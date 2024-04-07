‘We were forced to pay £105k to move some newts’

Michael and Damien Wynne's small, family-owned business finds it hard to pay for lengthy surveys and the cost of building delays - Christopher Pledger

Tim Self knew that converting a Grade II listed, Victorian church in Berkshire, that had lain derelict for a decade, into a home would have its challenges. But he wasn’t prepared for the ones posed by God’s own creatures.

“As well as still having the pews, prayer mats and bibles, the building was home to bats, newts and birds,” says the property developer. He had to wait almost a year to start building work because surveys of protected species and habitats can only be undertaken during certain months.

“The surveys and mitigation measures also cost a fortune – £35,000 in total,” he adds. “That’s more than we spent on the Italian kitchen with all its appliances and the utility room. Of course it’s important to protect the environment, though if we treated people the same as animals, we would have a much nicer world.”

So-called biodiversity net gain regulations became mandatory for major building developments from Feb 12, and apply to small developers from April 2. Introduced by the Environment Act 2021, this is an approach to planning and development that aims to ensure the natural environment is left in a measurably better state than it was before. As such, to win planning permission, developers must commit to adding at least 10pc more natural habitat than there was prior to the development, such as by planting new woodland.

These rules come on top of Britain’s existing laws protecting endangered species. These are some of the strictest in the world and mean any new development – whether altering an existing building, constructing a new one or adding outbuildings on to your land – requires careful consideration of the potential environmental impact.

“The most common examples of protected species are bats, barn owls, badgers and great crested newts,” says Stephen Fairfax, of Michael Graham Land and New Homes. “But the list is extensive and what you can and can’t do on a site depends on the species.”

Even if there are no obvious detrimental effects on protected species from your building work or development, legislation may still block approval and planning permission. And failure to comply risks legal action and harsh penalties. For instance, killing or injuring bats, disturbing them, or obstructing or destroying their roosts even if the bats are not inside, can incur a fine of up to £5,000 per bat or six months in prison.

While most people agree that animals and their habitats should be protected as much as possible, many express frustration at the bureaucracy and cost of the survey and mitigation process.

Britain’s self-builders are still affected by European protected species legislation, which is designed to protect species at risk across the continent broadly, without specific regard to the risk level of the species in each nation.

Michael Holmes, of the Homebuilding & Renovating Show and chairman of the National Custom and Self Build Association, says: “The result is that homeowners and self-builders face delays waiting for surveys and reports that can only be produced at specific times of year, typically spring and summer, with high costs attached both for consultant fees, licences and the mitigation measures required.

“It is rare for a project to be prevented due to protected species, but the impact of the costs can make a project financially unviable.”

Many people buying properties in the countryside – especially if they have been vacant for any period of time – face issues when it comes to animals, with bats among the most common. Ben Horne, of the buying agency Middleton Advisors, says an initial survey costs around £1,000 and, if bats are seen, two or three more surveys may be required at similar cost. “This means it is quite possible that a homeowner could incur survey fees of £3,000 to £5,000 before even submitting a planning application,” Horne says.

Clare Coode, of Stacks Property Search in Cornwall, has a client who bought a stone barn two years ago and is still waiting to turn it into accommodation. The bats found in the building are rare and in order not to disturb them, the owner will have to lower the ceiling height of the building and also dig the floor down, so as to create the required distance of 2.5 metres between the ceiling and the roof.

“It’s a frustratingly slow and expensive process and, even if there are no bats visible, mitigation measures may still be required on the grounds that the building is classified as having ‘potential for bats’,” Ms Coode says.

Her colleague, Ed Jephson of Stacks in Devon, has a client with a farm on Dartmoor who has had to install bat accommodation – he calls it a “bat cave” – in one of his agricultural barns. “It’s the size of a small studio flat and cost almost £10,000,” Jephson says.

While initial bat roost inspection surveys on buildings can be carried out any time of year, surveys that require bats to be active, such as detection of maternity roosts, must take place during summer months – and often need to take place on more than one occasion.

Carol Peett, of West Wales Property Finders, has had clients whose renovations have been held up for an entire summer while waiting for a second bat survey to be carried out. “This meant they missed the good building weather and were forced to do the work during the wet winter months, which made everything much more difficult and expensive,” she says.

If bats are found – or are even suspected to be present – in a roof or structure, this can only be dismantled in the winter, between Oct 1 and March 31, while the creatures are dormant.

A single bat dropping is enough to put a halt to building work, even if the bats themselves prove elusive. One was found on a dilapidated structure on a derelict dairy in rural Kent that is being turned into a development of nine highly sustainable, energy-efficient houses.

Damien Wynne, who runs the small developer Q New Homes with his brother Michael, had to undertake multiple ecologist surveys, bat licences and painstaking removal work. “Even though no physical bat was ever seen, the ecologist identified an old roof as a potential habitat so they had to watch as we lifted every roof tile individually, rotated it to inspect the underside and then removed it,” says Wynne.

Brothers Michael and Damien Wynne had to carry out a long process of tests and surveys, despite never seeing any bats or newts - Christopher Pledger

However, bats were nothing compared to the problems that great crested newts caused the brothers. These slippery creatures often hit the headlines for causing planning delays, and if found, they need to be either contained by special fences, or caught individually by hand and moved to a new location.

The ecologist employed by Q New Homes found no physical evidence of great crested newts on the site. However, because there was a small pond, this meant an environmental DNA (eDNA) test still had to be carried out regardless.

“These eDNA tests can only be carried out in May and June, the newt breeding season,” Wynne says. “Although this was a very poorly maintained pond with no physical sign of newts, there was a DNA signature and it was our duty to check it out and mitigate any risks to the species.”

The complex system has meant that in the end, Wynne and his brother had to pay a £105,000 bill to Natural England for mitigation licences and providing newt habitats elsewhere.

“The money has to be paid upfront before works will be signed off, and doesn’t include all the time and effort, plus all the costs associated with surveys and delays. We are a small, family-owned business and suddenly finding the funds to pay an extra six-figure bill is very hard,” says Wynne.

“We are actually keeping the pond and improving it, and as well as building extremely environmentally friendly homes, we are also putting in a host of other measures, from bird boxes to bee bricks. We are doing the very best we can for the environment.”

While barn owl scoping and habitat surveys can take place at any time of year, activity surveys are best undertaken during the late breeding season, generally between mid-June and late-July, although surveys can extend into October to take account of late broods.

In the years-long process of converting disused agricultural barns dating from the 1850s on farmland in Millbrook, Bedfordshire, into six three- and four-bedroom homes, the private developer Healdan Estates had to commission surveys for nesting birds and bats.

An ecologist carrying out the bat survey also spotted barn owl pellets, and four barn owl chicks were discovered in the rafters. A local barn owl protection group offered to take the chicks away, but the ecologist advised against moving them in case the parents returned. The developer was told to feed the chicks twice a day, which they did religiously, but the parent birds never returned, and the chicks died.

The barns, which are all named after barn owls and are now for sale from £695,000 through Michael Graham estate agents, include ecological features such as barn owl boxes, swallow cups, bat boxes and bird boxes for sparrows and great tits.

Rare and everyday species are protected

And don’t make the mistake of thinking it’s only obscure, unseen creatures that could derail your grand design. Alexander Macfarlane, of Strutt & Parker’s building consultancy, points out that pigeons are protected in the UK.

“This everyday bird can cause long delays after the building works have actually finished,” Macfarlane says. “In urban areas pigeons nest in the netting which often encloses scaffolding and, as soon as this happens, you have little choice but to wait until the squab (baby pigeon) has fledged.”

A spokesman for Natural England says: “Out of the tens of thousands of planning applications we are consulted on every year, 99pc result in development proceeding while protecting nature.

“Just 1pc are objected to where there is a risk of irreparable harm to our most precious protected sites and species. We have and will continue to put in place quicker, simpler and cheaper licensing processes to protect wildlife without householders always needing to pay for individual surveys.”