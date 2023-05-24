We're Hopeful That ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) Will Use Its Cash Wisely

There's no doubt that money can be made by owning shares of unprofitable businesses. For example, biotech and mining exploration companies often lose money for years before finding success with a new treatment or mineral discovery. But while history lauds those rare successes, those that fail are often forgotten; who remembers Pets.com?

Given this risk, we thought we'd take a look at whether ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) shareholders should be worried about its cash burn. For the purpose of this article, we'll define cash burn as the amount of cash the company is spending each year to fund its growth (also called its negative free cash flow). First, we'll determine its cash runway by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves.

How Long Is ESSA Pharma's Cash Runway?

A cash runway is defined as the length of time it would take a company to run out of money if it kept spending at its current rate of cash burn. When ESSA Pharma last reported its balance sheet in March 2023, it had zero debt and cash worth US$157m. Importantly, its cash burn was US$26m over the trailing twelve months. Therefore, from March 2023 it had 5.9 years of cash runway. While this is only one measure of its cash burn situation, it certainly gives us the impression that holders have nothing to worry about. You can see how its cash balance has changed over time in the image below.

How Is ESSA Pharma's Cash Burn Changing Over Time?

ESSA Pharma didn't record any revenue over the last year, indicating that it's an early stage company still developing its business. So while we can't look to sales to understand growth, we can look at how the cash burn is changing to understand how expenditure is trending over time. As it happens, the company's cash burn reduced by 5.8% over the last year, which suggests that management are maintaining a fairly steady rate of business development, albeit with a slight decrease in spending. Clearly, however, the crucial factor is whether the company will grow its business going forward. So you might want to take a peek at how much the company is expected to grow in the next few years.

How Easily Can ESSA Pharma Raise Cash?

While ESSA Pharma is showing a solid reduction in its cash burn, it's still worth considering how easily it could raise more cash, even just to fuel faster growth. Generally speaking, a listed business can raise new cash through issuing shares or taking on debt. Many companies end up issuing new shares to fund future growth. We can compare a company's cash burn to its market capitalisation to get a sense for how many new shares a company would have to issue to fund one year's operations.

ESSA Pharma's cash burn of US$26m is about 20% of its US$135m market capitalisation. As a result, we'd venture that the company could raise more cash for growth without much trouble, albeit at the cost of some dilution.

So, Should We Worry About ESSA Pharma's Cash Burn?

It may already be apparent to you that we're relatively comfortable with the way ESSA Pharma is burning through its cash. For example, we think its cash runway suggests that the company is on a good path. Its weak point is its cash burn relative to its market cap, but even that wasn't too bad! Based on the factors mentioned in this article, we think its cash burn situation warrants some attention from shareholders, but we don't think they should be worried. On another note, ESSA Pharma has 3 warning signs (and 2 which shouldn't be ignored) we think you should know about.

