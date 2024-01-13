What were the home prices in New Castle, Kent and Sussex counties? We have the latest data

Home prices are dropping in Delaware.

The median home in New Castle County listed for $400,000 in December, down 4.6% from the previous month's $419,175. In Sussex County the median listing is $539,700, down 1.9% from the previous month's $549,945. The Kent County median is $409,250, down 1.4% from the previous month's $415,000. All of the data was gathered from an analysis of data from Realtor.com shows.

Listings in New Castle County moved briskly, at a median 41 days. In the previous month, homes had a median of 38 days on the market. Around 320 homes were newly listed on the market in December, a 1.2% decrease from 324 new listings last year. Sussex County homes moved a bit more steadily at a median 64 days. In the previous month, homes had a median of 56 days on the market. Around 272 homes were newly listed on the market last month, a 19.3% increase from 228 new listings in December 2022. In Kent, the median was 58 days. The December national median of 61 days on the market.

What is a median home price?

The median home list price used in this report represents the midway point of all the houses or units listed over the given period of time. Experts say the median offers a more accurate view of what's happening in a market than the average list price, which would mean taking the sum of all listing prices then dividing by the number of homes sold. The average can be skewed by one particularly low or high price.

The median home prices issued by Realtor.com may exclude many, or even most, of a market's homes. The price and volume represent only single-family homes, condominiums or townhomes. They include existing homes, but exclude most new construction as well as pending and contingent sales.

In Delaware, median home prices were $474,990, a slight decrease from November. The median Delaware home listed for sale had 2,079 square feet, with a price of $230 per square foot.

Regional home sales

Across the Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington metro area, median home prices fell to $340,000, slightly lower than a month earlier. The median home had 1,541 square feet, at a list price of $214 per square foot.

Story continues

Throughout the United States, the median home price was $410,000, a slight decrease from the month prior. The median American home for sale was listed at 1,838 square feet, with a price of $220 per square foot.

