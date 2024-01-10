Advertisement
U.S. markets open in 2 hours 51 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,793.75
    +1.00 (+0.02%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    37,728.00
    -35.00 (-0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    16,861.00
    +30.75 (+0.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,981.60
    -1.10 (-0.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.38
    +0.14 (+0.19%)
     

  • Gold

    2,038.80
    +5.80 (+0.29%)
     

  • Silver

    23.14
    +0.05 (+0.21%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0946
    +0.0013 (+0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0190
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    12.84
    +0.08 (+0.63%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2719
    +0.0009 (+0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    145.1110
    +0.7080 (+0.49%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    45,491.91
    -1,070.00 (-2.30%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,661.76
    -22.20 (-0.29%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    34,441.72
    +678.54 (+2.01%)
     

If I Were Investing My First $1,000 to Start 2024, Here's What I'd Buy

Stefon Walters, The Motley Fool
·4 min read

The one thing about hindsight is that it's always 20/20. You'd have difficulty finding someone who doesn't look back at some of their decisions and wish they would've gone another route. Investing is no exception to this, either.

I know there are investments I look back on and wish I made (or didn't make), and I'm sure countless investors would have similar thoughts. But you live, and you learn. However, if I were starting my investing journey in 2024, there's no question where I'd invest my first $1,000: the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEMKT: VOO).

One investment, hundreds of companies, minimal thinking required

The stock market has indexes that theoretically group companies by criteria to track their performance. The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) is the most popular of these indexes, tracking the largest 500 companies traded on the U.S. stock market. An investment in an S&P 500 exchange-traded fund (ETF) is like an investment in the broader U.S. economy, which is why I'd go with the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF.

Instead of individually investing in top companies like Apple, Tesla, Coca-Cola, and hundreds of other industry-leading companies, I would go the broad route and get exposure to them all with a single investment. You may not get the hypergrowth returns that could come from those companies individually, but you also don't have the risk that comes with individual companies. It's a good balance between the two.

When you're beginning your investing journey, sometimes the fewer choices you have to make or things you have to do, the better. The Vanguard S&P 500 ETF eliminates the need to research individual companies and allows you to take a passive approach. Most importantly, it allows you to get started, which can be the hardest part for investors.

It's hard to argue against the historical results

In 2023, the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF increased around 24%, reversing course from the 19% it lost in 2022.

In the past 10 years, the ETF has averaged close to 12% annual total returns. Past performance doesn't guarantee future performance, but if we assume this trend continues, here's how much a one-time $1,000 investment could grow in different years (not including fees):

Years Invested

Investment Total

20

$9,600

25

$17,000

30

$29,900

35

$52,800

40

$93,000

Data source: Author's calculations. Values rounded to the nearest hundred.

The plan would be to make consistent investments, but the above table shows how a single invest-it-and-forget-it investment could pay off by simply letting time work its magic. Below is how much a one-time $1,000 investment and $500 monthly investments could grow to, using the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF's returns over the past decade:

Years Invested

Investment Total

20

$442,000

25

$817,000

30

$1.47 million

35

$2.64 million

40

$4.69 million

Data source: Author's calculations. Values rounded to the nearest hundred.

I don't want to harp too much on the specific numbers because those will vary with returns, but the S&P 500 has historically proven that it could be a reliable source for building long-term wealth.

A one-stop shop that's ideal for any investing level

Simplicity doesn't mean inferiority. There's a reason countless actively managed funds by Wall Street experts underperform the S&P 500 each year. Sometimes, it's best not to overthink it and stick with what's historically worked.

The Vanguard S&P 500 ETF is diverse, contains blue chip stocks, is low cost, and has stood the test of time. There's not much more I would ask for in an investment.

Should you invest $1,000 in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF right now?

Before you buy stock in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now... and Vanguard S&P 500 ETF wasn't one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than tripled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks

 

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 18, 2023

 

Stefon Walters has positions in Apple and Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple, Tesla, and Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2024 $47.50 calls on Coca-Cola. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

If I Were Investing My First $1,000 to Start 2024, Here's What I'd Buy was originally published by The Motley Fool

Advertisement