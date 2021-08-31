We're Hopeful That Orosur Mining (TSE:OMI) Will Use Its Cash Wisely

Even when a business is losing money, it's possible for shareholders to make money if they buy a good business at the right price. Indeed, Orosur Mining (TSE:OMI) stock is up 300% in the last year, providing strong gains for shareholders. Nonetheless, only a fool would ignore the risk that a loss making company burns through its cash too quickly.

Given its strong share price performance, we think it's worthwhile for Orosur Mining shareholders to consider whether its cash burn is concerning. For the purpose of this article, we'll define cash burn as the amount of cash the company is spending each year to fund its growth (also called its negative free cash flow). Let's start with an examination of the business' cash, relative to its cash burn.

When Might Orosur Mining Run Out Of Money?

A cash runway is defined as the length of time it would take a company to run out of money if it kept spending at its current rate of cash burn. When Orosur Mining last reported its balance sheet in February 2021, it had zero debt and cash worth US$7.0m. Importantly, its cash burn was US$3.4m over the trailing twelve months. That means it had a cash runway of about 2.1 years as of February 2021. Arguably, that's a prudent and sensible length of runway to have. You can see how its cash balance has changed over time in the image below.

How Is Orosur Mining's Cash Burn Changing Over Time?

Because Orosur Mining isn't currently generating revenue, we consider it an early-stage business. Nonetheless, we can still examine its cash burn trajectory as part of our assessment of its cash burn situation. While it hardly paints a picture of imminent growth, the fact that it has reduced its cash burn by 34% over the last year suggests some degree of prudence. Orosur Mining makes us a little nervous due to its lack of substantial operating revenue. So we'd generally prefer stocks from this list of stocks that have analysts forecasting growth.

Can Orosur Mining Raise More Cash Easily?

While Orosur Mining is showing a solid reduction in its cash burn, it's still worth considering how easily it could raise more cash, even just to fuel faster growth. Generally speaking, a listed business can raise new cash through issuing shares or taking on debt. One of the main advantages held by publicly listed companies is that they can sell shares to investors to raise cash and fund growth. We can compare a company's cash burn to its market capitalisation to get a sense for how many new shares a company would have to issue to fund one year's operations.

Orosur Mining's cash burn of US$3.4m is about 8.6% of its US$40m market capitalisation. Given that is a rather small percentage, it would probably be really easy for the company to fund another year's growth by issuing some new shares to investors, or even by taking out a loan.

How Risky Is Orosur Mining's Cash Burn Situation?

It may already be apparent to you that we're relatively comfortable with the way Orosur Mining is burning through its cash. For example, we think its cash burn relative to its market cap suggests that the company is on a good path. Its cash burn reduction wasn't quite as good, but was still rather encouraging! Considering all the factors discussed in this article, we're not overly concerned about the company's cash burn, although we do think shareholders should keep an eye on how it develops. Separately, we looked at different risks affecting the company and spotted 4 warning signs for Orosur Mining (of which 1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) you should know about.

