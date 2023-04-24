We're Interested To See How Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Uses Its Cash Hoard To Grow

Just because a business does not make any money, does not mean that the stock will go down. For example, biotech and mining exploration companies often lose money for years before finding success with a new treatment or mineral discovery. But the harsh reality is that very many loss making companies burn through all their cash and go bankrupt.

So should Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) shareholders be worried about its cash burn? In this article, we define cash burn as its annual (negative) free cash flow, which is the amount of money a company spends each year to fund its growth. Let's start with an examination of the business' cash, relative to its cash burn.

Does Seagen Have A Long Cash Runway?

A cash runway is defined as the length of time it would take a company to run out of money if it kept spending at its current rate of cash burn. When Seagen last reported its balance sheet in December 2022, it had zero debt and cash worth US$1.7b. In the last year, its cash burn was US$531m. Therefore, from December 2022 it had 3.3 years of cash runway. Importantly, though, analysts think that Seagen will reach cashflow breakeven before then. In that case, it may never reach the end of its cash runway. The image below shows how its cash balance has been changing over the last few years.

How Well Is Seagen Growing?

On balance, we think it's mildly positive that Seagen trimmed its cash burn by 3.7% over the last twelve months. And considering that its operating revenue gained 25% during that period, that's great to see. On balance, we'd say the company is improving over time. While the past is always worth studying, it is the future that matters most of all. So you might want to take a peek at how much the company is expected to grow in the next few years.

Can Seagen Raise More Cash Easily?

While Seagen seems to be in a decent position, we reckon it is still worth thinking about how easily it could raise more cash, if that proved desirable. Companies can raise capital through either debt or equity. Many companies end up issuing new shares to fund future growth. By comparing a company's annual cash burn to its total market capitalisation, we can estimate roughly how many shares it would have to issue in order to run the company for another year (at the same burn rate).

Since it has a market capitalisation of US$38b, Seagen's US$531m in cash burn equates to about 1.4% of its market value. So it could almost certainly just borrow a little to fund another year's growth, or else easily raise the cash by issuing a few shares.

Is Seagen's Cash Burn A Worry?

As you can probably tell by now, we're not too worried about Seagen's cash burn. In particular, we think its cash runway stands out as evidence that the company is well on top of its spending. On this analysis its cash burn reduction was its weakest feature, but we are not concerned about it. There's no doubt that shareholders can take a lot of heart from the fact that analysts are forecasting it will reach breakeven before too long. Taking all the factors in this report into account, we're not at all worried about its cash burn, as the business appears well capitalized to spend as needs be. While it's important to consider hard data like the metrics discussed above, many investors would also be interested to note that Seagen insiders have been trading shares in the company. Click here to find out if they have been buying or selling.

