunches go, but definitely nothing I would go out of my way for.

A burger and fries on a plate
Brittany Chang/Insider

I couldn't imagine waiting in line for hours with thousands of people for a burger this mediocre.

Burgers and fries in the restaurant
Brittany Chang/Insider

I'll give credit where credit is due: The fries were good, but it's not easy to mess up seasoned fries.

A burger and fries on a plate
Brittany Chang/Insider

But if there's one feature the restaurant concept executed well, it's bringing fans one bit closer to MrBeast.

MrBeast Burger restaurant decor
Brittany Chang/Insider

Like any fast food chain, the branding was prominent throughout the restaurant and packaging, justifiable given how integral MrBeast's name is to the brand and its promotion on social media.

A MrBeast Burger sticker
Brittany Chang/Insider

From the large picture of MrBeast holding a burger on the exterior walls of the restaurant …

MrBeast Burger's restaurant with decor
Brittany Chang/Insider

… to the TV screen playing MrBeast YouTube videos on loop …

The MrBeast Burger on tshirts under a TV screen
Brittany Chang/Insider

… the sight of MrBeast and his burger brand were inescapable.

The MrBeast Burger restaurant decor
Brittany Chang/Insider

And it wouldn't be a MrBeast restaurant without cash.

MrBeast Burger restaurant's start of line
Brittany Chang/Insider

A glass case filled with money served as decor on the exterior walls of the large joint.

MrBeast Burger restaurant decor
Brittany Chang/Insider

And a corner of the restaurant was even occupied by a MrBeast merchandise store.

MrBeast Burger's restaurant with a merch store
Brittany Chang/Insider

I've never seen a merchandise store in a fast-casual restaurant, but for some influencers, merch sales are an integral revenue stream.

The MrBeast Burger on tshirts
Brittany Chang/Insider

Source: Insider

At the end of the day, MrBeast Burger is more than a traditional restaurant.

A branded cup
Brittany Chang/Insider

It's a place for fans to immerse themselves in the MrBeast branding, bringing themselves one step closer to their favorite creator and his promise of insane cash prizes and burgers.

MrBeast Burger sign
Brittany Chang/Insider

Just don't go expecting the best burger of your life: You'll find better at McDonald's.

A burger on a paper box with a cup in the back.
Brittany Chang/Insider

Read the original article on Business Insider

