We're Hopeful That Felix Group Holdings (ASX:FLX) Will Use Its Cash Wisely

There's no doubt that money can be made by owning shares of unprofitable businesses. For example, although software-as-a-service business Salesforce.com lost money for years while it grew recurring revenue, if you held shares since 2005, you'd have done very well indeed. But while the successes are well known, investors should not ignore the very many unprofitable companies that simply burn through all their cash and collapse.

So should Felix Group Holdings (ASX:FLX) shareholders be worried about its cash burn? For the purposes of this article, cash burn is the annual rate at which an unprofitable company spends cash to fund its growth; its negative free cash flow. The first step is to compare its cash burn with its cash reserves, to give us its 'cash runway'.

When Might Felix Group Holdings Run Out Of Money?

A company's cash runway is the amount of time it would take to burn through its cash reserves at its current cash burn rate. As at December 2023, Felix Group Holdings had cash of AU$4.5m and no debt. Looking at the last year, the company burnt through AU$4.7m. That means it had a cash runway of around 11 months as of December 2023. That's quite a short cash runway, indicating the company must either reduce its annual cash burn or replenish its cash. You can see how its cash balance has changed over time in the image below.

How Well Is Felix Group Holdings Growing?

It was fairly positive to see that Felix Group Holdings reduced its cash burn by 35% during the last year. And considering that its operating revenue gained 35% during that period, that's great to see. It seems to be growing nicely. Of course, we've only taken a quick look at the stock's growth metrics, here. You can take a look at how Felix Group Holdings is growing revenue over time by checking this visualization of past revenue growth.

How Easily Can Felix Group Holdings Raise Cash?

While Felix Group Holdings seems to be in a fairly good position, it's still worth considering how easily it could raise more cash, even just to fuel faster growth. Generally speaking, a listed business can raise new cash through issuing shares or taking on debt. One of the main advantages held by publicly listed companies is that they can sell shares to investors to raise cash and fund growth. By looking at a company's cash burn relative to its market capitalisation, we gain insight on how much shareholders would be diluted if the company needed to raise enough cash to cover another year's cash burn.

Felix Group Holdings' cash burn of AU$4.7m is about 11% of its AU$42m market capitalisation. Given that situation, it's fair to say the company wouldn't have much trouble raising more cash for growth, but shareholders would be somewhat diluted.

How Risky Is Felix Group Holdings' Cash Burn Situation?

On this analysis of Felix Group Holdings' cash burn, we think its revenue growth was reassuring, while its cash runway has us a bit worried. Cash burning companies are always on the riskier side of things, but after considering all of the factors discussed in this short piece, we're not too worried about its rate of cash burn. On another note, we conducted an in-depth investigation of the company, and identified 5 warning signs for Felix Group Holdings (1 is a bit unpleasant!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

