U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,507.25
    -5.25 (-0.12%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,584.00
    -20.00 (-0.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,732.75
    -31.00 (-0.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,069.20
    -1.60 (-0.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    111.75
    -0.59 (-0.53%)
     

  • Gold

    1,963.00
    +0.80 (+0.04%)
     

  • Silver

    25.98
    +0.06 (+0.23%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1031
    +0.0030 (+0.28%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3410
    +0.0200 (+0.86%)
     

  • Vix

    21.67
    -1.90 (-8.06%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3207
    +0.0020 (+0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    121.8270
    -0.4930 (-0.40%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,204.23
    +1,427.10 (+3.34%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,018.06
    +33.12 (+3.36%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,467.38
    +6.75 (+0.09%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,044.66
    -65.73 (-0.23%)
     

WEOWNS Auto Deduction Reserve Trading, Pegged Stablecoin Revenue Sharing Fixed Price $282

Weownomy Platform Corporation
·11 min read
Image
Image

A new type of cryptocurrency that automatically generates profit for the owners and stability for traders, through an innovative revenue sharing model.

Featured Image for Weownomy Platform Corporation

Featured Image for Weownomy Platform Corporation
Featured Image for Weownomy Platform Corporation

DELAWARE CITY, Del., March 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Latoken is set to launch WEOWNS/USDT- WEOWNS/ETH-WEOWNS/USDZ reserve trading with revenue sharing coin pairing at a fixed $282 price per token for all time on WEOWNS with no change in price - using the world's first decentralized, unbiased, collateral-backed USDZ stablecoin soft-pegged to the US Dollar and digital tokens in USDT.

New Auto-Deduct Collateral Reserve Trading (ADRT) Central Exchange System (ADRT) charges a fixed 10-20% of trading revenue to help stabilize the WEOWNS price at a fixed $282 per token. The revenue generated from these trades will be shared among all stakeholders of the ecosystem based on their purchase and sale transactions, including holders of USDZ tokens.

There's no need to have any collateral in USDZ, as it is backed by WEOWNS tokens that are staked against its value with all revenues from ADRT exchanges going back into reserve funds (10-20% of all transactions). This means that this currency can't be manipulated by traders trying to pump up prices.

The ADRT Central Exchange System will allow users to trade WEOWNS on Latoken exchange platform at a fixed $282 per token with auto-deduction of 10-20% in USDT and USDZ on every sale transaction and 2% on buy transactions using a new Auto-Deduct Collateral Reserve Trading (ADRT) Central Exchange System with revenue sharing.

By owning WEOWNS, token traders get a 20% share of total revenue generated from this reserve trading coin pairing system, which would include commissions paid to Latoken Exchange for providing services such as cryptocurrency exchange, currency conversion, etc., and other revenues generated through these automatic processes like interest payments on capital balances within accounts using USDZ & USDT collateral funds.

World's First Socialized Reserve Trading Platform

The world's first socialized reserve trading platform is here. Now, traders can trade WEOWNS coins and have the same liquidity as institutional investors. The introduction of this innovative reserve trading model enables traders who would otherwise be unable to participate in active markets due to budget constraints or time constraints, as well as those looking for more liquidity than that offered by ETH pairs only, access to competitive prices without sacrificing their reserves - which are maximized thanks to an automatic deduction system that takes away a percentage point each time a sell transaction is made and pays it back when traders buy again.

USDZ Stablecoin is coming for WeownomyChat and Zero Cost Digital Economy.

Weownomy Neobank the First Social media bank will create the first Zero Cost Digitial Economy and Treasury reserve with USDZ stablecoin, providing an easy-to-use platform for easy onboarding, transaction tracking and automatic stablecoin issuance/redemption.

As more people use WeownomyChat App platform, they'll want to hold onto their USDZ because they know it will always be worth $1 no matter what happens on Wall Street, so this creates an automatic supply and demand mechanism by which the company can issue new tokens when there are shortages while redeeming tokens when there are surpluses.

With the introduction of USDZ, subscriptions and payments, in general, will cost nothing to process, as all transactions are done using USDT (and USDZ coming soon).

When traders hold more than 50 000 USDT/USDZ in their wallet, they can convert them to reserve revenue trading pair and receive a monthly revenue distribution from 5% to 15%.

"WEOWNS will be an integral part of the new reserve revenue trading pairs, USDT and USDZ, to promote trade and commerce in the zero cost digital economy," said Ssemakula Peter Luyima, CEO Weownomy Platform Corporation.

All Weownomy Chat App users will be paid using USDZ stablecoin as well as payment for $1 annual subscriptions, and the Zero Cost Digital Economy enables all businesses worldwide access to a global marketplace that they can participate in without barriers or risks associated with cross-border transactions or currency conversion rates fluctuations.

To help onboard more users into the WeownomyChat App user-owned platform, Weownomy Neobank will offer $1 annual subscriptions an equivalent of $1,000 free in USDZ tokens, which can also be redeemed for services offered on the platform like Weownomy Chat app, where the company pay all users in USDZ tokens for their participation too.

WeownomyChat App users will be paid using USDZ for both payment for $1 annual subscriptions as well as participation in live chats and instant polls that generate revenue from advertising dollars at a rate of 50% shared with chat participants who use their platform currency "USDZ" to participate in these chats and polls on the app.

By taking advantage of blockchain technology and smart contracts, the company is able to create a currency that can't fluctuate in value like traditional fiat currencies. This means users never have to worry about their assets losing value overnight or for payments using WeownomyChat. It also means they don't need to pay exorbitant fees on each transaction - it's always just $1 per year, no matter how much you spend.

"You can now enjoy all the benefits of our WeownomyChat App, including free unlimited chat and video calls as well as live broadcasting and users will be paid using USDZ," said COO Michelle Rankoane, Weownomy Neobank.

H.E. Sir Patrick Bijou is now a Weownomy and Zero Cost Digital Economy Lead Investor

WEOWNOMY-the next generation of the economy. Weownomy is the ultimate evolution of an economic system as it embraces all entities within its ecosystem while providing a level playing field for all players with transparency and decentralization.

The company is honored that His Excellency Sir Patrick Bijou has decided to invest in the WEOWNS token economy with a large sum. He is believed to be worth an undisclosed sum, but his estimated wealth is several billion dollars as of 2021, and he has donated more than $50 million to charitable causes globally. The Company announced that His Excellency Sir Patrick Bijou has made an initial investment of $250,000 in WEOWNS Token Economy and plans to invest up to $1 million on goodwill terms to follow shortly bringing his total potential investments up to US $30 million or €25 million which would represent up to 30% Zero Cost Digital Economy that combines all entities in our ecosystem.

"This is just the beginning for us at Weownomy. Our next goal? To create a Zero Cost digital economy where everyone can find their perfect home while we grow into one global family working together towards a brighter future. H.E. Sir Patrick Bijou will join the board of directors and will also invest up to $30 Million USD into economic rights of up to 30% Zero Cost Digital Economy that combines all entities in our ecosystem!" said Ssemakula Peter Luyima.

H.E. Sir Patrick Bijou has dedicated his life to creating solutions for poverty alleviation by investing globally in education, healthcare and clean energy production with the aim of developing strong economies within countries across Africa and Asia through an innovative mix of private sector investments, public-private partnerships (PPP) projects and donated $50 Million to charities.

With his background in finance and investments, H.E. Sir Patrick Bijou has proven himself time and again to be a competent leader of numerous organizations within the Financial Services industry. As one of the world's most successful investors, he has demonstrated that he can take risks with confidence knowing that even if they don't pay off initially there are always ways to turn them around for success.

WEOWNOMYCHAT for a new digital Economy $1 Annual Subscription

Users can earn WEOWNS worth $1,000 USDZ each year with an annual subscription to the WeownomyChat app that has the potential to replace Facebook and Google with one powerful app on our platform, which is set to launch March 30, 2022.

With WeownomyChat's privacy settings at its maximum level, users can rest assured that nobody will be able to access their private conversations without their explicit permission. Zero Cost Digital Economy integrated with a mobile app and SMS messaging, WeownomyChat is set to change the world of digital communications forever.

In order for this new approach to be successful, there needs to be some form of sustainable funding mechanism in place - the company is teaming up with leading telecommunications companies in order to share revenues from the use of WeownomyChat based on revenue of every SIM card through their networks (i.e., "zero-cost Data Plan" service). This way, everyone benefits - not just social media users who'll get rewarded by joining but also operators who can enjoy greater customer loyalty and better network performance when they know they have a stake in the success of these partnerships. A $2 SIM Card revenue to WeownomyChat under a cost-sharing business model with $6 telecom providers, social media users will earn annual WEOWNS worth 1,000 USDZ for a $1 subscription.

Users can earn WEOWNS by doing what they already do on Facebook & Instagram - plus to own WeownomyChat app with $1 annual subscription. One word: Opportunity. That is what users are being offered with $1 annual subscription because they'll be able to become their own bosses and start earning monthly income through ads or micro-tasks without any costs whatsoever - all by leveraging the power of their personal community, friends and family network without any investment whatsoever required other than time, effort and creativity.

WEOWNOMY Partners with World Peace Tracts and PAPA

Mr. Peter Luyima CEO on behalf Weownomy was inducted as a full member into the illustrious World Peace organisation known as "World Peace Tracts" who are working towards achieving world peace through understanding among nations and social justice among peoples.

WEOWNOMY partners with World Peace Tract for world peace and sustainable development. As a partner, the company has committed 20% of the token revenue (WEOWNS) back into its ecosystem through funding projects that support education, community empowerment, employment generation, healthcare provision, clean water access etc.

"The partnership between Weownomy and World Peace Tracts and PAN AFRICAN PEOPLES ALLIANCE is a strategic move towards promoting peace across Africa.The African continent has faced many problems over the years and is in need of a solution to these problems. WEOWNS are the currency of peace," said Ssemakula Peter Luyima CEO of Weownomy Platform Corporation.

Weownomy is proud to be part of a revolutionary movement, which strives to find solutions for all Africans regardless of their social status or religious beliefs and is committed to building a better future for all Africans and humanity through its projects aimed at improving quality of life in Africa and for all human race.

Helping to change the world.

Weownomy is committed to changing the lives of people all over the world by sharing our profits with those in need. WEOWNS are always in demand, and we share them with those who need it most - giving everyone a chance at a better life.

World Peace Tracts strive to bring about harmony between people by promoting mutual respect; tolerance; empathy; compassion; sharing with others what one has oneself (including knowledge); honesty in thoughts words and deeds so as to create a more peaceful society where every individual can live with dignity.

The motto of Pan African Peoples Alliance stands for unity within diversity- respect for different perspectives- creative problem solving skills-and an unshakeable belief in the power of human beings to make positive change happen for themselves, their communities and the world at large."

"Weownomy is committed not only locally but globally as well, and we own our future together," said Ssemakula Peter Luyima CEO of Weownomy.

About WEOWNS

WEOWNS is a new currency that was created to address the shortcomings of Bitcoin. WEOWNS is designed to be used as an incentive for people who want to do good in their communities, not just mine bitcoins. WEOWNS incentivizes entrepreneurs and users to act with kindness towards one another by building trust through commitments made. This means that any user or entrepreneur who follows the precept should generally be expected to be more successful than otherwise because they will have earned more WEOWNS.

About Weownomy Platform Corporation

Weownomy Platform Corporation, Incorporated in the State of Delaware https://www.weownomy.global is launching a subscription-based, open and participatory platform. A new redefined social network that facilitates people's participation in the democratic process of defining their own rules for their future, generating an ownership structure where every person has rights to share in the proceeds generated by this new economy and hence true economic equality.

Media

Ssemakula Peter Luyima

ceo@weownomy.global

President and CEO

Weownomy Platform Corporation

Related Images






Image 1



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Why Plug Power Stock Jumped Again Today

    Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) is on fire this week. The stock shot up again today and was trading as high as 6.2% as of 12:20 p.m. ET. An analyst expects Plug Power stock to more than double in value as global interest in green hydrogen continues to gather steam. Morgan Stanley has been bullish about Plug Power stock for several months now.

  • Nextera Energy Stock One Of Many With Rising Relative Strength

    Nextera Energy shows rising price performance, earning an upgrade to its IBD Relative Strength Rating

  • The future of the world economy is deglobalization

    If you are a globalist — someone who believes humanity can best thrive with the abundant flow of goods, ideas and people across international borders — it has been a dark decade. And getting darker.Driving the news: The list of affronts to a vision of liberal internationalism keeps getting longer. Xi and Putin. Brexit and Trump. Bolsonaro and Erdoğan and Orbán. Pandemic-closed borders, and now war in Eastern Europe.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets.

  • Cannabis stocks rise amid potential federal legalization vote

    Yahoo Finance Live looks at several of the top cannabis companies as federal lawmakers discuss voting on legalization.

  • NIO top line beats estimates, but revenue guidance misses

    NIO's (NIO) stock is trading slightly lower ahead of the Chinese electric-vehicle company's quarterly results due after the closing bell on Thursday.

  • China Plane Crash Update: Debris Found Miles From Main Wreckage

    (Bloomberg) -- Searchers found 183 pieces of debris from the China Eastern Airlines Corp. jet that crashed in Guangxi, southern China, including an engine. One part was discovered more than 6 miles from the main wreckage, suggesting the aircraft suffered at least some form of breakup before impact. Human remains have also been found. Most Read from BloombergPutin Adviser Chubais Quits Over Ukraine War, Leaves RussiaChina Plane Crash Update: Debris Found Miles From Main WreckageRussia Central Ban

  • China Sees ‘Unprecedented’ Capital Outflow Since War, IIF Says

    (Bloomberg) -- China has seen investors pull money out of the country on an “unprecedented” scale since Russia invaded Ukraine in late February, marking a “very unusual” shift in global capital flows in emerging markets, according to the Institute of International Finance.Most Read from BloombergPutin Adviser Chubais Quits Over Ukraine War, Leaves RussiaChina Plane Crash Update: Searchers Identify Parts of WreckageRussia Central Banker Wanted Out Over Ukraine, Putin Said NoWall Street Is Scrambl

  • ‘The college kicked him out.’ My son failed out of pharmacy school after amassing $126K in student loan debt. Is there any way to pay less?

    Question: My son was studying in a pharmacy program and at the end of the last semester, the college kicked him out due to his non-performance in academics. The interest rates are from 8.5%, 5.5% and 4% (average is about 6.5%). Is there any way to reduce the interest rate?

  • Why Okta Stock Keeps Dropping

    Shares of cloud-based cybersecurity company Okta (NASDAQ: OKTA) tumbled 2.5% in Thursday afternoon trading (3:25 p.m. EDT) as the news about the company's hack, that first emerged on Tuesday, got even worse today. As you'll recall, the basic story goes something like this: Sometime back in January, bad actors from the Lapsus ransomware group (aka Lapsus$) -- believed to be based in Brazil or some other Latin American country -- was able to compromise the account of a third-party, customer-support engineer. At the time, Reuters reported that "the scope of the hack is unknown," but Okta reassured customers that "there is no evidence of ongoing malicious activity beyond the activity detected in January."

  • Top 5 Positions in Warren Buffett's Portfolio

    Warren Buffett is undeniably the most closely watched, highest-profile investor in modern history. Not surprisingly, investors relentlessly clamor to match his success by analyzing his portfolio, hoping to absorb even a tiny morsel of Buffett's investment genius. Despite his unparalleled success, Buffett's investment model has always been transparent, straightforward, and consistent.

  • Chinese stocks under pressure as Weibo faces delisting possibility

    Yahoo Finance Live's Emily McCormick examines Chinese stocks after Weibo gets added to a delisting watchlist.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Showing Strong Insider Interest

    For investors seeking a clear market signal, the last few weeks have been frustrating at best. So far this year, the main stock indexes are down – the S&P 500 has fallen just over 7%, while the NASDAQ is still in correction territory, with a 12% year-to-date loss. However, the market bounced back starting last week. We saw a week of solid gains that saw stocks make a strong rebound from their low points. The result: for the month of March, the S&P is up 3.9%, while the NASDAQ has gained 3.3%. Th

  • What to Know About the Boeing 737 Crash in China

    A Boeing 737-800 with 132 people on board crashed in southern China on Monday. Investors should keep a close eye on developments.

  • Putin’s roubles for Russian gas demand is ‘security threat’

    Seven in eight workers to pay more tax before next election Rishi Sunak holds back £32bn war chest amid economic uncertainty FTSE 100 edges 0.1pc higher; Pound falls against dollar Ben Marlow: Time to boycott Western companies still operating in Russia Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • ‘Where you keep your savings is going to be very important.’ Pros predict when interest rates on savings accounts will rise, and where to find the best rates now

    “In the past few months we’ve already started seeing increases to the interest rates that banks are offering on deposit accounts, but it’s likely that we’ll see even more now that the Fed has announced a rate hike,” says Chanelle Bessette, banking specialist at Nerdwallet. Adds Ken Tumin, founder of DepositAcounts.com: “Several online banks have recently increased their savings account rates in the last two months, even before the first Fed rate hike,” adds Ken Tumin, founder of DepositAcounts.com — with potentially more increases to come, pros say.

  • Why Rivian Stock Is Rising Today

    The electric vehicle maker's chief financial officer just said something investors will want to hear.

  • Gas prices may be bad now, but three leading CEOs warn there’s a bigger looming fuel crisis that would be a real nightmare

    Over 40% of European cars use diesel fuel, but interrupted trade flows with Russia are sending prices soaring and governments scrambling for alternatives.

  • I’m 65 and have $220K in student loan debt. I have a lot of health issues and am only working part-time. Can I somehow erase this debt?

    Question: I am 65 and in $220,000 of student loan debt. Answer: First of all, know that there are many borrowers out there with your level of student debt — about 6% of borrowers have more than $100,000 in debt, according to Brookings— and there are ways to cope with repayment. You may be aware that if you have federal student loans, you still have until the start of May before you need to tackle repayment, thanks to the government’s student loan repayment moratorium.

  • Hertz goes all in on Tesla, adds Model Y SUV to fleet

    Hertz has added Tesla’s Model Y crossover to its EV rentals.

  • How about a new FAANG? This grouping outperforms the tech giants

    The FAANG grouping of stocks has been so 2021. Facebook parent Meta Platforms (FB) Amazon.com (AMZN) Apple (AAPL) Netflix (NFLX) and Google parent Alphabet (GOOGL) have struggled this year, thanks to rising interest rates, and in the case of Facebook and Netflix, softer demand.