We're Hopeful That Hercules Silver (CVE:BIG) Will Use Its Cash Wisely

Even when a business is losing money, it's possible for shareholders to make money if they buy a good business at the right price. By way of example, Hercules Silver (CVE:BIG) has seen its share price rise 325% over the last year, delighting many shareholders. But while history lauds those rare successes, those that fail are often forgotten; who remembers Pets.com?

In light of its strong share price run, we think now is a good time to investigate how risky Hercules Silver's cash burn is. For the purposes of this article, cash burn is the annual rate at which an unprofitable company spends cash to fund its growth; its negative free cash flow. The first step is to compare its cash burn with its cash reserves, to give us its 'cash runway'.

When Might Hercules Silver Run Out Of Money?

A company's cash runway is calculated by dividing its cash hoard by its cash burn. When Hercules Silver last reported its balance sheet in June 2023, it had zero debt and cash worth CA$6.7m. Importantly, its cash burn was CA$2.7m over the trailing twelve months. That means it had a cash runway of about 2.5 years as of June 2023. Arguably, that's a prudent and sensible length of runway to have. You can see how its cash balance has changed over time in the image below.

How Is Hercules Silver's Cash Burn Changing Over Time?

Because Hercules Silver isn't currently generating revenue, we consider it an early-stage business. So while we can't look to sales to understand growth, we can look at how the cash burn is changing to understand how expenditure is trending over time. Remarkably, it actually increased its cash burn by 231% in the last year. Given that sharp increase in spending, the company's cash runway will shrink rapidly as it depletes its cash reserves. Admittedly, we're a bit cautious of Hercules Silver due to its lack of significant operating revenues. So we'd generally prefer stocks from this list of stocks that have analysts forecasting growth.

How Hard Would It Be For Hercules Silver To Raise More Cash For Growth?

Given its cash burn trajectory, Hercules Silver shareholders may wish to consider how easily it could raise more cash, despite its solid cash runway. Companies can raise capital through either debt or equity. Many companies end up issuing new shares to fund future growth. We can compare a company's cash burn to its market capitalisation to get a sense for how many new shares a company would have to issue to fund one year's operations.

Hercules Silver's cash burn of CA$2.7m is about 5.6% of its CA$48m market capitalisation. That's a low proportion, so we figure the company would be able to raise more cash to fund growth, with a little dilution, or even to simply borrow some money.

So, Should We Worry About Hercules Silver's Cash Burn?

On this analysis of Hercules Silver's cash burn, we think its cash runway was reassuring, while its increasing cash burn has us a bit worried. Based on the factors mentioned in this article, we think its cash burn situation warrants some attention from shareholders, but we don't think they should be worried. On another note, Hercules Silver has 3 warning signs (and 1 which is potentially serious) we think you should know about.

