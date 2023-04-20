We're Interested To See How K-One Technology Berhad (KLSE:K1) Uses Its Cash Hoard To Grow

Just because a business does not make any money, does not mean that the stock will go down. For example, although Amazon.com made losses for many years after listing, if you had bought and held the shares since 1999, you would have made a fortune. Nonetheless, only a fool would ignore the risk that a loss making company burns through its cash too quickly.

Given this risk, we thought we'd take a look at whether K-One Technology Berhad (KLSE:K1) shareholders should be worried about its cash burn. In this article, we define cash burn as its annual (negative) free cash flow, which is the amount of money a company spends each year to fund its growth. Let's start with an examination of the business' cash, relative to its cash burn.

How Long Is K-One Technology Berhad's Cash Runway?

A company's cash runway is the amount of time it would take to burn through its cash reserves at its current cash burn rate. As at December 2022, K-One Technology Berhad had cash of RM42m and no debt. In the last year, its cash burn was RM3.4m. That means it had a cash runway of very many years as of December 2022. Even though this is but one measure of the company's cash burn, the thought of such a long cash runway warms our bellies in a comforting way. You can see how its cash balance has changed over time in the image below.

How Well Is K-One Technology Berhad Growing?

Happily, K-One Technology Berhad is travelling in the right direction when it comes to its cash burn, which is down 67% over the last year. And revenue is up 32% in that same period; also a good sign. We think it is growing rather well, upon reflection. Of course, we've only taken a quick look at the stock's growth metrics, here. This graph of historic revenue growth shows how K-One Technology Berhad is building its business over time.

Can K-One Technology Berhad Raise More Cash Easily?

There's no doubt K-One Technology Berhad seems to be in a fairly good position, when it comes to managing its cash burn, but even if it's only hypothetical, it's always worth asking how easily it could raise more money to fund growth. Companies can raise capital through either debt or equity. One of the main advantages held by publicly listed companies is that they can sell shares to investors to raise cash and fund growth. By comparing a company's annual cash burn to its total market capitalisation, we can estimate roughly how many shares it would have to issue in order to run the company for another year (at the same burn rate).

Since it has a market capitalisation of RM146m, K-One Technology Berhad's RM3.4m in cash burn equates to about 2.3% of its market value. That means it could easily issue a few shares to fund more growth, and might well be in a position to borrow cheaply.

How Risky Is K-One Technology Berhad's Cash Burn Situation?

As you can probably tell by now, we're not too worried about K-One Technology Berhad's cash burn. For example, we think its cash runway suggests that the company is on a good path. But it's fair to say that its revenue growth was also very reassuring. Taking all the factors in this report into account, we're not at all worried about its cash burn, as the business appears well capitalized to spend as needs be. Taking a deeper dive, we've spotted 3 warning signs for K-One Technology Berhad you should be aware of, and 1 of them is a bit concerning.

