U.S. markets close in 3 hours 31 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,167.27
    +54.77 (+1.33%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,320.75
    +299.30 (+0.88%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,389.57
    +264.58 (+2.02%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,213.17
    +42.22 (+1.94%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    65.14
    +1.32 (+2.07%)
     

  • Gold

    1,838.40
    +14.40 (+0.79%)
     

  • Silver

    27.50
    +0.46 (+1.69%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2143
    +0.0059 (+0.49%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6370
    -0.0310 (-1.86%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4094
    +0.0043 (+0.30%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.3710
    -0.0630 (-0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    51,047.39
    +841.60 (+1.68%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,424.99
    +66.43 (+4.89%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,043.61
    +80.28 (+1.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,084.47
    +636.46 (+2.32%)
     

We’re all paying a cybercrime tax

Rick Newman
·Senior Columnist

With gasoline once again flowing through the Colonial Pipeline network, consumers will soon forget about the ransomware attack that disrupted gas supplies on the East Coast for about a week, starting May 7. But Americans are increasingly paying the cost of ransomware attacks and other types of cybercrime, as a sort of hidden tax that would generate outrage if it showed up on a bill in the mail.

After a group called DarkSide disabled Colonial’s computer network, the company reportedly paid nearly $5 million in ransom for tools to unlock their system, according to Bloomberg. So what? It’s a big company with plenty of cash that can afford to pay for its own mistakes. It may even have had cybercrime insurance that covered the cost.

The so-what, however, is that companies pass on costs to consumers whenever they can. And the costs of cybercrime are mounting, for everybody. Holding businesses digitally hostage is now so lucrative that it’s a whole new field known as “ransomeware as a service,” or RaaS. In 2020, there were nearly 2,400 ransomware attacks on government agencies, schools and health care facilities. That doesn’t include businesses. Much of the time, victims pay up without acknowledging the breach, to avoid revealing a vulnerability, or plain embarrassment.

Data theft is big business

Ransomware, data theft and other types of digital crimes have grown from a niche activity into a giant industry that will cost the world economy about $6 trillion this year, according to Cybersecurity Ventures. The United States accounts for 24% of world GDP, so if we bear the same portion of the world’s cybercrime burden, that’s $1.4 trillion per year, or $5,400 per every American adult.

Image showing the Colonial Pipeline Houston Station facility in Pasadena, Texas (East of Houston) taken on May 10, 2021. - US President Joe Biden said that a Russia-based group was behind the ransomware attack that forced the shutdown of the largest oil pipeline in the eastern United States. The FBI identified the group behind the hack of Colonial Pipeline as DarkSide, a shadowy operation that surfaced last year and attempts to lock up corporate computer systems and force companies to pay to unfreeze them. (Photo by Francois PICARD / AFP) (Photo by FRANCOIS PICARD/AFP via Getty Images)
Image showing the Colonial Pipeline Houston Station facility in Pasadena, Texas (East of Houston) taken on May 10, 2021. (Photo by FRANCOIS PICARD/AFP via Getty Images)

That’s not $5,400 that comes out of everybody’s pocket, but it’s money companies spend on cybersecurity and remedial efforts and, occasionally, ransoms. Some of that is money companies would have to spend anyway, to keep computer networks up to date. But some of it is money they might invest more productively, if they weren’t fending off criminals at every node. This kind of preventive spending typically lowers growth and job creation. The cost is hard to spot because it amounts to jobs not created and wages that don't rise. 

The DarkSide hackers are supposedly shutting down their operation, for reasons that are unclear. President Biden said the group operates out of Russia, and it's possible the U.S. government leaned on Russia to exert pressure on the group. It's also possible DarkSide didn't want the publicity associated with the Colonial hack, and is simply going underground for a while. Hacking groups excel at Whack-a-Mole, often disbanding and resurfacing in slightly different form. 

Cybercrime will boom, regardless. It's so routine now that DarkSide operated like a normal business, promoting its hacking tools on the dark web to “clients” and taking a cut of 10% to 25% of whatever ransoms those clients collected. One analyst likened it to McDonald’s, in the way it provided core products to franchisees who do the actual hacking, while assisting with web hosting and other services.

It’s not clear if Russian authorities could shut down DarkSide if they wanted to. And they may not want to. Russia actively promotes chaos in the societies of its democratic adversaries, and it may not mind at all if Russian hackers are sticking up American and European companies. DarkSide also seems to avoid targeting Russian firms, to stay on the right side of its host government. So if the Russian government is suppressing the group, it might tacitly allow its resurgence, once the Colonial incident blows over.

WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 10: (L-R) Deputy National Security Advisor for Cyber and Emerging Technology Anne Neuberger and Homeland Security Advisor and Deputy National Security Advisor Dr. Elizabeth Sherwood-Randall speak about the Colonial Pipeline cyber attack during the daily press briefing at the White House on May 10, 2021 in Washington, DC. According to news reports, a criminal group from Russia named
(L-R) Deputy National Security Advisor for Cyber and Emerging Technology Anne Neuberger and Homeland Security Advisor and Deputy National Security Advisor Dr. Elizabeth Sherwood-Randall speak about the Colonial Pipeline cyber attack during the daily press briefing at the White House on May 10, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Biden signed an executive order on May 12 meant to improve cybersecurity throughout the U.S. economy. That was in the works for some time and wasn’t directly related to the Colonial Pipeline hack. In response to recent attacks such as the 2020 Solar Winds breach, Biden has placed new emphasis on cybersecurity.

The new order will establish cybersecurity standards software vendors such as Microsoft and many others will have to meet to sell to the federal government. The White House hopes those same improved security features will appear on consumer versions of the software, patching holes nationwide. There will also be new federal efforts to probe breaches and recommend fixes.

That could help, but it won’t have the force of law requiring businesses and other organizations to beef up cybersecurity. Congress has tried to do that before, and failed, with some businesses saying it would impose unnecessary costs. But we’re all bearing unnecessary costs, from costlier goods to disrupted routines. Those costs seem likely to keep rising.

Rick Newman is the author of four books, including "Rebounders: How Winners Pivot from Setback to Success.” Follow him on Twitter: @rickjnewman. You can also send confidential tips, and click here to get Rick’s stories by email.

Read more:

Get the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Recommended Stories

  • Market Wrap: Bitcoin Falls for Second Straight Day After Tesla Action; Ether Follows

    “What saddens me is the way the weak hands and recent buyers see Elon Musk as a prophet, powerhouse and decisive figure in bitcoin,” said one trader.

  • Jack Ma’s Ant Posted $3.4 Billion Profit After IPO Halt

    (Bloomberg) -- Ant Group Co.’s profit rose to $3.4 billion in the December quarter after Chinese regulators thwarted its record initial public offering and told it to scale back its sprawling business.Billionaire Jack Ma’s fintech giant contributed nearly 7.2 billion yuan to Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.’s earnings, a company filing showed Thursday. Based on Alibaba’s one-third stake in Ant, that translates to 21.8 billion yuan ($3.4 billion) in profit, up 50% from 14.5 billion yuan in the previous three months. Ant’s earnings lag one quarter behind Alibaba’s. Ant declined to comment.The tally underscores the earnings powers Ant boasted before authorities demanded China’s largest fintech company fold its financial business into a holding company, curtailing its growth prospects. Regulators have issued a battery of proposals that threaten to curb Ant’s dominance in online payments and scale back its expansion into consumer lending and wealth management.While Chairman Eric Jing has promised staff that the company will eventually go public, it’s likely to be worth much less than before the crackdown that saw the IPO halted in November. Fidelity Investments halved its valuation estimate for Ant to about $144 billion in February, compared with $295 billion assigned in August.Ant isn’t alone in facing the clampdown. The government imposed wide-ranging restrictions on the financial divisions of 13 companies including Tencent Holdings Ltd. and ByteDance Ltd. Units of JD.com Inc., Meituan and Didi Chuxing were also among companies summoned to a meeting where regulators handed out stricter compliance requirements in April.The company’s affiliate Alibaba reported its first loss in nine years, vowing to hike spending for expansion next year in technology and community commerce.(Updates with Alibaba profit details in last paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • U.S. Jobless Claims, Bitcoin and Tesla, Colonial Restarts - What's Moving Markets

    U.S. jobless claims data for April will inform the markets of the strength of the employment recovery as the stock sell-off continues. Disney’s outlook is in focus, while Elon Musk dumps bitcoin as a payment method for Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) cars. The conflict in Gaza escalates, while Colonial Pipeline slowly restarts its key pipeline.

  • Fed’s Waller Joins Colleagues in Branding Inflation ‘Temporary’

    (Bloomberg) -- Discover what’s driving the global economy and what it means for policy makers, businesses, investors and you with The New Economy Daily. Sign up here.Christopher Waller on Thursday became the latest Federal Reserve governor to try and dampen expectations for central bank action to curb rising prices that he sees as “temporary.”Waller, the third governor to speak this week, said that while inflation above the Fed’s 2% goal may last through 2022, it’s unlikely to be sustained. The comments echo those by Lael Brainard on Tuesday and Vice Chair Richard Clarida on Wednesday as Americans vex over rising prices. Several regional Fed presidents have delivered a similar message, including Richmond’s Thomas Barkin earlier on Thursday.“Despite the unexpectedly high CPI inflation report yesterday, the factors putting upward pressure on inflation are temporary, and an accommodative monetary policy continues to have an important role to play in supporting the recovery,” Waller told a virtual event hosted by the Global Interdependence Center. “We will not overreact to temporary overshoots of inflation.”Fed officials want to drive home the message that inflation spikes are transitory to counter criticism their ultra-easy monetary policy is making matters worse, as concern mounts on both Wall Street and Main Street. A report Wednesday showed consumer prices rose in April by the most since 2009. Prices paid to U.S. producers also increased by more than forecast last month.Officials will need to see several more months of economic data -- including the May and June labor-market figures -- before being able to fully judge the strength of the recovery, Waller said. That suggests it would be premature to discuss scaling back the Fed’s massive bond-purchase program at its June 15-16 meeting, in his view. The June employment report is released July 2.“The May and June jobs report may reveal that April was an outlier, but we need to see that first before we start thinking about adjusting our policy stance,” Waller said, referring to the weaker-than-expected employment data last month.Waller listed six things contributing to higher inflation readings: Base effects, or the comparison of prices this year to last year’s pandemic-depressed readings, higher energy costs, fiscal stimulus, spending of accumulated savings, supply bottlenecks and increased demand for workers, which is driving up wages.These will pressure price growth to rise above the Fed’s 2% goal this year and next year, Waller said, but inflation will return to target after that. He said inflation could reach 2.25% to 2.5% in 2021 and 2022, though sustained monthly surges to 4% would be a concern.The median Fed forecast calls for prices to rise to 2.4% this year as the economy reopens and pandemic concerns recede amid widening vaccine distribution. Policy makers see inflation falling back to their 2% goal next year.The Fed is backing its forecast to justify ultra-easy monetary policy that projects interest rates near zero through 2023, plus a vow to maintain asset purchases at $120 billion a month until it sees “substantial further progress” on employment and inflation.Taper TalkBut price increases have some investors betting that the Fed will need to scale back its bond buying sooner rather than later. Chair Jerome Powell and his colleagues have said it’s too early to start talking about tapering.St. Louis Fed chief James Bullard, speaking separately on Thursday, said “it’s too early to talk about taper because the pandemic is still going on.”Fed communication over asset purchases is risky. Former New York Fed chief William Dudley, recalling the taper tantrum of 2013 when financial markets were roiled by unexpected news the central bank was thinking of scaling back bond purchases, warned that it risks a re-run.“Sometime, probably later this year, the Fed is going to have to start to hint that we’re now moving away from maximum monetary policy stimulus. It’ll be very interesting to see how financial markets react,” he told the Council on Foreign Relations Thursday. “If that reaction is severe enough, that could actually affect the trajectory of monetary policy.” Dudley is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist.The economy has shown signs of a strengthening recovery in recent months, but some data have disappointed. Employers added 266,000 jobs in April, far short of the nearly 1 million increase expected by economists, data on Friday showed. Fed officials have said they are looking for multiple months of strong data when evaluating the trajectory of the recovery.‘Outcome Based’“We have said our policy actions are outcome-based, which means we need to see more data confirming the economy has made substantial further progress before we adjust our policy stance, because sometimes the data does not conform to expectations, as we saw last Friday,” Waller said.Waller said that several measures of employment are still depressed, namely the unemployment rates for Black and Hispanic workers, and the percentage of the population that is employed. But other indicators are back to normal: Job openings and the quits rate.“The economy is ripping, it is going gangbusters,” Waller said. “But we need to remember that it is coming out of a deep hole, and we are just getting back to where we were pre-pandemic.”(Updates with Bullard in seventh paragraph from bottom.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Looking to Buy a Crypto Business? Here’s What You Should Know

    Purchasing a crypto company raises special issues around cybersecurity, data privacy and regulations, says one lawyer who knows.

  • CEE MARKETS-Hungarian forint hits 3-month high, higher inflation fuels rate expectations

    The Hungarian forint firmed to a three-month high against the euro on Friday, boosted by high short-term interest rates, while other central and eastern European currencies and stocks were mixed. "The forint is firming because the high CPI data fuels rate hike expectations," a Budapest-based trader said. "Also, short-term rates in Hungary are the highest in the region and that gives the forint an advantage among its peers."

  • UPDATE 2-U.S. capital running out of gas, even as Colonial Pipeline recovers

    The U.S. capital was running out of gasoline on Friday, even as the country's largest fuel pipeline network ramped up deliveries following a cyberattack and Washington officials assured motorists that supplies would return to normal soon. The six-day Colonial Pipeline shutdown was the most disruptive cyberattack on record, demonstrating how vulnerable vital U.S. infrastructure is to cybercriminals.

  • Over 700 Barges Stuck in Mississippi River From Bridge Crack

    (Bloomberg) -- A crack in a bridge over the Mississippi River has stranded more than 700 barges, cutting off the biggest route for U.S. agricultural exports when the critical waterway is at its busiest.The route is shut near Memphis while the Tennessee Department of Transportation inspects a large crack in a highway bridge spanning the river, according to the U.S. Coast Guard. A queue has expanded to 47 vessels and 771 barges, with 430 of those heading north and the rest going south, Petty Officer Carlos Galarza of the Coast Guard’s 8th District said Thursday afternoon by email.The Mississippi River is the main artery for U.S. crop exports, with covered barges full of grain and soy floating to terminals along the Gulf of Mexico, while crude oil as well as imported steel also travel through sections of the waterway. Any sustained outage would disrupt shipments out of the Gulf. Corn futures tumbled by the most allowed under CME Group rules partly on speculation that exports would back up.“The river is the jugular for the export market in the Midwest for both corn and beans,” said Colin Hulse, a senior risk management consultant at StoneX in Kansas City. “The length of the blockage is important. If they cannot quickly get movement, then it is a big deal. If it slows or restricts movement for a longer period it can be a big deal as well.”The stoppage along the Mississippi River is the latest calamity to upend the commodities world in recent weeks. Back in March, the Suez Canal was blocked by a giant container ship that got stuck sideways in the vital waterway for almost a week, paralyzing global shipping. And late last week, a cyberattack brought down the largest fuel pipeline in the U.S. for five days, leading to widespread gasoline shortages from Florida to Virginia.A lengthy halt on the Mississippi River could further roil crop markets, where soybeans and corn futures have hit multiyear highs amid adverse weather in Latin America and a buying spree from China. Corn futures fell Thursday by the exchange limit of 40 cents, or 5.6%, to $6.7475 a bushel in Chicago.As a workaround, traders could in theory also send some supplies on trains and divert to ports along the U.S. Pacific Northwest. Few grain and soy buyers were bidding for barges north of the river closure amid uncertainty on when vessel traffic would resume.The crack halting vehicle and waterway traffic is in the truss of the Interstate 40 Hernando DeSoto Bridge, which was found during a routine inspection, according to a Tuesday statement from the Tennessee Department of Transportation.“The timeline is still undetermined” for the waterway reopening, department spokeswoman Nichole Lawrence said Thursday morning by email.The Army Corp of Engineers could figure out a way to keep automotive traffic closed in order for water traffic to resume under the bridge, according to CRU Group analyst Josh Spoores. It may cause bottlenecks, but most consumers already used to waiting months for supplies to ship are probably fine with some added delays, he said.The New Orleans Port Region moved 47% of waterborne agricultural exports in 2017, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The majority of these exports were bulk grains and bulk grain products, such as corn, soybeans, animal feed and rice. The region also supports a significant amount of edible oil exports, such as soybean and corn oils and even attracted 13% of U.S. waterborne frozen poultry exports in 2017.Some traders speculated that, based on past experience, the river might be partially opened for restricted movements while repairs are being done.“My sense is that it is not a big deal for river traffic as it will be a short-term disruption,” said Stephen Nicholson, a senior analyst for grains and oilseeds at Rabobank. “The good news is most of fertilizer has already come up river and soybean exports are at their low point. However, corn exports continue at a strong pace, so we may see a slight delay in corn barges reaching” New Orleans.It may be difficult for exporters to shift much volume to rail, as the capacity to unload trains outside of the New Orleans area is limited, according to Curt Strubhar, vice chairman and risk management consultant at Advance Trading Inc.“There aren’t many rail unloaders South of the issue,” he said, adding that New Orleans “port elevators aren’t equipped to handle a sharply higher share of rail unloads either.”Of agricultural supplies that floated on barges north of Memphis, about 84% was corn and about 13% was soybeans, according to Mike Steenhoek, executive director of the Soy Transportation Coalition, citing USDA data. Overall shipments of corn and soy during the week ended May 8 were 18% higher than a year ago.Agricultural co-operative Growmark’s St. Louis port, which sends corn and soybeans south to New Orleans for export mostly to China and receives fertilizers, will likely close Friday, according to Matt Lurkins, executive director of the firm’s grain division.“Freight was already tight,” Lurkins said in a phone interview. “Then this kind of sent us over the edge.”If the pause drags on, he said, Growmark could send more grain to processors rather than loading it on barges for export.Small volumes of crude and partly refined oil are shipped by barge on the river as well. In February, 2.85 million barrels moved from the Midwest to the Gulf Coast via barge and tanker, according to government data.Imported steel on barges will be delayed as long as traffic is halted. About 25% of imported steel travels through at least a section of the Mississippi River, according to Wood Mackenzie analyst Cicero Machado, though he said newly arriving foreign steel to ports in New Orleans or Mobile, Alabama can be diverted onto rail cars or trucks.The river also is a major artery for steel shipments within the U.S. and delays could become an issue for automakers in the South that depend on high-strength steels produced in the Midwest, he said.“At this stage the big question is: is this going to last?” Machado said. “The issue is not actually in the river, it’s in a bridge over the river -- so perhaps they’re going to find a way to manage the traffic there.”(Adds Coast Guard update in second paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • When will gas return? Is it safe to take a road trip? Your questions about gas shortage answered.

    USA TODAY answers the most asked questions regarding the Colonial Pipeline cyber attack and what states are struggling to keep gas stations stocked.

  • Billionaires Are Selling Mega-Sized Stock Blocks After Surge

    (Bloomberg) -- Stock sales are reaping a windfall for the world’s richest shareholders.Corporate insiders including Amazon.com’s Jeff Bezos and Google co-founder Sergey Brin have ramped up stock sales recently, cashing in on a 14-month long bull market that’s helped boost fortunes to the tune of trillions.U.S. public company insiders offloaded shares worth $24.4 billion this year through the first week of May, with about half sold through trading plans, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. That’s almost as much as the $30 billion total they disposed of in the second half of 2020.Large shareholders frequently sell stock in planned intervals, often through pre-arranged trading programs. Yet the prolonged rally in equities markets has made the value of these disposals, whether planned or opportunistic, strikingly high.There are multiple reasons an investor of any size might be motivated to sell. After the pandemic-defying rally, valuations are increasingly under pressure from rising inflation. Investors are wary the post-Covid recovery could prompt tightening measures from the Federal Reserve. And President Joe Biden’s proposed tax hikes -- including a near doubling of the capital gains rate -- have created uncertainty.Bezos, EllisonWhatever the reason, the sales are flooding the market with yet more liquidity, the consequences of which will ripple through philanthropy, the art market, real estate and other niches.Bezos has sold $6.7 billion worth of Amazon shares this year. While a relative pittance for the world’s richest person, it’s more than two-thirds the value of shares he sold in 2020. Larry Ellison unloaded 7 million Oracle shares in the past week for total proceeds of $552.3 million. Charles Schwab has sold $192 million worth of shares of his eponymous brokerage this year.Brin, who has signaled that he intends to sell as many as 250,000 Alphabet Inc. shares, has disposed of $163 million worth of stock in recent days, his first sales in more than four years, filings show.Mark Zuckerberg and his charitable foundation, the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, meanwhile, accelerated their sales of Facebook stock in the fall. Zuckerberg or his charity has divested shares at a near-daily clip since November, for a cumulative total exceeding $1.87 billion.The surging markets have exacerbated the concentration risk of the single-stock-dominated fortunes typical of many tech billionaires, said Thorne Perkin, president of Papamarkou Wellner Asset Management.“From a portfolio-management perspective, it makes sense to spread it around,” he said.Covid EconomyAlso among the biggest sellers are some noteworthy beneficiaries of the Covid economy. Zoom Video Communications founder Eric Yuan and used-car retailer Carvana Co.’s Ernest Garcia II have together received more than $1.75 billion from stock sales since March 2020, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. George Kurtz, chief executive officer of cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike, has sold shares worth at least $250 million over that period.Zoom founder Yuan -- the poster child, in many ways, for the coronavirus economy -- has stepped up his sales this year as the firm’s share price slumped. In 2020, he typically offloaded about 140,000 shares a month through a trading plan, which generated more than $350 million over the course of the year.Since March, he’s sold almost 200,000 shares a month on average, yielding him about $185 million. He also donated more than a third of his stake in the San Jose-based company as part of “typical estate planning practices,” according to a spokesman. Some of the cash from his share sales fund donations to unspecified “humanitarian causes.”(Updates with Charles Schwab’s sales in seventh paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Elon Musk’s Tweet Wiped Out $360 Billion Worth of Bitcoin. It May Have Been Marketing for Tesla.

    The Tesla CEO sent the price of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies plummeting. But he may be aiming to turn crypto-mining green in ways that benefit Tesla.

  • Disney earnings blow away estimates as theme parks return, but streaming slowdown sends stock lower

    The Walt Disney Co. blew away earnings expectations with a Thursday report, but shares still fell in late trading as the pandemic-fueled growth of its streaming services slowed down.

  • Stimulus checks: IRS sends nearly 1M more COVID relief payments, including 'plus-up' payments

    The IRS sent out COVID-19 relief checks to nearly 1 million more Americans in the ninth batch of payments made under Biden's American Rescue Plan.

  • You may get a surprise stimulus check from the IRS if you recently filed taxes

    Now that the IRS knows what you earned last year, you may be eligible for more support.

  • GoodRx stock heads lower after mixed Q1 results

    Shares of GoodRX Holdings Inc. fell more than 5% in the extended session Thursday after the health-care company reported first-quarter sales slightly below Wall Street expectations and met the forecast for adjusted profit. GoodRx said it earned $1.7 million, breaking even on a per-share basis, in the quarter, compared with $27.3 million, or 8 cents a share, in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted for one-time items, the company earned 7 cents a share. Sales rose 20% to $160.4 million, the company said. Analysts polled by FactSet expected GoodRX to earn an adjusted 7 cents a share on sales of $160.6 million. Monthly active consumers rose 17% to 5.7 million people, it said. GoodRX guided for second-quarter revenue between $172 million and $176 million, and full-year 2021 revenue between $740 million and $760 million. The stock ended the regular trading day down 4%.

  • Plug Power stock soars as restatement removes overhang of uncertainty

    Shares of Plug Power Inc. surged Friday, after they hydrogen and fuel cell systems company completed its restatement, removing a "shroud of uncertainty" that has been weighing heavily on the stock the past couple months.

  • Fourth stimulus check: Will Congress say yes to another payment?

    Need more relief? The White House says that's up to Speaker Pelosi and company.

  • Record ‘Grayscale Discount’ Might Mean Bargain Bitcoin for Retail Traders

    Anyone with a stock account can now make a savvy (albeit risky) bet on GBTC pricing disparities, previously exclusive to big players.

  • Inflation re-cycling: Chinese exporters pass higher costs on to customers around the world

    A metal coatings plant in China's manufacturing hub has been hit by price increases of up to 30% for raw materials including steel, aluminium, thinner and paint since the Chinese New Year in February. The firm has had no choice but to pass most of these higher costs on to its clients, including those in the United States, said King Lau, who helps run Dongguan-based Kam Pin Industrial Ltd, in Guangdong province. With their profit margins already tight, Chinese factories are passing on higher raw material and component costs to overseas clients, which will only reinforce the inflation loop.

  • Bitcoin Makes Weak Bounce After Tesla Blow but Pullback May Not Be Over: Analyst

    Elon Musk's tweets aside, bitcoin remains vulnerable to rising odds of a Fed Reserve rate hike.