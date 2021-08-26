We're focusing on fintech at TechCrunch Disrupt 2021

Do you dig digital currency? Dream about decentralized finance, need to know NFTs? Maybe you’re just crypto-curious. Heck, check “all of the above” and get ready to focus on fintech at TechCrunch Disrupt 2021 on September 21-23.

Disrupt is known for bringing the top experts, visionaries, founders, investors and makers to the stage, and this year we’ve packed more than 80 stellar presentations, events and breakout sessions into three full days.

With such a wealth of options, here are just some of the sessions dedicated to the topic of fintech in its myriad forms. Plus, we'll have a dedicated Disrupt Desk session where industry experts and TechCrunch editors will break it down with deep-analysis, insight and likely a laugh or two. Peruse the full Disrupt agenda for specific days and times. Ready? Behold.

Collecting Crypto Opportunities

Dapper Labs launched the digital collectible craze into the mainstream earlier this year with its smash hit NBA Top Shot. Hear from CEO Roham Gharegozlou who, even amid sinking NFT sales, has big ambitions for the space. His startup recently hit a $7.5 billion valuation and aims to own the NFT ecosystem with its Flow blockchain product.

Breaking the Bank

Coinbase’s massive direct listing earlier this year couldn’t have come at a better time as peaking crypto enthusiasm reached market exuberance. Hear from CEO Brian Armstrong who, amid a major market correction, is tasked once again with building for the future and navigating volatility while fending off global competitors knocking at their door.

Bankrolling Web 3.0

At $2.2 billion, Andreessen Horowitz’s third crypto-centric fund is its largest vertical-specific bet ever and a signal of just how crucial blockchain tech and decentralized finance is to the firm’s future. Hear from General Partner Katie Haun who co-leads the crypto team tasked with tracking down the firm’s next Coinbase, which returned billions for the firm.

Story continues

Revolutionizing the Global Metaverse Economy

Together Labs is leveraging the power of blockchain technology to create the new metaverse economy where users can buy, sell, invest and shape its future. Earlier this year, Together Labs launched VCOIN, the first global, digital currency that can be used in and out of the metaverse. VCOIN makes it possible for users to play to earn real value and then convert that value to cash. Soon, the company will introduce additional blockchain offerings to accelerate the transition to a complete blockchain economy, setting the economic model for other metaverses to follow. Presented by VCOIN.

