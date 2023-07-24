These were the 5 most expensive homes sold in February in Vanderburgh County

Vanderburgh County's five most-expensive home sales in February featured several properties that were largely in the northern edges of the area, close to McCutchanville, North High School and Evansville Regional Airport.

A total of 287 homes were sold in February, a decrease from the previous month's total of 292. The biggest sale came in at $682,000, an increase from January's top seller, which brought in $615,000.

Here's a look at the five most expensive home sales for February 2023, according to the Vanderburgh County Assessor's Office:

1907 Briar Ridge Road, $682,000

This home at 1907 Briar Ridge Rd is the top seller in Vanderburgh County's most expensive homes sold in February.

Located in McCutchanville, this one-of-a-kind lakefront home offers a little bit for everyone in the family.

The three-acre plot hosts a four-bedroom, three-bath with a bonus room for recreational use. The main level hosts the living room with a fireplace, spacious dining room, sunroom with views of the property, eat-in kitchen with high-end appliances, granite countertops, and dovetail drawers with direct access to the back patio. The master suite includes private access to the back patio, walk-in closet, double vanity, and jacuzzi, and an additional bedroom resides on this level.

Upstairs are two additional bedrooms, the bonus room, storage, and a full bath. The backyard hosts a 1,000-square-foot pole barn, in-ground saltwater pool, lake, and three-car, attached garage.

1210 Ladbrooke Drive, $562,500

This home at 1210 Ladbrooke Dr, is among the top selling homes in Vanderburgh County in February.

Located close to U.S. 41, this four-bedroom, five-bathroom home features an open-concept theme.

On the main level, there's a great room with a fireplace, spacious dining room, and chef's kitchen with stainless steel appliances, a breakfast bar, and loads of cabinetry space. The owner's suite has a bedroom with French doors, spacious closets, and a bathroom with a glass shower, free-standing tub, and dual vanity sink. An additional bedroom with a private bath and a large laundry room are located on the main level.

Upstairs hosts two bedrooms with large closets and full baths, a large family room and partial storage space. The backyard offers a large space for parties, a covered back porch, and an attached three-car garage.

10444 Bernadette Drive, $440,000

This home at 10444 Bernadette Dr is among the top selling homes in Vanderburgh County in February

Located on the north side, this home sitting on 2.3 acres offers a nature escape not too far from the Little Pigeon River surrounded by a beautiful wooded lot.

Upon entering the home, there is a spacious foyer next to the mudroom with laundry. The open-concept layout opens to the family room and kitchen with full appliances, granite countertops, a breakfast bar, and access to the screened porch. The main level also hosts three of the four bedrooms in the home, with two sharing a full bath and the master suite with an oversized closet and a bathroom with double vanities.

Upstairs there's an extra large fourth bedroom, a large full bath, and a bonus room perfect for storage. The backyard opens to the stone porch with views of the woods and lake.

924 Greengate Court, $427,220

This home at 924 Greengate Ct, is among the top selling homes in Vanderburgh County in February

Located on the East Side in the Greengate subdivision, this traditional two-story home is less than a mile away from Gateway Hospital.

The four-bedroom, three-bath home starts with an open family area where the dining room and kitchen feature stainless steel appliances, granite counter stops and wooden cabinetry. The formal living room has a fireplace with ample window lighting, an office, and a laundry room with a shower. Upstairs, there are four spacious bedrooms, a storage area, and a "Mickey Mouse" room that could be used for gaming or working out.

The backyard offers a gated space for entertaining.

7400 Wren Drive, $400,000

This home at 7400 Wren Drive wraps up the top selling homes in Vanderburgh County in February.

Located not too far from the city, this large home offers an abundance of space for hosting family, friends, and events.

The six-bedroom, four-and-a-half-bath home has a bonus room for recreational use. The main level hosts the living room, family room with a fireplace, spacious dining room, and kitchen with updated appliances. The master suite includes access to a back patio and hot tub, walk-in closets that lead to the laundry and bathroom with double vanity sinks, a soaking tub, and a walk-in shower.

Upstairs are five additional bedrooms, storage, and two full baths, and an L-shaped finished basement with a full bath. The fenced backyard sits on half an acre with large patios, a hot tub, raised garden beds, and two-yard barns.

This article originally appeared on Evansville Courier & Press: What homes are for sale in Vanderburgh County?