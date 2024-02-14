We're Interested To See How SSC Security Services (CVE:SECU) Uses Its Cash Hoard To Grow

We can readily understand why investors are attracted to unprofitable companies. For example, although software-as-a-service business Salesforce.com lost money for years while it grew recurring revenue, if you held shares since 2005, you'd have done very well indeed. Nonetheless, only a fool would ignore the risk that a loss making company burns through its cash too quickly.

So, the natural question for SSC Security Services (CVE:SECU) shareholders is whether they should be concerned by its rate of cash burn. In this report, we will consider the company's annual negative free cash flow, henceforth referring to it as the 'cash burn'. First, we'll determine its cash runway by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves.

See our latest analysis for SSC Security Services

When Might SSC Security Services Run Out Of Money?

A company's cash runway is the amount of time it would take to burn through its cash reserves at its current cash burn rate. When SSC Security Services last reported its balance sheet in December 2023, it had zero debt and cash worth CA$9.8m. Importantly, its cash burn was CA$393k over the trailing twelve months. That means it had a cash runway of very many years as of December 2023. Even though this is but one measure of the company's cash burn, the thought of such a long cash runway warms our bellies in a comforting way. Depicted below, you can see how its cash holdings have changed over time.

How Well Is SSC Security Services Growing?

Given our focus on SSC Security Services' cash burn, we're delighted to see that it reduced its cash burn by a nifty 95%. This reduction was no doubt supported by its strong revenue growth of 56% in the same period. Overall, we'd say its growth is rather impressive. In reality, this article only makes a short study of the company's growth data. You can take a look at how SSC Security Services is growing revenue over time by checking this visualization of past revenue growth.

Story continues

How Easily Can SSC Security Services Raise Cash?

There's no doubt SSC Security Services seems to be in a fairly good position, when it comes to managing its cash burn, but even if it's only hypothetical, it's always worth asking how easily it could raise more money to fund growth. Issuing new shares, or taking on debt, are the most common ways for a listed company to raise more money for its business. Commonly, a business will sell new shares in itself to raise cash and drive growth. By comparing a company's annual cash burn to its total market capitalisation, we can estimate roughly how many shares it would have to issue in order to run the company for another year (at the same burn rate).

SSC Security Services has a market capitalisation of CA$51m and burnt through CA$393k last year, which is 0.8% of the company's market value. That means it could easily issue a few shares to fund more growth, and might well be in a position to borrow cheaply.

Is SSC Security Services' Cash Burn A Worry?

It may already be apparent to you that we're relatively comfortable with the way SSC Security Services is burning through its cash. For example, we think its cash burn reduction suggests that the company is on a good path. But it's fair to say that its cash burn relative to its market cap was also very reassuring. Taking all the factors in this report into account, we're not at all worried about its cash burn, as the business appears well capitalized to spend as needs be. On another note, we conducted an in-depth investigation of the company, and identified 2 warning signs for SSC Security Services (1 is a bit unpleasant!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

If you would prefer to check out another company with better fundamentals, then do not miss this free list of interesting companies, that have HIGH return on equity and low debt or this list of stocks which are all forecast to grow.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.