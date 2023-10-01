We're Hopeful That Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) Will Use Its Cash Wisely

Even when a business is losing money, it's possible for shareholders to make money if they buy a good business at the right price. For example, although software-as-a-service business Salesforce.com lost money for years while it grew recurring revenue, if you held shares since 2005, you'd have done very well indeed. Having said that, unprofitable companies are risky because they could potentially burn through all their cash and become distressed.

Given this risk, we thought we'd take a look at whether Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) shareholders should be worried about its cash burn. In this article, we define cash burn as its annual (negative) free cash flow, which is the amount of money a company spends each year to fund its growth. We'll start by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves in order to calculate its cash runway.

Does Avidity Biosciences Have A Long Cash Runway?

You can calculate a company's cash runway by dividing the amount of cash it has by the rate at which it is spending that cash. In June 2023, Avidity Biosciences had US$577m in cash, and was debt-free. In the last year, its cash burn was US$173m. That means it had a cash runway of about 3.3 years as of June 2023. Importantly, analysts think that Avidity Biosciences will reach cashflow breakeven in 4 years. Essentially, that means the company will either reduce its cash burn, or else require more cash. You can see how its cash balance has changed over time in the image below.

How Well Is Avidity Biosciences Growing?

Some investors might find it troubling that Avidity Biosciences is actually increasing its cash burn, which is up 48% in the last year. The good news is that operating revenue increased by 23% in the last year, indicating that the business is gaining some traction. On balance, we'd say the company is improving over time. While the past is always worth studying, it is the future that matters most of all. For that reason, it makes a lot of sense to take a look at our analyst forecasts for the company.

How Hard Would It Be For Avidity Biosciences To Raise More Cash For Growth?

There's no doubt Avidity Biosciences seems to be in a fairly good position, when it comes to managing its cash burn, but even if it's only hypothetical, it's always worth asking how easily it could raise more money to fund growth. Issuing new shares, or taking on debt, are the most common ways for a listed company to raise more money for its business. Commonly, a business will sell new shares in itself to raise cash and drive growth. We can compare a company's cash burn to its market capitalisation to get a sense for how many new shares a company would have to issue to fund one year's operations.

Avidity Biosciences has a market capitalisation of US$473m and burnt through US$173m last year, which is 37% of the company's market value. That's not insignificant, and if the company had to sell enough shares to fund another year's growth at the current share price, you'd likely witness fairly costly dilution.

Is Avidity Biosciences' Cash Burn A Worry?

On this analysis of Avidity Biosciences' cash burn, we think its cash runway was reassuring, while its cash burn relative to its market cap has us a bit worried. One real positive is that analysts are forecasting that the company will reach breakeven. While we're the kind of investors who are always a bit concerned about the risks involved with cash burning companies, the metrics we have discussed in this article leave us relatively comfortable about Avidity Biosciences' situation. Readers need to have a sound understanding of business risks before investing in a stock, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Avidity Biosciences that potential shareholders should take into account before putting money into a stock.

