Wentworth by the Sea to Join the Prestigious Opal Collection

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. and NEW CASTLE, N.H., Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The historic Wentworth by the Sea Hotel and Spa, formerly a Marriott, will join the award-winning Opal Collection on March 1, 2023. The landmark hotel will be the 6th hotel in the Northeast to become part of the Opal Collection, joining ranks with such iconic resorts as The Sagamore Resort in Lake George, New York and Samoset Resort in Rockport, Maine.

It has been a decade since Opal Collection has grown its portfolio in the Northeast. And this latest addition of Wentworth by the Sea has an illustrious and storied past of welcoming presidents, dignitaries and being the signing place of the Treaty of Portsmouth, which ended the Russo-Japanese War. The Wentworth, originally built in 1874, was saved from the wrecking ball and reopened in 2003 after a comprehensive, multi-million-dollar restoration. In the 20 years since, there have been a number of updates to the historic property, including a recent renovation of all accommodations, giving it the contemporary feel it has today, while still allowing it to reclaim its place on the New Hampshire seacoast as a grand, modern destination that has never forgotten its roots.

This newly designated Opal Collection property will feature a completely upgraded Opal Spa experience where wellness is the focus. The therapeutic benefits of salt therapy will be available in the spa's new Salt & Sound Lounge where guests will be lulled into a meditative state of relaxation. A new treatment menu featuring Kerstin Florian products will debut with the wildly popular hydrafacials, a variety of European therapies, and holistic upgrades all performed on all new, state of the art treatment tables that include sound, vibration, and color therapies. Guests will also see a completely new retail experience with not only customized wellness and beauty products to maintain your wellness at home, but new lines of athleisure wear as well.

Other Opal Collection additions will include signature Opal NEST amenities such as shampoo, conditioner and body lotion in all guest accommodations and the Opal Paws program that welcomes dogs to the property in style.

The grand hotel will continue to hold guest favorite events and annual community traditions including the Illumination, holiday brunches, the Winter Wine Festival and many more.

In honor of Wentworth becoming the 26th addition to the Opal Collection, the hotel is offering 26% off a Portsmouth getaway. Guests can be among the first to experience this exciting transition and enjoy a 26% discount on the luxurious rooms and suites at the hotel. In addition to the discount, this special also includes a split of Champagne and a special Opal Welcome Amenity to enjoy in the room upon arrival. This offer must be booked by March 31st and is good for stays before May 31, 2023. Some blackouts apply. Book this special here: 26% Off a Portsmouth Getaway - Wentworth by the Sea (opalcollection.com)

Wentworth by the Sea

Wentworth by the Sea is the crown jewel of the island of New Castle, an historic settlement located less than 10 minutes from downtown Portsmouth. The expansive, elegant resort features 161 luxurious room rooms and suites, two pools, an on-property spa and fitness center, clay tennis court and gardens built for exploring. The hotel offers three distinctive dining options that celebrate the flavors of the New England coast: SALT serving fresh seafood, prime meats and an award-winning wine list; Latitudes for seasonal waterfront dining and the Latitudes Sky Bar, with unbeatable marina views. The resort hosts many seasonal events yearly including the Portsmouth tradition of the lighting of the hotel for the holidays, called the Illumination, and a yearly Winter Wine Festival that will celebrate 19 years of bringing the best of food and wine to Portsmouth. Wentworth by the Sea is a member of the Historic Hotels of America and a part of the Opal Collection family of properties.

Opal Collection

Opal Collection is a premier assortment of luxury hotels and resorts, located in the most treasured destinations on the East Coast. Spanning north from Bar Harbor, Maine, to the southernmost tip of Key West, Florida, this collection of properties offers curated, memorable getaways for every traveler. Like the effervescent shimmer of an Opal gemstone, each destination in the collection radiates with its own unique experiences and each property reflects a distinct connection to that destination through locally inspired design, cuisine, and activities. For more information and a full list of Opal Collection properties, go to Opal Collection Hotels & Resorts | Luxury Hotels & Resorts

