We're Hopeful That NeoVolta (NASDAQ:NEOV) Will Use Its Cash Wisely

We can readily understand why investors are attracted to unprofitable companies. For example, although Amazon.com made losses for many years after listing, if you had bought and held the shares since 1999, you would have made a fortune. Nonetheless, only a fool would ignore the risk that a loss making company burns through its cash too quickly.

So should NeoVolta (NASDAQ:NEOV) shareholders be worried about its cash burn? For the purposes of this article, cash burn is the annual rate at which an unprofitable company spends cash to fund its growth; its negative free cash flow. We'll start by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves in order to calculate its cash runway.

How Long Is NeoVolta's Cash Runway?

You can calculate a company's cash runway by dividing the amount of cash it has by the rate at which it is spending that cash. In March 2023, NeoVolta had US$3.5m in cash, and was debt-free. In the last year, its cash burn was US$1.1m. So it had a cash runway of about 3.1 years from March 2023. There's no doubt that this is a reassuringly long runway. You can see how its cash balance has changed over time in the image below.

How Well Is NeoVolta Growing?

In the last twelve months, NeoVolta kept its cash burn steady. But we regret to inform that the revenue slid 20%, and that's not what we want to see. Taken together, we think these growth metrics are a little worrying. While the past is always worth studying, it is the future that matters most of all. So you might want to take a peek at how much the company is expected to grow in the next few years.

Can NeoVolta Raise More Cash Easily?

Even though it seems like NeoVolta is developing its business nicely, we still like to consider how easily it could raise more money to accelerate growth. Companies can raise capital through either debt or equity. One of the main advantages held by publicly listed companies is that they can sell shares to investors to raise cash and fund growth. We can compare a company's cash burn to its market capitalisation to get a sense for how many new shares a company would have to issue to fund one year's operations.

NeoVolta's cash burn of US$1.1m is about 1.1% of its US$103m market capitalisation. That means it could easily issue a few shares to fund more growth, and might well be in a position to borrow cheaply.

How Risky Is NeoVolta's Cash Burn Situation?

It may already be apparent to you that we're relatively comfortable with the way NeoVolta is burning through its cash. In particular, we think its cash runway stands out as evidence that the company is well on top of its spending. While its falling revenue wasn't great, the other factors mentioned in this article more than make up for weakness on that measure. After taking into account the various metrics mentioned in this report, we're pretty comfortable with how the company is spending its cash, as it seems on track to meet its needs over the medium term. On another note, NeoVolta has 3 warning signs (and 2 which don't sit too well with us) we think you should know about.

