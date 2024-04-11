We're Interested To See How Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Uses Its Cash Hoard To Grow

Just because a business does not make any money, does not mean that the stock will go down. For example, although software-as-a-service business Salesforce.com lost money for years while it grew recurring revenue, if you held shares since 2005, you'd have done very well indeed. But the harsh reality is that very many loss making companies burn through all their cash and go bankrupt.

So should Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) shareholders be worried about its cash burn? In this report, we will consider the company's annual negative free cash flow, henceforth referring to it as the 'cash burn'. We'll start by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves in order to calculate its cash runway.

When Might Couchbase Run Out Of Money?

A company's cash runway is calculated by dividing its cash hoard by its cash burn. When Couchbase last reported its January 2024 balance sheet in March 2024, it had zero debt and cash worth US$154m. Importantly, its cash burn was US$32m over the trailing twelve months. Therefore, from January 2024 it had 4.9 years of cash runway. Notably, however, analysts think that Couchbase will break even (at a free cash flow level) before then. In that case, it may never reach the end of its cash runway. You can see how its cash balance has changed over time in the image below.

How Well Is Couchbase Growing?

We reckon the fact that Couchbase managed to shrink its cash burn by 33% over the last year is rather encouraging. Revenue also improved during the period, increasing by 16%. On balance, we'd say the company is improving over time. While the past is always worth studying, it is the future that matters most of all. So you might want to take a peek at how much the company is expected to grow in the next few years.

How Easily Can Couchbase Raise Cash?

There's no doubt Couchbase seems to be in a fairly good position, when it comes to managing its cash burn, but even if it's only hypothetical, it's always worth asking how easily it could raise more money to fund growth. Issuing new shares, or taking on debt, are the most common ways for a listed company to raise more money for its business. Commonly, a business will sell new shares in itself to raise cash and drive growth. We can compare a company's cash burn to its market capitalisation to get a sense for how many new shares a company would have to issue to fund one year's operations.

Since it has a market capitalisation of US$1.3b, Couchbase's US$32m in cash burn equates to about 2.5% of its market value. That means it could easily issue a few shares to fund more growth, and might well be in a position to borrow cheaply.

Is Couchbase's Cash Burn A Worry?

As you can probably tell by now, we're not too worried about Couchbase's cash burn. For example, we think its cash runway suggests that the company is on a good path. Its revenue growth wasn't quite as good, but was still rather encouraging! There's no doubt that shareholders can take a lot of heart from the fact that analysts are forecasting it will reach breakeven before too long. After considering a range of factors in this article, we're pretty relaxed about its cash burn, since the company seems to be in a good position to continue to fund its growth. Readers need to have a sound understanding of business risks before investing in a stock, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Couchbase that potential shareholders should take into account before putting money into a stock.

