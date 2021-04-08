U.S. markets close in 1 hour 44 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,094.43
    +14.48 (+0.35%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,457.11
    +10.85 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,814.70
    +125.85 (+0.92%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,230.86
    +7.81 (+0.35%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    59.53
    -0.24 (-0.40%)
     

  • Gold

    1,755.90
    +14.30 (+0.82%)
     

  • Silver

    25.53
    +0.29 (+1.14%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1920
    +0.0047 (+0.39%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6330
    -0.0200 (-1.21%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3737
    -0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.2390
    -0.5910 (-0.54%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    57,877.36
    +1,330.91 (+2.35%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,221.45
    +30.76 (+2.58%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,942.22
    +56.90 (+0.83%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,708.98
    -21.81 (-0.07%)
     

We're entombing the Earth in an impenetrable shell of dead satellites

Andrew Tarantola
·Senior Editor
·8 min read

Sputnik’s successful launch in 1957 marked a milestone in human history as the first time a man-made object had ever orbited the Earth. But little we understood of the space-based SNAFU we were courting with the advent of satellite technology. In the 64 years since, our planet’s night skies have become increasingly congested. Today more than 3,000 satellites circle the Earth and they are joined by millions of pieces of space debris — such as bits of broken satellite, discarded rocket parts and flecks of spacecraft paint. NASA estimates that there’s around 6,000 tonnes of debris in Low Earth Orbit alone.

This orbital refuse doesn’t just create navigation hazards for astronauts, it also reflects sunlight down to the surface, interfering with ground-based telescope observations. A study recently accepted by Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society: Letters suggests that there is now nowhere on Earth free from the light pollution produced by overhead debris and satellites. Even more concerning, researchers expect the amount of debris in orbit to increase by an order of magnitude over the next decade as mega-constellations of internet-beaming mini-satellites, like SpaceX’s Starlink program, take off.

“Astronomers – and casual viewers of the night sky – must expect a future in which the low Earth orbit population includes tens of thousands of relatively large satellites,” Jonathan McDowell at the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics warned in a 2020 study. “The impacts will be significant for certain types of observation, certain observatories and at certain times of year.”

Until a couple years ago, humanity had launched fewer than 10,000 objects into orbit since the start of the Space Age. However, with the advent of low-cost commercial rocket launch technology — which has seen the price per pound of launching cargo fall from $24,800 during the Shuttle era to just $1,240 today — the rate at which we put satellites into orbit is set to increase exponentially.

In total, more than 18,000 satellites are expected to be launched into LEO by 2025 — roughly ten times the total number of satellites active in 2018. SpaceX alone has permission from the US government to launch 12,000 Starlinks into orbit (with plans to have as many as 42,000 of them), while Amazon’s Kuiper project is authorized to send up 3,236 satellites of its own in the coming years. Both of these programs seek to create an orbital network in Low Earth Orbit capable of providing high-bandwidth, low-latency internet connectivity accessible from anywhere on the planet. Though their intentions are noble, the unintended consequences of packing that many spacecraft into our skies could fundamentally change our view of the surrounding solar system.

Starlink light pollution
Starlink light pollution

“If the 100,000 or more LEOsats proposed by many companies and many governments are deployed, no combination of mitigations can fully avoid the impacts of the satellite trails on the science programs of current and planned ground-based optical-NIR astronomy facilities,” a 2020 report from the American Astronomical Society noted.

When the first 360 Starlinks were launched in May of 2019, for example, their presence in the night sky was immediately noticeable. Their highly reflective design made each mini-satellite about 99 percent brighter than surrounding objects during the five months it took them to chug up to their 550 km operating altitude. This effect was especially pronounced at sunrise and sunset when the Sun's rays reflected off the satellites’ solar panels. SpaceX's attempt to reduce that reflectivity using a “darkening treatment” in early 2020 proved only partially successful.

“We’re detecting roughly a 55 percent reduction in the reflective brightness of DarkSat compared to other Starlink satellites,” Jeremy Tregloan-Reed from Chile’s University of Antofagasta, noted in a 2020 study.

A celestial object’s brightness is measured along the scale of stellar magnitude — that is, the brighter an object is, the larger and more negative its corresponding rating will be. For example, the Sun is rated at -26.7 magnitude while the North Star is rated at +2. Any object rated above +6 is effectively invisible to the human eye, though survey telescopes and other sensitive observation systems can spot objects as dim as +8. According to Treglon-Reed’s study, the treated Starlink satellite exhibited a magnitude of +5.33 at its operating altitude, compared to +6.21 for an untreated satellite.

That’s better but not good enough, Treglon-Reed told Forbes last March. “It’s still way too bright,” he said. “More still needs to be done. The idea is to get these numbers out to the policymakers [and astronomical societies] who are in talks with SpaceX [and mega constellation companies] and then try and improve this further.”

The overall impact these satellites will have depends on a number of factors including the type of telescope being used, the time of day and season the observations are being made, and the height of the satellite constellation. Wide area surveys in both the visible and infrared spectrums (like those conducted by the Vera C. Rubin Observatory in Chile) are especially vulnerable to this interference, as are those conducted during twilight hours. And while constellations orbiting in LEO generally go dark once they pass into the Earth’s shadow, those in geosynchronous orbit at 750 miles and further — such as the short-lived OneWeb program — would "be visible all night during summer and significant fractions of the night during winter, fall and spring, and will have negative impacts on nearly all observational programs," according to the AAS.

“Higher-altitude satellites must be inherently less reflective than lower-altitude satellites to leave a comparable streak [in professional detectors]. This is due to two factors: orbital speed (lower altitude satellites move faster so spend less time on each pixel) and focus (lower altitude satellites are less in-focus, so the streak is wider but has a lower peak brightness,” University of Washington astronomer Dr. Meredith Rawls told Forbes.

In response to the growing problem, astronomers from around the world, as part of the National Science Foundation’s SATCON-1 workshop last July, have assembled a list of potential corrective actions and policies. These include limiting constellations to a maximum altitude of 550 - 600 km, requiring individual satellites to have a stellar magnitude of +7 or higher, and sharing orbital information regarding these constellations with the research community so that astronomers can avoid those areas of the sky.

“SpaceX has shown that operators can reduce reflected sunlight through satellite body orientation, Sun shielding and surface darkening,” the SATCON-1 workshop found. “A joint effort to obtain higher accuracy public data on predicted locations of individual satellites (or ephemerides) could enable some pointing avoidance and mid-exposure shuttering during satellite passage.” Alternatively, operators could design their satellites to actively deorbit when they reach the end of their service life span — as Starlink’s satellites do — or they could just launch fewer constellations in general. Whether national or international regulators will actually adopt these recommendations remains to be seen.

But even if satellite operators do manage to turn down the brightness of their constellations, we are still faced with an increasingly dense orbital “graveyard” of broken satellites and overhead space junk. NASA’s Orbital Space Debris Office estimates that there are half a million marble-sized bits of junk zipping around LEO at 22,300 mph — fast enough to chip even the ISS’s heavily reinforced windows upon impact — and as many as 100 million pieces measuring a millimeter or less.

NASA became the first national space agency to develop a comprehensive space debris mitigation plan in 1995. Those guidelines were later adapted by the 10-nation Inter-Agency Space Debris Coordination Committee (IADC) and eventually adopted by the UN General Assembly in 2007. The US government also established its Orbital Debris Mitigation Standard Practices (ODMSP) in 2001, in a renewed effort to “limit the generation of new, long-lived debris by the control of debris released during normal operations, minimizing debris generated by accidental explosions, the selection of safe flight profile and operational configuration to minimize accidental collisions, and post-mission disposal of space structures.” Additionally, the Department of Defense operates the Space Surveillance Network, which is charged with cataloging and tracking objects between 0.12 and 4 inches in diameter using a combination of ground-based visual telescopes and radar arrays.

Tracking this debris is only the first step. A number of space agencies are in the process of developing systems to actively capture and dispose of orbital refuse. JAXA, for example, is considering a 2,300-yard long “electrodynamic tether” which, when deployed, would smash passing debris back towards the planet where it would burn up during atmospheric reentry. In 2018, a consortium led by the UK’s Surrey Space Centre successfully demonstrated its RemoveDebris device — essentially a huge space net designed to capture dead satellites and rogue spacejunk up to 10 meters in length.

clawgame
clawgame

Come 2025, the ESA hopes to launch its ClearSpace-1 mission wherein a four-pronged capture device will attempt to snatch space debris like an oversized claw game prize, then dispose of itself and its derelict bounty in the Earth’s atmosphere.

“Space debris is a global problem as it affects all nations,” Airbus mission systems engineer Xander Hall told CNN in 2018. “Each piece of junk in space is owned by the original operators and orbital debris is not addressed explicitly in current international law. An international effort must be made to claim ownership of the debris and help fund its safe removal.”

Recommended Stories

  • US blacklists Chinese supercomputer organizations over military support

    The US Commerce Department has put seven Chinese supercomputer organizations on its Entity List for contributing to China's military.

  • This new photo shows the scale of the massive Perseverance rover

    You don't even have to be a science fan or spaceflight junkie to know about NASA's Mars rovers. It's big news when the space agency sends fancy new hardware to Mars, and you've no doubt heard the names Sojourner, Opportunity, Curiosity, and Perseverance many times by now. What you might not know is how the rovers have evolved over time, particularly with regards to their size. Without anything to provide a sense of scale in the Mars "selfies" that the rovers have sent back over the years it's hard to grasp just how much they've changed. In a new photo from the shiny new Perseverance rover, we're finally provided with something that shows how massive the latest robot really is. In a new rover selfie published by NASA, we get to see the Mars helicopter Ingenuity in the background, and while the perspective of the shot means the helicopter appears even smaller than it actually is, you can easily tell how huge Perseverance looks in comparison. The first NASA rover to make it to Mars was Sojourner, which was one component of the Mars Pathfinder mission. It measured one foot in height and just over two feet long. The Mars Ingenuity helicopter isn't all that different in terms of stature, standing 19 inches tall with a diameter (including the rotors) of 4 feet. Sure, one is an aircraft and the other is a rover, but their footprints are comparable. Looking at this latest image, you can imagine Sojourner taking up roughly the same amount of space on the photo as the helicopter occupies. By comparison, the Perseverance rover looks absolutely massive... and it is. Perseverance (which is roughly the same size as its immediate predecessor, Curiosity) stretches 9-and-a-half feet long and nearly 9 feet wide. Both rovers also stand a whopping 7 feet 3 inches in height. They're both basically the size of a car, while Sojourner was more comparable to a microwave. The rover is currently in a bit of a holding pattern as it waits for the Mars helicopter to carry out its various tests. The NASA team is anticipating that the helicopter will take flight sometime this week, becoming the first manmade aircraft to fly on a planet other than Earth. It's pretty exciting stuff and it will definitely be exciting, but for now, the high-tech rover has to sit and wait for its tiny partner to take the spotlight for a bit. Once the helicopter's tests are done, Perseverance will be cut loose to explore the Jezero impact crater where it landed and hopefully make some interesting discoveries. The flight tests are expected to last roughly 30 days, and NASA will try to use Perseverance as a cameraman to capture the flight(s) and landings while also collecting data from the helicopter itself.

  • Boston Dynamics' Spot robot tested in combat training with the French army

    Boston Dynamics robotic dog Spot was one of several robots tested by the French army during training sessions at a military school in the northwest of France.

  • Warner Bros is going back to theater-first releases in 2022

    Movies like 'The Batman' won't hit HBO Max on the same day they arrive in theaters.

  • Archaeologists unearth 'ancient Egyptian Pompeii' near Luxor

    Archaeologists said on Thursday they had uncovered a large ancient pharaonic city that had lain unseen for centuries near some of Egypt's best known monuments. The city was built more than 3,400 years ago during the opulent reign of Amenhotep III, one of Egypt's most powerful pharaohs, the Egyptian archaeologist overseeing the excavations, Zahi Hawass, said. The team began searching for a mortuary temple near Luxor in September, but within weeks found mud brick formations in every direction, Zahi Hawass said in a statement.

  • US Air Force could use swarms of drones to overpower enemy defence systems

    The US Air Force could use swarms of drones to overpower enemy defence systems, as new images show state-of-the-art aircraft launching their own autonomous payloads. As America looks towards the future of aerial warfare, the sleek, stealthy, Kratos XQ-58A Valkyrie has been designed as a “loyal wingman” to F-35 fighter jets, capable of flying beside, connecting to and being controlled by the fighter pilots. The unmanned drone is difficult to spot on radar and could be sent ahead to relay information back to the fighter pilots, helping them to identify potential threats early. But new pictures taken at the Yuma Proving Ground in Arizona show that the drone is also capable of launching its own drones, with the ALTIUS-600 – a reconnaissance vehicle which can double up as a missile – being dropped from its payload bay. The test points towards America’s increasing use of affordable, high-performance unmanned air vehicles which could be used to “swarm” and overpower threats in the air or on the ground. The Valkyrie is known as an “attritable aircraft” and costs $2 million. In comparison, single-use Tomahawk cruise missiles cost around $1.4 million, while an F-35 fighter jet is at least $80 million, plus considerable running costs. This means that the new drones are cheaper to replace and commanders can take greater risks in the battlefield. The Valkyrie also offers “open architecture” that allows them to modify the aircraft to suit different mission requirements with different payload options. This development is thought to be a signal that the US is moving towards high-volume, low-cost aircraft rather than the eye-wateringly expensive specialist jets which have all the technology required on board. It also opens the door to the “swarming tactic” where targets can be surrounded by multiple aircraft and attacked from all sides. The Valkyrie is nearly 29ft long with a wingspan of 22ft. It can fly at 652mph up to a height of 45,000ft and has a range of 2,449 miles.

  • Steep decline in giant sea turtles seen off US West Coast

    Scientists were documenting stranded sea turtles on California's beaches nearly 40 years ago when they noticed that leatherbacks — massive sea turtles that date to the time of the dinosaurs — were among those washing up on shore. A subset of leatherbacks that hatches on beaches in Indonesia, Papua New Guinea, Vanuatu and the Solomon Islands were migrating 7,000 miles across the Pacific Ocean to the cold waters off the U.S. West Coast, where they gorged on jellyfish before swimming back.

  • China protests transit of US destroyer through Taiwan Strait

    China on Thursday protested the passage of a U.S. destroyer through the Taiwan Strait in the latest move as both nations increase their naval activity in the region. China tracked and monitored the USS John S. McCain throughout its passage on Wednesday, Zhang Chunhui, spokesperson for the Chinese military's eastern theater command, said in a statement. The U.S. move sent the “wrong signal” to Taiwan’s government and “willfully disrupted the regional situation by endangering peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait,” he said.

  • Best Buy's $200 Amazon Prime rival offers tech support and free installs

    Best Buy has started piloting a $200 membership program meant to rival Amazon Prime and Walmart's own take on a subscription service.

  • The best wireless headphones you can buy right now

    Here's a list of the best wireless headphones you can buy right now, as reviewed by Engadget editors.

  • US military cites rising risk of Chinese move against Taiwan

    The American military is warning that China is probably accelerating its timetable for capturing control of Taiwan, the island democracy that has been the chief source of tension between Washington and Beijing for decades and is widely seen as the most likely trigger for a potentially catastrophic U.S.-China war. The worry about Taiwan comes as China wields new strength from years of military buildup. It has become more aggressive with Taiwan and more assertive in sovereignty disputes in the South China Sea.

  • This is what rain is like on other planets

    Rain on Earth is something that we've come to know well. It's relatively predictable in size and shape, and while we're noticing more extreme weather and lack of rain in some parts of the world (thanks to climate change, which is our fault, by the way), rain itself doesn't change much. As it turns out, the same may be true on other planets, and a new study suggests that while the makeup of precipitation could vary dramatically on alien worlds, the raindrops would look very familiar to human travelers. The research, which was published in the Journal of Geophysical Research: Planets, suggests that the physics that govern how water droplets form and fall on Earth will likely result in similar precipitation on other planets, even if the makeup of the "rain" is much different. In modeling raindrops falling through the atmospheres of planets like Jupiter and Saturn, which are vastly different from rocky planets like Earth, they found that the type of planet doesn't matter all that much when it comes to rain. The researchers simulated precipitation through different types of atmospheres and found that what determines the size of raindrops on Earth seems to be universally true across the board. When drops are too small they evaporate before reaching the surface, but when they're too big they end up splitting apart into smaller drops before impact. The middle ground is where the overwhelming majority of drops end up after falling a significant distance, regardless of what type of atmosphere is present or the makeup of the rain itself. Some worlds have slightly larger rain than Earth, such as Saturn's moon Titan. Raindrops on Titan, which are made of methane rather than liquid water, are thought to be around twice the size of raindrops on Earth, but that's still a very small change for such a wildly different planet. It sounds wild but it makes a lot of sense. Physics doesn't care what planet you're on and will govern everything in the same way. What's even more exciting is that we may soon have the telescope technology to make even more accurate estimates of rainfall on other worlds, that is if the James Webb Space Telescope ever launches. "Now with instruments like [the James Webb Space Telescope], which hopefully will soon be launched, we will have the capability to detect really fine spectra of exoplanetary atmospheres, including ones that are quite cooler than ones we're usually able to characterize, in which clouds and rain will occur," planetary scientist Tristan Guillot, who was not part of the research team, said of the work. "So these kinds of tools as they are developed will be very useful and important to interpret those spectra."

  • SpaceX launches 60 more Starlink satellites, now at 300 launched in just over one month

    SpaceX has launched another batch of Starlink satellites, keeping up its rapid pace of launches for the broadband constellation it's deploying in low Earth orbit. This now makes 300 Starlink satellites launched since March 4, with 60 on each of five flights between then and now. Before that especially busy month, SpaceX also flew four other Starlink missions, including a shared ride on SpaceX's first dedicated rideshare mission that also carried satellites for other customers.

  • MacBook and iPad production could face delays due to global chip shortage

    Apple has delayed the production of some MacBook and iPad models due to the global chip shortage affecting the electronics and automotive industries, according to Nikkei Asia.

  • This Indicator Suggests Bitcoin Is Overdue for a Big Price Move

    Bitcoin may be building for a big move as price volatility hits four-month low.

  • NASA’s Perseverance rover sends back awesome image of ‘rainbow’ on Mars

    Rainbows are one of those things that can get just about anyone to stop and glance toward the sky. They're cool to look at and because they're fleeting, enjoying one while it's there just feels like the right thing to do. In a recent photo published by NASA, it appears as though the space agency's newly-landed Perseverance rover enjoyed a rainbow of its own, but is it really a rainbow or something else entirely? The photo, which was snapped by the rover's rear left hazard avoidance camera — the rover has several of these so that it knows what is around it and can avoid obstacles if needed — shows what looks a whole lot like a slightly-less-colorful rainbow streaking across the Martian sky. Of course, a rainbow would require a significant amount of water to be floating around in the planet's atmosphere, and since we know that's not the case there has to be some other explanation. When NASA published the photo it wasn't long before comments about the strange rainbow-like band began popping up on Twitter and elsewhere. It certainly looks like a rainbow, and people that don't necessarily know what the Martian atmosphere lacks (or don't understand how rainbows form in the first place) may have assumed that's exactly what it was. However, there are a few other explanations. A rainbow forms when light from the Sun catches water droplets in the atmosphere at just the right angle, splitting the white light into its various hues which are directed back toward the ground. You have to be in the right place to see a rainbow, and the same is likely true of this Mars light band, but what is it actually made of? Well, right now there are two theories. One is that the light is actually reflecting off of tiny dust particles in the atmosphere. Mars doesn't have a lot of water floating around but it sure does have plenty of dust. It's possible that if dust is catching the light in the right way it could produce a band as we see here. The other possibility is that the reflection is coming from water, but not in its liquid form. Mars is very cold and any water in the atmosphere would be in the form of ice particles. Scientists have proposed this as an explanation for these kinds of sightings — this isn't the first time it's been spotted on Mars — but it's incredibly difficult to confirm any of it with just a handful of sightings and relatively low-resolution photos. In the future, when mankind finally makes crewed trips to the Red Planet, we might finally get a concrete explanation for what we're seeing in these images, but until then we'll just have to guess.

  • Lenovo's new gaming phone has a 720Hz touch response rate

    Lenovo's Legion Phone Duel 2, the follow-up to its first gaming handset, features eight virtual controls including four ultrasonic shoulder keys.

  • 'Halo: Master Chief Collection' now supports keyboard and mouse on Xbox

    Halo: Master Chief Collection (MCC) Season 6 has arrived for Xbox and PC and a new patch has enabled a much anticipated feature on Xbox: mouse and keyboard support.

  • Here’s How the Archegos Debacle May Have Spilled Over to Bitcoin

    The difference between bitcoin futures premium on CME and other crypto exchanges has widened since the end of March, when Bill Hwang’s troubles surfaced.

  • A New York Stock Market Gets a Brexit Bounce From Europe

    (Bloomberg) -- The purveyors of U.S. penny stocks now have a booming business in blue chips -- European blue chips.While Brexit drove most London equities trading to platforms in Amsterdam, Frankfurt and Paris, some has migrated to New York’s OTC Markets Group, known primarily for owning the “pink sheets” where thousands of speculative U.S. stocks are bought and sold.Average daily trading in European Union companies on the platform increased 27% in January and 25% in February compared to December, according to OTC Markets. The jump has accompanied rising volumes from the frenzy in retail trading during the pandemic.“We’ve been the unexpected beneficiary” of Brexit, says Jason Paltrowitz, director of OTC Markets Group International Ltd. “We’re getting a look where we might not have gotten it before.”The increase in trading volumes in New York is another sign that Brexit is driving some business away from Europe entirely. New York-based derivatives trading venues have gained following Brexit from the EU’s decision to bar its banks from trading certain contracts on London platforms.Even before Brexit, the OTC Markets platform was used to trade shares in foreign companies, such as Siemens AG, BNP Paribas SA and EssilorLuxottica SA. They can have their shares “cross traded” on the platform without going through the rigorous process of going public in the U.S. and meeting the Securities and Exchange Commisssion’s disclosure requirements.OTC Markets is trying to entice more foreign companies, arguing that it’s an easier way for foreign firms to attract U.S. investors who can trade the shares during U.S. hours and in U.S. dollars.“We’re taking that data and absolutely using it as a springboard to increase our outreach to companies both in the U.K. and more broadly in western Europe,” Paltrowitz said.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.