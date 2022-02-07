U.S. markets close in 1 hour 18 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,514.38
    +13.85 (+0.31%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,265.92
    +176.18 (+0.50%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,136.99
    +38.99 (+0.28%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,017.70
    +15.34 (+0.77%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.26
    -1.05 (-1.14%)
     

  • Gold

    1,823.40
    +15.60 (+0.86%)
     

  • Silver

    23.08
    +0.61 (+2.71%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1440
    -0.0017 (-0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9160
    -0.0140 (-0.73%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3534
    +0.0011 (+0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.0810
    -0.1190 (-0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,272.02
    +2,618.64 (+6.29%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,029.81
    +33.06 (+3.32%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,573.47
    +57.07 (+0.76%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,248.87
    -191.12 (-0.70%)
     

Were Hedge Funds Right About Leslie’s, Inc. (LESL)?

Asma UL Husna
·5 min read

We know that hedge funds generate strong, risk-adjusted returns over the long run, which is why imitating the picks that they are collectively bullish on can be a profitable strategy for retail investors. With billions of dollars in assets, professional investors have to conduct complex analyses, spend many resources and use tools that are not always available for the general crowd. This doesn't mean that they don't have occasional colossal losses; they do. However, it is still a good idea to keep an eye on hedge fund activity. With this in mind, let’s examine the smart money sentiment towards Leslie's, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) and determine whether hedge funds skillfully traded this stock.

Is Leslie's, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) a buy, sell, or hold? The best stock pickers were getting less bullish. The number of bullish hedge fund bets decreased by 4 recently. Leslie's, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) was in 31 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of September. The all time high for this statistic is 35. Our calculations also showed that LESL isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q3 rankings).

At Insider Monkey, we scour multiple sources to uncover the next great investment idea. For example, lithium prices have more than doubled over the past year, so we go through lists like the 10 best EV stocks to pick the next Tesla that will deliver a 10x return. Even though we recommend positions in only a tiny fraction of the companies we analyze, we check out as many stocks as we can. With all of this in mind let's take a look at the fresh hedge fund action regarding Leslie's, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL).

Dan Loeb THIRD POINT
Dan Loeb THIRD POINT

Dan Loeb of Third Point

Do Hedge Funds Think LESL Is A Good Stock To Buy Now?

At Q3's end, a total of 31 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of -11% from one quarter earlier. By comparison, 0 hedge funds held shares or bullish call options in LESL a year ago. With hedgies' capital changing hands, there exists an "upper tier" of noteworthy hedge fund managers who were increasing their holdings considerably (or already accumulated large positions).

Of the funds tracked by Insider Monkey, Third Point, managed by Dan Loeb, holds the biggest position in Leslie's, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL). Third Point has a $126.3 million position in the stock, comprising 0.7% of its 13F portfolio. Sitting at the No. 2 spot is Marshall Wace LLP, managed by Paul Marshall and Ian Wace, which holds a $35.7 million position; the fund has 0.1% of its 13F portfolio invested in the stock. Other professional money managers that hold long positions include Israel Englander's Millennium Management, James Woodson Davis's Woodson Capital Management and Brett Barakett's Tremblant Capital. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Becker Drapkin Management allocated the biggest weight to Leslie's, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL), around 2.15% of its 13F portfolio. Woodson Capital Management is also relatively very bullish on the stock, designating 1.98 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to LESL.

Seeing as Leslie's, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) has faced falling interest from hedge fund managers, we can see that there was a specific group of fund managers who were dropping their positions entirely by the end of the third quarter. Interestingly, Jeffrey Talpins's Element Capital Management sold off the largest investment of all the hedgies tracked by Insider Monkey, worth about $11.5 million in stock. Simon Sadler's fund, Segantii Capital, also sold off its stock, about $9.2 million worth. These moves are intriguing to say the least, as total hedge fund interest was cut by 4 funds by the end of the third quarter.

Let's now review hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to Leslie's, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL). We will take a look at SiTime Corporation (NASDAQ:SITM), BankUnited Inc (NYSE:BKU), Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP), Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX), Schrodinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR), Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM), and Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB). This group of stocks' market valuations are closest to LESL's market valuation.

[table] Ticker, No of HFs with positions, Total Value of HF Positions (x1000), Change in HF Position SITM,21,246921,4 BKU,17,97881,4 MSP,11,2894934,-1 RXRX,13,299050,13 SDGR,20,666585,0 APAM,15,210633,-4 HOMB,16,75347,-2 Average,16.1,641622,2 [/table]

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 16.1 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $642 million. That figure was $343 million in LESL's case. SiTime Corporation (NASDAQ:SITM) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) is the least popular one with only 11 bullish hedge fund positions. Compared to these stocks Leslie's, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) is more popular among hedge funds. Our overall hedge fund sentiment score for LESL is 77.6. Stocks with higher number of hedge fund positions relative to other stocks as well as relative to their historical range receive a higher sentiment score. Our calculations showed that top 5 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 95.8% in 2019 and 2020, and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 40 percentage points. These stocks gained 29.6% in 2021 and still managed to beat the market by another 3.6 percentage points. Hedge funds were somewhat right about betting on LESL as the stock returned 1.4% since the end of September (through January 31st) and outperformed the top 5 hedge fund stocks but not the market. This is a rare phenomenon as top hedge fund stocks usually beat the market over the long-term.

Get real-time email alerts: Follow Leslie's Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

Suggested Articles:

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

Recommended Stories

  • Why Alibaba Stock Crashed 5.5% Today

    Shares of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE: BABA) stock tumbled 5.5% through 10 a.m. ET on Monday, the first trading day after the Olympic games began in Beijing. Specifically, Citibank pointed to a Friday Form F-6 filing by Alibaba with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, reports StreetInsider.com. In this filing the Chinese tech giant unexpectedly registered "one billion [American depositary shares, or ADS] to accommodate the issuance of additional ADS upon the deposit of ordinary shares by current holders who have indicated to the company."

  • Why Digital World Acquisition Stock Skyrocketed 42.1% in January and Continues to Climb

    What happened Shares of Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ: DWAC) managed to post big gains in January despite big sell-offs hitting the broader market. The Donald Trump-backed special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) saw its share price climb 42.

  • Why Royal Caribbean, Carnival, and Norwegian Cruise Bounced Today

    Shares of cruise line operator Royal Caribbean (NYSE: RCL) fell by 4.8% on Friday after the company reported a big fourth-quarter earnings miss, and warned that its return to profitability will arrive later this year than previously expected due to the omicron coronavirus surge.

  • Buy Your Winners: For Me That's Shopify, Novavax, and Sea

    When the stock market crashes and your favorite stocks are getting killed, it's a good idea to add to your long-term winners.

  • 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in February

    Riding the Oracle of Omaha's coattails has been a successful investing strategy for over five decades.

  • 2 Beaten-Down Biotech Stocks That Could Make You Filthy Rich

    Biotech stocks are going through a historic drawdown at the moment. Nearly 400 publicly traded biotech companies have lost 40% or more of their value in just the past six months. Many of these beaten-down biotech stocks will ultimately rebound.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Popped Again on Monday

    "Investor's Business Daily" points out: Business is going great in the semiconductors sector.

  • 2 Oversold Stocks That Could Be Ready for a Comeback

    Oversold stocks are what their name implies: stocks that have traded lower than they should, based on their fundamentals. It’s a subjective measure, of course; after all, for every seller, there’s a buyer. The key to success in buying into an oversold stock is recognizing when it’s getting near the bottom. These stocks typically make a comeback, even if they take their time about it. But once they do bounce, the potential for strong gains is very real. We can check with Wall Street’s stock analy

  • Bank of America Strategists Warn Fed Hikes in Pricey Market to End Poorly

    (Bloomberg) -- Optimists expecting the stock market to weather the rate-hike cycle as they’ve done in the past are missing one important detail, according to Bank of America Corp.’s strategists. Most Read from BloombergOttawa Declares Emergency as Protests Spin ‘Out of Control’Meta Renews Warning to EU It Will Be Forced to Pull FacebookRedistricting Is Taking the Swing Out of U.S. Swing StatesJoe Manchin Predicts Passage for U.S. Electoral Reform ActU.S. Stocks Tick Higher; Treasury Selloff Wane

  • 3 Beaten-Down Tech Stocks to Buy Before They Skyrocket Again

    What started as a mild sell-off on omicron variant concerns after Thanksgiving turned into a full-fledged correction in January, when the Federal Reserve hinted it was serious about raising interest rates this year (likely starting in March). Three Fool.com contributors think shares of beaten-down Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB), Sea (NYSE: SE), and Universal Display (NASDAQ: OLED) are a buy right now as a result. Nicholas Rossolillo (Meta Platforms): By now you probably know all about the market's negative reaction to Facebook's (that is to say, Meta Platforms') ugly conclusion to Q4 2021.

  • Pfizer's COVID cash pile opens opportunities for deals

    Investors on Tuesday hope to learn Pfizer Inc's plans for what could be a once-in-a-generation cash infusion from COVID-19 treatments and vaccines in 2022, with some looking for the drugmaker to spend on deals. Pfizer's 2021 sales are expected to top $80 billion - its highest ever annual figure, according to Chief Executive Albert Bourla. Analysts expect revenue to top $100 billion in 2022 as production of Pfizer's oral antiviral treatment Paxlovid picks up.

  • Shopify Is Down 40%: Here's Why I'm Still Not Buying Shares

    Like many high-growth stocks, Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) has taken a beating over the past three months. Plenty of smart investors are saying that now is the time to buy the dip on Shopify stock. Here's why I'm still not buying Shopify stock, even after this rapid sell-off.

  • Why Hexo Is Rising 7% Today

    Shares of Hexo (NASDAQ: HEXO) are up 7% in morning trading Monday, rising to $0.67 per share at 11:30 a.m. ET, on no particular news for the company. Hexo got a similar notice from the exchange last week and it now has six months to regain compliance. Unlike Sundial, which got caught up in the meme stock trading frenzy of a year ago, Hexo has been going about its own business.

  • What Does Wall Street Think About SeaWorld's $3.4 Billion Offer for Cedar Fair?

    Cedar Fair is confirming that SeaWorld Entertainment recently made a buyout offer. It will review and consider the proposal.

  • Amazon and Nike reportedly interested in buying Peloton

    Yahoo Finance Live's Brian Sozzi and Jared Blikre discuss Peloton stock rising amid reports of Amazon and Nike takeover interest.

  • Want $7,000 in Annual Income? Invest $100,000 in These 3 Dividend Stocks

    Buying solid dividend stocks is a great way to supplement how much you make in retirement. If you want $7,000 in annual income, invest $100,000 in these three stocks. If you bought $33,333 worth of Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN) shares (one-third of your initial $100,000), the company's dividend would give you around $2,667 in annual income.

  • Earnings: What to expect from Disney and Peloton

    Yahoo Finance's Emily McCormick discusses upcoming earnings reports from Disney and Peloton, along with upcoming inflation data.

  • AMC Secures $950 Million Debt Financing

    Now that all its theaters are reopened and it is no longer in crisis mode, the management for AMC Entertainment Group (NYSE: AMC) is making moves to reduce the debt burden. To quickly recap, AMC suffered tremendously from extended temporary closures of its theaters during the pandemic. Unfortunately for AMC, that was considered just the sort of environment conducive to spreading COVID-19.

  • Cerence stock plummets, another top executive plans to leave

    Shares of Cerence Inc. fell on Monday following news that another top executive plans to leave the Burlington automotive software company.

  • Is PayPal Stock A Buy Right Now After Q4 Earnings Results?

    Top digital payments stock PayPal is one of the leading growth stocks in the current stock market. But is it a buy right now?