We're Interested To See How Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) Uses Its Cash Hoard To Grow

There's no doubt that money can be made by owning shares of unprofitable businesses. For example, although Amazon.com made losses for many years after listing, if you had bought and held the shares since 1999, you would have made a fortune. But while the successes are well known, investors should not ignore the very many unprofitable companies that simply burn through all their cash and collapse.

So should Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) shareholders be worried about its cash burn? In this article, we define cash burn as its annual (negative) free cash flow, which is the amount of money a company spends each year to fund its growth. We'll start by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves in order to calculate its cash runway.

When Might Zevia PBC Run Out Of Money?

A company's cash runway is the amount of time it would take to burn through its cash reserves at its current cash burn rate. In June 2023, Zevia PBC had US$47m in cash, and was debt-free. Importantly, its cash burn was US$2.7m over the trailing twelve months. So it had a very long cash runway of many years from June 2023. Even though this is but one measure of the company's cash burn, the thought of such a long cash runway warms our bellies in a comforting way. The image below shows how its cash balance has been changing over the last few years.

How Well Is Zevia PBC Growing?

Zevia PBC managed to reduce its cash burn by 93% over the last twelve months, which is extremely promising, when it comes to considering its need for cash. And while hardly exciting, it was still good to see revenue growth of 5.4% during that time. It seems to be growing nicely. Clearly, however, the crucial factor is whether the company will grow its business going forward. So you might want to take a peek at how much the company is expected to grow in the next few years.

How Hard Would It Be For Zevia PBC To Raise More Cash For Growth?

There's no doubt Zevia PBC seems to be in a fairly good position, when it comes to managing its cash burn, but even if it's only hypothetical, it's always worth asking how easily it could raise more money to fund growth. Companies can raise capital through either debt or equity. One of the main advantages held by publicly listed companies is that they can sell shares to investors to raise cash and fund growth. We can compare a company's cash burn to its market capitalisation to get a sense for how many new shares a company would have to issue to fund one year's operations.

Zevia PBC has a market capitalisation of US$171m and burnt through US$2.7m last year, which is 1.6% of the company's market value. So it could almost certainly just borrow a little to fund another year's growth, or else easily raise the cash by issuing a few shares.

Is Zevia PBC's Cash Burn A Worry?

As you can probably tell by now, we're not too worried about Zevia PBC's cash burn. For example, we think its cash burn reduction suggests that the company is on a good path. Its weak point is its revenue growth, but even that wasn't too bad! After considering a range of factors in this article, we're pretty relaxed about its cash burn, since the company seems to be in a good position to continue to fund its growth. Its important for readers to be cognizant of the risks that can affect the company's operations, and we've picked out 4 warning signs for Zevia PBC that investors should know when investing in the stock.

