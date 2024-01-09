We're Hopeful That About You Holding (FRA:YOU) Will Use Its Cash Wisely

There's no doubt that money can be made by owning shares of unprofitable businesses. For example, although Amazon.com made losses for many years after listing, if you had bought and held the shares since 1999, you would have made a fortune. But the harsh reality is that very many loss making companies burn through all their cash and go bankrupt.

So should About You Holding (FRA:YOU) shareholders be worried about its cash burn? For the purpose of this article, we'll define cash burn as the amount of cash the company is spending each year to fund its growth (also called its negative free cash flow). The first step is to compare its cash burn with its cash reserves, to give us its 'cash runway'.

When Might About You Holding Run Out Of Money?

A company's cash runway is the amount of time it would take to burn through its cash reserves at its current cash burn rate. When About You Holding last reported its balance sheet in August 2023, it had zero debt and cash worth €164m. Importantly, its cash burn was €140m over the trailing twelve months. Therefore, from August 2023 it had roughly 14 months of cash runway. Importantly, analysts think that About You Holding will reach cashflow breakeven in around 23 months. That means unless the company reduces its cash burn quickly, it may well look to raise more cash. Depicted below, you can see how its cash holdings have changed over time.

DB:YOU Debt to Equity History January 9th 2024

How Well Is About You Holding Growing?

It was fairly positive to see that About You Holding reduced its cash burn by 45% during the last year. Revenue also improved during the period, increasing by 3.7%. Considering the factors above, the company doesn’t fare badly when it comes to assessing how it is changing over time. Clearly, however, the crucial factor is whether the company will grow its business going forward. For that reason, it makes a lot of sense to take a look at our analyst forecasts for the company.

Can About You Holding Raise More Cash Easily?

While About You Holding seems to be in a fairly good position, it's still worth considering how easily it could raise more cash, even just to fuel faster growth. Issuing new shares, or taking on debt, are the most common ways for a listed company to raise more money for its business. Many companies end up issuing new shares to fund future growth. We can compare a company's cash burn to its market capitalisation to get a sense for how many new shares a company would have to issue to fund one year's operations.

About You Holding has a market capitalisation of €695m and burnt through €140m last year, which is 20% of the company's market value. That's fairly notable cash burn, so if the company had to sell shares to cover the cost of another year's operations, shareholders would suffer some costly dilution.

How Risky Is About You Holding's Cash Burn Situation?

Even though its cash burn relative to its market cap makes us a little nervous, we are compelled to mention that we thought About You Holding's cash burn reduction was relatively promising. One real positive is that analysts are forecasting that the company will reach breakeven. While we're the kind of investors who are always a bit concerned about the risks involved with cash burning companies, the metrics we have discussed in this article leave us relatively comfortable about About You Holding's situation. An in-depth examination of risks revealed 2 warning signs for About You Holding that readers should think about before committing capital to this stock.

