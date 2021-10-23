U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,544.90
    -4.88 (-0.11%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,677.02
    +73.94 (+0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,090.20
    -125.50 (-0.82%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,291.27
    -4.92 (-0.21%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.98
    +1.48 (+1.79%)
     

  • Gold

    1,793.10
    +11.20 (+0.63%)
     

  • Silver

    24.39
    +0.22 (+0.91%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1648
    +0.0018 (+0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6550
    -0.0210 (-1.25%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3759
    -0.0036 (-0.26%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.4600
    -0.5280 (-0.46%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    61,131.11
    -1,805.04 (-2.87%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,453.34
    -49.69 (-3.31%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,204.55
    +14.25 (+0.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,804.85
    +96.27 (+0.34%)
     

Weownomy Platform Launches 200 Million (WEOWNS) Staking Reward Program

Weownomy Platform Corporation
·6 min read

The world's first peer-to-peer social media platform with a built in staking rewards program.

Weownomy

Weownomy
Weownomy
Weownomy

DELAWARE CITY, Del., Oct. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Weownomy Platform has announced today the launch of Liquidity and staking rewards program. The 200 million WEOWNS stake program will be divided into three categories: - Remittance & Crypto trading where there are no transactions fees, participants get an extra amount when sending or receiving money; social media users are incentivized to post, share and interact with content on the Weownomy Platform in order to earn WEOWNS, which can be used as an exchange currency or cashed out into other cryptocurrencies or fiat currencies at any time.

Weownomy's latest project, MyWEOWNS Debt Free Personal Economic Security Program, introduces a sustainable personal economic system that aims to enable people to thrive financially without being burdened by debt.

In preparation for the launch of WeownomyChat, an instant messaging app in November 2021, the board approved to reward those who share its vision for the long-term success of a new alternative social media platform and its currency of kindness, WEOWNS.

"This reward program is one way we can help share our vision of long-term success with those who are ready to be part of the WEOWNOMY revolution," said Ssemakula Peter Luyima.

The World's First WEOWNS Economy Program

The World's First WEOWNS Economy Program will be launched on 29 to 31, October 2021. The program provides 200 million WEOWNS to registered participants, allowing them to have a position in WEOWNS by holding the token. There are three ways of participation: 1) An individual or company can open an account with WeownomyPay and make their first WEOWNS transaction 2) A company can register with WEOWNS' click-to-earn WeownomyChat Ads as platform currency converted into other crypto or fiat currencies 3) Investors can stake Ether in WEOWNS' staking reward program period (October 29-31).

WEOWNS has three key features: 1) It's backed by continual transaction 2) As people use WEOWNS, it becomes worth more because of the underlying principles of supply and demand, meaning you can earn an extra amount above your initial purchase price. 3) New opportunities for growth with increasing participants. For every WEOWNS coin created through the network, another will be destroyed through use or transaction. This makes it possible to have an infinite supply while still having value because demand will always be higher than supply, making this the most stable cryptocurrency ever made.

The WEOWNS project is creating a new, and possibly revolutionary, way to distribute the wealth generated by staking. The entire reward pool is fixed, and 50 million WEOWNS will be distributed on a stake weighted basis to remaining qualifying participants at the end of each six-month period, according to a published schedule. WEOWNS provides an alternative to traditional staking platforms that give no guarantee that the total amount of rewards for participating will ever exceed initial investments.

WEOWNS Reward Distribution Details

The 200 million WEOWNS in the reward pool will be distributed over the course of four six-month periods for a total of two years on the dates below:

PERIOD

WEOWNS STAKING REWARDS PROGRAM DISTRIBTION DATES

AMOUNT OF STAKE REWARD WEOWNS DISTRIBUTED

Period 1

October 29, 2021

50,000,000

Period 2

April 29, 2022

50,000,000

Period 3

October 29, 2022

50,000,000

Period 4

April 29, 2023

50,000,000

WEOWNS: A Crypto Asset backed by Continual Transactions and Participants

As it continues to be used, WEOWNs are destroyed in the process of transactions and by staking rewards. This means that for every WEOWN created through the network, another one will be destroyed at the same time. The entire staking reward pool is fixed and will be distributed on a stake-weighted basis only to remaining qualifying participants at the end of each six-month period.

In the world of cryptocurrency, there are many different ways to earn a reward. Staking WEOWNS means locking them up in order to receive more of the coins. The reward one receives depends on how many coins are locked away by other people who are also staking their coins.

To qualify for rewards from staking WEOWNS, they must be deposited into an eligible wallet that supports staking and not withdrawn during the period of time when they were active on the network.

Weownomy offers an opportunity for WEOWNS holders to earn more through their stake by calculating how much they stand to receive based on different time periods. The longer the period, the higher your reward will be but you need to make sure that you have enough WEOWNS in your wallet for this type of long-term investment strategy.

The only requirement for a qualifying wallet is that it must have over 1 WEOWNS in it on its own or combined with other wallets that also qualify.

WEOWNS Liquidity Providers Rewards

WEOWNS is a yield-bearing asset that allows holders to passively generate income through the process of staking their tokens. WEOWNS will generate revenue from two sources: 1% trading fee generated by the UniSwap decentralized exchange where it is listed; 5000 WEOWNS (represented in USD or any currency) is what is provided monthly to liquidity providers on UniSwap.

The idea behind WEOWNS is simple: if one does stake tokens, they stand to receive stake rewards in the form of ETH and/or WEOWNS tokens for doing so. For example, if one does stake 100 WEOWNS tokens using (ETH/WEOWNS liquidity pool) for six months, in return he/she gets rewarded 5,000 WEOWNS tokens (depending on the current price).

Go to ETH/WEOWNS liquidity pool and click on +Add Liquidity in the top right

The Program begins on Oct. 25, 2021 at 3 p.m. Eastern Time.

WEOWNS and the Staking Reward Program

WEOWNS is a Proof of Stake (PoS) token that provides holders with passive income on the Ethereum network. This means that users can lock up their WEOWNS tokens in order to receive rewards for staking them.

WEOWNS Token global investors can provide liquidity to ETH/WEOWNS liquidity pool in equal proportion on Uniswap (V3) as follows:

1) 100% ETH/WEOWNS liquidity pool staking rewards go to investor for a minimum of 30 days

2) Whitelist your address

3) An investor can Open WeownomyPay Account to exchange WEOWNS into xZAR tokens.

WEOWNS to Integrate xZAR Stablecoin for Transactions

WEOWNS will officially use xZAR South African stablecoin pegged 1:1 with South African Rand (ZAR) for transactions. The use for xZAR will start initially with the 30,000 co-owners who will exchange WEOWNS into xZAR tokens.WEOWNS Users will be able to convert it back into Rands (ZAR) via AltCoinTrader.co.za, South Africa.

About WEOWNS

WEOWNS https://weowns.global is a new currency that was created to address the shortcomings of Bitcoin. WEOWNS is designed to be used as an incentive for people who want to do good in their communities, not just mine bitcoins. WEOWNS incentivizes entrepreneurs and users to act with kindness towards one another by building trust through commitments made. This means that any user or entrepreneur who follows the precept should generally be expected to be more successful than otherwise, because they will have earned more WEOWNS.

About Weownomy

Weownomy Platform Corporation, Incorporated in the State of Delaware https://www.weownomy.global is launching a subscription-based, open and participatory platform. A new redefined social network that facilitates people's participation in the democratic process of defining their own rules for their future, generating an ownership structure where every person has rights to share in the proceeds generated by this new economy and hence true economic equality.

Media

Ssemakula Peter Luyima

ceo@weownomy.global

President and CEO

Weownomy Platform Corporation

Related Images






Image 1: Weownomy


Weownomy Platform



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Why Amazon.com, Shopify, and MercadoLibre Stocks Dropped Today

    Shares of online retail stocks were taking a beating in Friday trading, with Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) stock falling by 5.2% through 2:37 p.m. EDT, MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) down by 4.5%, and e-commerce leader Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN) off by 2.3%. As it reported Friday morning, analyst Stephen Ju at Swiss mega-bank Credit Suisse cut his price target on Amazon shares by more than 10% to $4,200, based on his estimate that Amazon will earn only $70.98 per share this year and $79.83 per share next year. Credit Suisse's new earnings projections reflect a reduction of 12% this year, and a staggering 33% reduction in expectations for 2022.

  • IBM (NYSE:IBM) may offer an Opportunity despite Disappointing Returns

    International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) delivered another set of lackluster results on Wednesday when third quarter results were announced. While returns remain uninspiring, the current valuation may offer an opportunity.

  • Dow Jones Rallies; Tesla Stock Passes Buy Point; Donald Trump SPAC Explodes, Gains 846%

    The Dow Jones rallied despite Intel earnings. EV leader Tesla passed a buy point. Donald Trump SPAC exploded to a massive gain.

  • Bitcoin Flash Crashes To $8,000 On Binance.US

    Earlier today, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) flash crashed to $8,000 on Binance U.S., the American trading platform of the world's top crypto exchange Binance. What Happened: According to Binance U.S. market data, the Bitcoin to the U.S. dollar trading pair on Binance U.S. flash crashed within a minute from $65,815 to $8,200. This translates to a drop of 87% for the world's top cryptocurrency on the exchange according to cited market data. Popular Twitter trader Crypto Chase said "well done Binance U.S.

  • Intel shares fall amid slower PC sales, supply constraints

    Matt Bryson, Wedbush SVP, Equity Research, discusses Intel Q3 earnings beat and weak future outlook amid the ongoing chip shortage.

  • Why Digital World Acquisition and Phunware Stocks Soared 107% and 471% Today

    Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ: DWAC) and Phunware (NASDAQ: PHUN) skyrocketed on Friday, as excitement for former President Donald Trump's new media company continued to build among investors. On Wednesday, Digital World Acquisition announced a deal to merge with Trump Media & Technology Group. The combined company intends to launch a new social network to compete with the likes of Facebook and Twitter.

  • Why IBM Stock Plunged Today

    What happened Shares of IBM (NYSE: IBM) fell 9.5% on Thursday after the global technology company's third-quarter results came up short of investors' expectations. So what IBM's revenue inched up 0.

  • Why Beyond Meat Stock Went Down in Flames on Friday

    The maker of plant-based meat substitutes released preliminary results for the third quarter, warning that its growth would fall far short of its forecast. Beyond Meat said in a press release that the company was reducing its third-quarter net revenue outlook after reviewing its preliminary results. This marks a sharp deceleration from the company's recent growth rate.

  • Nancy Pelosi Stock Portfolio: 10 Stocks To Consider

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks to consider in the portfolio of Nancy Pelosi. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Nancy Pelosi Stock Portfolio: 5 Stocks To Consider. Former United States President Barack Obama had signed into law the Stop Trading on Congressional Knowledge (STOCK) […]

  • David Tepper shuns stock market: ‘Sometimes there’s times to make money … sometimes there’s times not to lose money’

    David Tepper, billionaire investor and one of the world’s top hedge-fund managers, isn't a fan of the stock market, right now.

  • Why Progenity Stock Was Up More Than 24% Friday

    Shares of Progenity (NASDAQ: PROG) were up more than 24% on Friday. The biotech company is developing a test called Preecludia that rules out preeclampsia, a pregnancy-related blood pressure disorder, while also specializing in gastrointestinal drugs and oral biotherapies. The stock has been a favorite of retail investors looking for a short squeeze.

  • Democrats Back Off Plan to Raise Tax Rates on Corporations, Wealthy

    Raising tax rates on corporations and high-income households is a key part of Democrats’ plan to pay for their proposed multi-trillion-dollar social spending plan, but opposition to that approach from Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona has sent lawmakers scrambling to find alternative ways to offset costs. Given Sinema’s resistance, there’s a growing chance that the corporate income tax rate could remain untouched in the Democratic budget bill. Even the compromise rate of 25% reportedly preferred by

  • Cathie Wood’s ARK Sells More Tesla. She’s Buying This Stock.

    ARK’s daily email disclosure revealed the firm has bought 2.1 million shares in Skillz, worth an estimated $20.8 million.

  • This hot dog restaurant just saw its stock price surge more than 50% on its IPO day

    Welcome to the public markets, hot dog chain Portillo's.

  • Here's Why Agenus Stock Is Getting Hammered Today

    The company's experimental anti-PD1 drug hit a wall.

  • Is Fisker Stock a Buy?

    The company hopes to bring a different approach to electric vehicle manufacturing, but will it succeed?

  • Intel stock logs worst day in more than a year as capital plan raises margin concerns

    Intel Corp. shares plunged toward their biggest one-day loss in more than a year Friday after the chip maker's capital expenditure hike is expected to lower profit margins for more than a few years.

  • Got $1,000? 2 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy

    If you owned a $1,000 stake in Berkshire Hathaway when Warren Buffett became the company's CEO more than a half-century ago and held on to your position, you would now own stock worth roughly $22.6 million. While matching that kind of incredible performance over the next 50-plus years is likely out of reach due to the investment conglomerate's already massive size, the company's performance under Buffett's tenure should make it clear why the famous investor is sometimes referred to as the Oracle of Omaha. Berkshire Hathaway's investment portfolio continues to reflect Buffett's focus on high-quality companies that are built to perform over the long term, and it's little wonder that investors around the world continue to look to him for guidance on market-beating stock plays.

  • Dow Jones Rallies As Tesla Hits Record Highs; Donald Trump SPAC Rockets 284%

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 140 points Friday, as Snap stock crashed on earnings results. The Donald Trump SPAC soared 189%.

  • Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE) Shares Could Be 46% Below Their Intrinsic Value Estimate

    In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Paysafe Limited ( NYSE:PSFE ) by estimating the...