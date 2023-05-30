We're Interested To See How Voltabox (FRA:VBX) Uses Its Cash Hoard To Grow

We can readily understand why investors are attracted to unprofitable companies. For example, biotech and mining exploration companies often lose money for years before finding success with a new treatment or mineral discovery. But the harsh reality is that very many loss making companies burn through all their cash and go bankrupt.

So, the natural question for Voltabox (FRA:VBX) shareholders is whether they should be concerned by its rate of cash burn. For the purpose of this article, we'll define cash burn as the amount of cash the company is spending each year to fund its growth (also called its negative free cash flow). First, we'll determine its cash runway by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves.

View our latest analysis for Voltabox

Does Voltabox Have A Long Cash Runway?

A company's cash runway is calculated by dividing its cash hoard by its cash burn. When Voltabox last reported its balance sheet in March 2023, it had zero debt and cash worth €1.6m. Looking at the last year, the company burnt through €681k. Therefore, from March 2023 it had 2.4 years of cash runway. That's decent, giving the company a couple years to develop its business. Importantly, if we extrapolate recent cash burn trends, the cash runway would be noticeably longer. You can see how its cash balance has changed over time in the image below.

How Well Is Voltabox Growing?

Voltabox managed to reduce its cash burn by 93% over the last twelve months, which is extremely promising, when it comes to considering its need for cash. But it was even more encouraging to see that operating revenue growth was as flash as a rat with a gold tooth, up 505% in that time. Overall, we'd say its growth is rather impressive. In reality, this article only makes a short study of the company's growth data. This graph of historic revenue growth shows how Voltabox is building its business over time.

How Hard Would It Be For Voltabox To Raise More Cash For Growth?

There's no doubt Voltabox seems to be in a fairly good position, when it comes to managing its cash burn, but even if it's only hypothetical, it's always worth asking how easily it could raise more money to fund growth. Companies can raise capital through either debt or equity. Many companies end up issuing new shares to fund future growth. By comparing a company's annual cash burn to its total market capitalisation, we can estimate roughly how many shares it would have to issue in order to run the company for another year (at the same burn rate).

Since it has a market capitalisation of €46m, Voltabox's €681k in cash burn equates to about 1.5% of its market value. That means it could easily issue a few shares to fund more growth, and might well be in a position to borrow cheaply.

So, Should We Worry About Voltabox's Cash Burn?

It may already be apparent to you that we're relatively comfortable with the way Voltabox is burning through its cash. For example, we think its cash burn reduction suggests that the company is on a good path. But it's fair to say that its cash runway was also very reassuring. Looking at all the measures in this article, together, we're not worried about its rate of cash burn, which seems to be under control. Separately, we looked at different risks affecting the company and spotted 3 warning signs for Voltabox (of which 1 shouldn't be ignored!) you should know about.

If you would prefer to check out another company with better fundamentals, then do not miss this free list of interesting companies, that have HIGH return on equity and low debt or this list of stocks which are all forecast to grow.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here