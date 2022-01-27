U.S. markets closed

WE'RE 4 BUFFALO!

·2 min read

INSPIRED BY CHIEFS' KINGDOM AND BILLS MAFIA, FANDUEL DONATES $52,000 TO OISHEI CHILDREN'S HOSPITAL

- $13,000 For Each Josh Allen to Gabriel Davis TD in Last Sunday's Game -

BUFFALO, N.Y. and NEW YORK, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspired by the recent news that Kansas City Chiefs fans (aka Chiefs Kingdom) fundraised more than $250,000 in honor of Bills Mafia and in support of Oishei Children's Hospital in Buffalo, FanDuel announced today that it will also be donating $52,000 to Oishei Children's Hospital. The amount represents $13,000 for every touchdown Josh Allen tossed to Gabriel Davis in the instant classic AFC Divisional playoff game this past Sunday.

FanDuel Group Logo (PRNewsfoto/FanDuel Group)
FanDuel Group Logo (PRNewsfoto/FanDuel Group)

FanDuel announced that it will donate $52,000 to Oishei Children's Hospital in Buffalo.

"Growing up in Buffalo, and forever a die-hard Bills fan, I was proud of how the team competed in last Sunday's game despite the outcome," said Amy Howe, CEO of FanDuel. "But our company was more inspired by the incredible display of sportsmanship shown by Chiefs fans in support of Bills Mafia, who themselves have a legendary history of philanthropy. This gesture between fanbases inspired us to make our own contribution."

FanDuel is an official sportsbook partner of the National Football League and became the official sportsbook partner of the Buffalo Bills ahead of New York state legalizing mobile sports wagering earlier this month.

"At FanDuel, one of our core values is to be absurdly fan-focused," added Howe. "When we saw how Chiefs fans recognized the significance of last weekend's game and used it to make a difference, we knew we wanted to get involved as well."

About FanDuel Group
FanDuel Group is an innovative sports-tech entertainment company that is changing the way consumers engage with their favorite sports, teams, and leagues. The premier gaming destination in the United States, FanDuel Group consists of a portfolio of leading brands across gaming, sports betting, daily fantasy sports, advance-deposit wagering, and TV/media, including FanDuel, Stardust Casino, and TVG. FanDuel Group has a presence across all 50 states and 12 million customers. The company is based in New York with offices in California, New Jersey, Florida, Oregon, Georgia, and Scotland. FanDuel Group is a subsidiary of Flutter Entertainment plc, the world's largest sports betting and gaming operator with a portfolio of globally recognized brands and a constituent of the FTSE 100 index of the London Stock Exchange.

Contacts: Emily Bass/FanDuel Group/ press@fanduel.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/were-4-buffalo-301470288.html

SOURCE FanDuel Group

