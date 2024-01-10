These Were the 15 Best-Selling Used Cars of 2023

©Ram

With new car prices soaring, buying a used car was the more financially appealing choice in 2023. To find out which cars were the most popular with buyers, iSeeCars analyzed over 9.2 million used car sales from the last five model years (2018-2022) to find which models represented the largest shares of total used car sales in 2023.

While trucks ranked in the top two spots, the Ram 1500 was replaced in the No. 3 spot by an SUV.

Experts: Make These 7 Money Resolutions If You Want To Become Rich on an Average Salary

I’m a Mechanic: What I Drive and 3 Cars I Steer Clear Of

“Trucks have been so dominant in the U.S. market for so long that it’s strange to see the Ram lose its top-three ranking, even to an SUV as popular as the Chevrolet Equinox,” Karl Brauer, executive analyst at iSeeCars, said in a news release. “This shift reflects the jump in gas prices during 2023, which led many consumers to move away from large trucks and SUVs and into smaller, more fuel-efficient models.”

Here’s a look at which used car models sold the most in 2023.

©Ford

1. Ford F-150

Percent of total 1- to 5-year-old used car sales in 2023: 3.3%

See: 5 Used Cars You Shouldn’t Buy

Find: Avoid These 10 Cars Likely To Break Down After 100K Miles

Sponsored: Owe the IRS $10K or more? Schedule a FREE consultation to see if you qualify for tax relief.

©Chevrolet

2. Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Percent of total 1- to 5-year-old used car sales in 2023: 2.6%

Find: 5 Ways To Earn at Least 5% APY on Your Money (Without Using the Stock Market)

Jessica Lynn Walker / Chevrolet

3. Chevrolet Equinox

Percent of total 1- to 5-year-old used car sales in 2023: 2.1%

duckycards / Getty Images

4. Ram 1500

Percent of total 1- to 5-year-old used car sales in 2023: 2.1%

©Toyota

5. Toyota Camry

Percent of total 1- to 5-year-old used car sales in 2023: 1.8%

Check Out: 6 Luxury Cars Mechanics Recommend

©Honda

6. Honda Civic

Percent of total 1- to 5-year-old used car sales in 2023: 1.7%

©Toyota

7. Toyota RAV4

Percent of total 1- to 5-year-old used car sales in 2023: 1.7%

David Dewhurst Photography / Toyota

8. Toyota Corolla

Percent of total 1- to 5-year-old used car sales in 2023: 1.5%

Story continues

ChatGPT Unveils: 5 Worst American Cars for Your Money

©Ford

9. Ford Explorer

Percent of total 1- to 5-year-old used car sales in 2023: 1.5%

MikeDitz / Nissan

10. Nissan Rogue

Percent of total 1- to 5-year-old used car sales in 2023: 1.5%

Honda North America / Honda

11. Honda CR-V

Percent of total 1- to 5-year-old used car sales in 2023: 1.5%

©FCA US LLC

12. Jeep Grand Cherokee

Percent of total 1- to 5-year-old used car sales in 2023: 1.4%

Grant Cardone: Here’s the Best Way To Start Investing In Real Estate With $5,000

David Westphal / Ford

13. Ford Escape

Percent of total 1- to 5-year-old used car sales in 2023: 1.4%

©Toyota

14. Toyota Tacoma

Percent of total 1- to 5-year-old used car sales in 2023: 1.4%

©Nissan

15. Nissan Altima

Percent of total 1- to 5-year-old used car sales in 2023: 1.4%

Data is sourced from iSeeCars and is accurate as of Jan. 4, 2024.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: These Were the 15 Best-Selling Used Cars of 2023