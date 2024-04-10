We're Hopeful That DISA (Catalist:532) Will Use Its Cash Wisely

There's no doubt that money can be made by owning shares of unprofitable businesses. For example, biotech and mining exploration companies often lose money for years before finding success with a new treatment or mineral discovery. But while history lauds those rare successes, those that fail are often forgotten; who remembers Pets.com?

So, the natural question for DISA (Catalist:532) shareholders is whether they should be concerned by its rate of cash burn. For the purpose of this article, we'll define cash burn as the amount of cash the company is spending each year to fund its growth (also called its negative free cash flow). We'll start by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves in order to calculate its cash runway.

When Might DISA Run Out Of Money?

A company's cash runway is the amount of time it would take to burn through its cash reserves at its current cash burn rate. When DISA last reported its December 2023 balance sheet in February 2024, it had zero debt and cash worth S$1.6m. Looking at the last year, the company burnt through S$74k. So it had a very long cash runway of many years from December 2023. Even though this is but one measure of the company's cash burn, the thought of such a long cash runway warms our bellies in a comforting way. You can see how its cash balance has changed over time in the image below.

Is DISA's Revenue Growing?

Given that DISA actually had positive free cash flow last year, before burning cash this year, we'll focus on its operating revenue to get a measure of the business trajectory. The grim reality for shareholders is that operating revenue fell by 61% over the last twelve months, which is not what we want to see in a cash burning company. In reality, this article only makes a short study of the company's growth data. This graph of historic earnings and revenue shows how DISA is building its business over time.

How Easily Can DISA Raise Cash?

Since its revenue growth is moving in the wrong direction, DISA shareholders may wish to think ahead to when the company may need to raise more cash. Generally speaking, a listed business can raise new cash through issuing shares or taking on debt. Many companies end up issuing new shares to fund future growth. We can compare a company's cash burn to its market capitalisation to get a sense for how many new shares a company would have to issue to fund one year's operations.

Since it has a market capitalisation of S$30m, DISA's S$74k in cash burn equates to about 0.2% of its market value. So it could almost certainly just borrow a little to fund another year's growth, or else easily raise the cash by issuing a few shares.

Is DISA's Cash Burn A Worry?

It may already be apparent to you that we're relatively comfortable with the way DISA is burning through its cash. In particular, we think its cash runway stands out as evidence that the company is well on top of its spending. Although we do find its falling revenue to be a bit of a negative, once we consider the other metrics mentioned in this article together, the overall picture is one we are comfortable with. After taking into account the various metrics mentioned in this report, we're pretty comfortable with how the company is spending its cash. Taking a deeper dive, we've spotted 2 warning signs for DISA you should be aware of, and 1 of them makes us a bit uncomfortable.

