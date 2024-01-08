We're Interested To See How Silex Systems (ASX:SLX) Uses Its Cash Hoard To Grow

There's no doubt that money can be made by owning shares of unprofitable businesses. For example, biotech and mining exploration companies often lose money for years before finding success with a new treatment or mineral discovery. But while the successes are well known, investors should not ignore the very many unprofitable companies that simply burn through all their cash and collapse.

So should Silex Systems (ASX:SLX) shareholders be worried about its cash burn? In this report, we will consider the company's annual negative free cash flow, henceforth referring to it as the 'cash burn'. Let's start with an examination of the business' cash, relative to its cash burn.

When Might Silex Systems Run Out Of Money?

You can calculate a company's cash runway by dividing the amount of cash it has by the rate at which it is spending that cash. As at June 2023, Silex Systems had cash of AU$141m and no debt. Importantly, its cash burn was AU$2.4m over the trailing twelve months. That means it had a cash runway of very many years as of June 2023. Even though this is but one measure of the company's cash burn, the thought of such a long cash runway warms our bellies in a comforting way. Depicted below, you can see how its cash holdings have changed over time.

Is Silex Systems' Revenue Growing?

We're hesitant to extrapolate on the recent trend to assess its cash burn, because Silex Systems actually had positive free cash flow last year, so operating revenue growth is probably our best bet to measure, right now. As it happens, shareholders have good reason to be optimistic about the future since the company increased its operating revenue by 62% over the last year. Clearly, however, the crucial factor is whether the company will grow its business going forward. So you might want to take a peek at how much the company is expected to grow in the next few years.

How Easily Can Silex Systems Raise Cash?

While Silex Systems' revenue growth truly does shine bright, it's important not to ignore the possibility that it might need more cash, at some point, even if only to optimise its growth plans. Companies can raise capital through either debt or equity. Many companies end up issuing new shares to fund future growth. By comparing a company's annual cash burn to its total market capitalisation, we can estimate roughly how many shares it would have to issue in order to run the company for another year (at the same burn rate).

Silex Systems has a market capitalisation of AU$956m and burnt through AU$2.4m last year, which is 0.3% of the company's market value. That means it could easily issue a few shares to fund more growth, and might well be in a position to borrow cheaply.

So, Should We Worry About Silex Systems' Cash Burn?

It may already be apparent to you that we're relatively comfortable with the way Silex Systems is burning through its cash. In particular, we think its revenue growth stands out as evidence that the company is well on top of its spending. But it's fair to say that its cash burn relative to its market cap was also very reassuring. After considering a range of factors in this article, we're pretty relaxed about its cash burn, since the company seems to be in a good position to continue to fund its growth. Its important for readers to be cognizant of the risks that can affect the company's operations, and we've picked out 2 warning signs for Silex Systems that investors should know when investing in the stock.

